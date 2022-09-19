Well, hey, about that Iowa football marathon game last night, huh? It was one of the longest, and weirdest, Iowa games in recent memory, thanks to three different lightning delays that resulted in the Hawkeyes and Wolf Pack playing approximately 15 minutes of football in a four-hour (most ludicrous was the “action” between second and third stoppages, when all of one play happened before the teams were ushered off the field and hustled back to their locker rooms). But Iowa did prevail over Nevada in the end, 27-0. It was Iowa’s first shutout victory since blanking Rutgers (30-0) and Northwestern (20-0) in 2019.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO