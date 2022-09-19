Read full article on original website
Eleanor Carney
Eleanor Carney, 86, of Creston, died Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at Greater Regional Health in Creston. Services are pending at Powers Funeral Home in Creston. Online condolences may be made at www.powersfh.com.
Community celebrates expansion of Progressive Foundry
The long-anticipated completion of the expansion of the Progressive Foundry in Perry was marked Monday morning with a ribbon cutting ceremony and tours for interested community members. In the three years since the Perry City Council voted to vacate the block of Second Street between Bateman and Rawson streets, the...
Committee to consider book ban to meet Tuesday in PHS library
The first meeting of the Reconsideration of Instructional Materials Committee, formed last week in order to consider a complaint lodged against a book used in Perry High School English classes, will be held Tuesday, Sept. 20 at 4:15 p.m. in the Brady Library at Perry High School. The initial meeting...
Broadlawns DEI Chief also used West Des Moines council position to punish First Amendment exercise in 2021
On Monday we presented in great detail how Broadlawns Medical Center punished a Christian ministry due to the ministry’s religious beliefs. At the center of the decision to terminate the contract between Freedom Blend Coffee and Broadlawns Medical Center — a government entity — was a woman called Renee Hardman.
Becky Kehoe of Winterset
Becky Kehoe, 73, of Winterset and formerly of Urbandale passed away Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, at the MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center in Des Moines, Iowa. Visitation will be Friday, Sept. 30 from 9-11 a.m. at the Carris Family Funeral Home and Cremation Care in Perry. Burial will follow at the Violet Hill Cemetery in Perry, Iowa, at 11:30 a.m.
Perry Fareway donates bottled water to Minburnites under boil order
Xenia water customers in Minburn, still laboring under a boil order issued Sunday, received a little relief Tuesday afternoon when the Perry Fareway delivered 2,000 units of bottled water to the city for free distribution. Fareway Manager Travis Landgrebe and Meat Department Manager Brandon Callahan delivered the donated water to...
George Novak
George Novak, 95, of Creston, died Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Greater Regional Health in Creston. Services are pending with Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center.
Iowa Bankers Association announces 2022-23 leadership
JOHNSTON, Iowa (Sept. 21, 2022) — The Iowa Bankers Association recently elected officers and directors to serve on its 2022-23 board of directors. These leaders assumed their roles during the IBA Annual Convention, held Sept. 18-20 in Des Moines. Officers for the IBA executive committee are as follows:. Matt...
Adel Police Report September 12-18
Christina Evelyn Hillgren, 39, of 29456 Old Portland Rd., #91, Adel, was arrested for domestic assault. A hit-and-run accident was reported in the 24000 block of U.S. Highway 6. Damages were estimated at $100. Rebekahlee Renee Brown, 25, of 2121 Greene St., #A11, Adel, was arrested for domestic assault. Alberto...
Perry harriers pay visit to ADM Invite
ADEL, IA — The entire retinue to Perry cross country runners were in action Monday as ADM hosted varsity/junior varsity/middle school races for both boys and girls. ADM won the girls varsity race with 45 points, with Perry ninth of 10 at 207. A total of 65 runners took part, with ADM senior Geneva Timmerman winning in 18 minutes, 45.4 seconds while standout Woodward-Granger freshman Eva Fleshner, ranked sixth in 1A, was second in 19:38.3.
Tuesday’s heat does not slow construction projects in Perry
It might be 100 degrees in Perry Tuesday afternoon, but laborers were hard at work on a number of construction projects around town. On Bateman Street east of First Avenue, Crow River Construction of New London, Minnesota, was digging deep in phase one of a street widening and repaving project. The crew will work a 10-day-on-and-four-day-off schedule.
One-vehicle rollover south of Berkley brings local responders
A motorist was shaken up but apparently not seriously injured Tuesday morning when the motorist’s vehicle left the blacktop south of Berkley and struck a guard rail. The incident occurred about 9:15 a.m. in the 1900 block of Clover Avenue (County Road P54) in Boone County. The driver was...
Open burning of yard waste to run October 31 to November 20
The Perry City Council devoted about one-third of Monday night’s 90-minute meeting to a vigorous discussion of the annual open-burning season. After weighing the arguments and the options, the council voted four to one to allow the usual three-week window for fall burning from Monday, Oct. 31 to Sunday, Nov. 20.
Iowa 27, Nevada 0: Thunderstruck
Well, hey, about that Iowa football marathon game last night, huh? It was one of the longest, and weirdest, Iowa games in recent memory, thanks to three different lightning delays that resulted in the Hawkeyes and Wolf Pack playing approximately 15 minutes of football in a four-hour (most ludicrous was the “action” between second and third stoppages, when all of one play happened before the teams were ushered off the field and hustled back to their locker rooms). But Iowa did prevail over Nevada in the end, 27-0. It was Iowa’s first shutout victory since blanking Rutgers (30-0) and Northwestern (20-0) in 2019.
Dallas County Sheriff’s Report September 19
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Tonja Dille, 58, of 3217 61st St., Urbandale, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of driving while suspended. Ben Ramirez, 19, of 2665 Summer Meadows Dr., Perry, was arrested on a warrant...
Injured Adel man arrested on numerous warrants Tuesday
An Adel man was arrested Tuesday night on Dallas County warrants in connection with incidents occurring between Sept. 6 and Sept. 18 in which he allegedly assaulted an Adel woman and committed numerous other crimes. Justin Paul Atkins, 32, of 412 S. 12th St., Adel, was charged with interference with...
W-G volleyballers play in Ballard tourney
HUXLEY, IA — Woodward-Granger struggled to collect victories at the Ballard tourney Saturday, with the Hawk netters dropping all four of their matches by 2-0 margins. W-G (3-11) fell to Pella (21-11, 21-18), Grand View Christian (21-13, 21-13), North Polk (21-17, 21-9), and Ballard (21-12, 21-17). Anna Weaver’s 26...
Perry coach reflects on Homecoming victory
It did not take long for third-year Perry football head coach Bryce Pierce to nail down his greatest source of joy after Friday’s 27-21 Homecoming win over Des Moines Hoover. “The seniors,” Pierce said. “This means so much to me to see the seniors finally get that win. They...
W-G spikes Interstate-35 in WCC play
WOODWARD, IA — Woodward-Granger posted a 3-0 sweep over visiting Intersetate-35 in conference action Tuesday. The Hawks (4-11, 2-2) won behind scores of 25-19, 25-13 and 28-26, with the Roadrunners falling to 1-15, 0-4 with the loss. The hosts honored seniors Tian Turner, Grace Deputy, Emma Klocke, Audrey Simmons,...
Eye of the Panther
GILBERT — Creston’s record remains unblemished at 4-0, after a thrilling 40-36 victory against the Gilbert Tigers. The Panthers scored 26 unanswered points over final 6:10 of the game. “We’ve had some good ones throughout the course of me being head coach,” Creston head coach Brian Morrison said....
