Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

Las Vegas Desert Dogs announce inaugural season schedule

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have unveiled the schedule for their upcoming inaugural season. The professional lacrosse team will open the season on the road at Panther City LC in Fort Worth, Texas on Friday, Dec. 9. Las Vegas's home opener is scheduled for the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Long wait at Aces merchandise shop as fans gear up for parade

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Before heading out to the strip Aces, fans made sure they were dressed to impress. Many spent the morning in line at an Aces Championship Merchandise pop-up in Henderson. The line grew to be about an hour long in the heat, but fans didn’t mind,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Gov. Sisolak proclaims Sept. 20 'Las Vegas Aces Day'

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The champs are ready to be celebrated!. Following their WNBA Championship title win, Governor Steve Sisolak has proclaimed Tuesday as Las Vegas Aces Day. He tweeted the proclamation out along with congratulations. The city will celebrate the team with a parade on the Las Vegas...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

'Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas' sign shines for Afrikfest

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The famous "Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas" sign shined black, green, red, orange, and gold for this year's Afrikfest. Commissioner William McCurdy and representatives from the African Chamber of Commerce and Tourism kicked off the switch. It features three days of events and activities including...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Afrikfest back in Las Vegas

Afrikfest Las Vegas, now in its 4th year, is the largest African festival in Las Vegas. The three-day event kicks off on September 22 and continues through September 24, 2022. Check out the video above for more.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

New 19-story hotel planned near Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new hotel is in the planning stages and would be built just south of Allegiant Stadium. New Angle Development calls the project "Nuance Las Vegas Hotel & Spa at Allegiant Stadium," according to the company's website. It would be built at the corner of Polaris and Quail avenues.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

New ride-share company launches in Las Vegas to serve conventions, large events

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new ride-sharing company has launched in Las Vegas with the goal of serving attendees at conventions and large-scale events. Pop-Up Rideshare is described as a "first-of-its-kind transportation resource" that would operate in conjunction with conventions and other events by allowing attendees to download complimentary rides.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas city council votes to allow cannabis lounges

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas city council moved forward to allow cannabis consumption lounges. The city council voted 5-1 Wednesday against a motion to opt out of the state's process for licensing consumption lounges, effectively allowing lounges within city limits. Councilwoman Victoria Seaman was the lone vote...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Cannabis Lounges Approved to Open in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Marijuana consumption lounges are one step closer to coming to the Las Vegas city limits. City Council voted 5-1 against a motion by Councilwoman Victoria Seaman on Wednesday. She wanted to stop businesses from applying for a cannabis lounge license from the state. Nevada will open the application window for licensing weed lounges for 10 days from Oct.14-27. The decision by council will allow businesses including dispensaries to apply for the state license while the city moves forward to create its own ordinance and regulations.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Celebrate 12th Annual Kick of Your Heels Women's Day Luncheon

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The 12th annual Kick Off Your Heels Women's Day event is right around the corner, happening as part of the Shriners Children's Open at TPC Summerlin. Tanya Murray, chairwoman of the Kick Off Your Heels Committee, joined us to talk more about it.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Henderson Silver Knights-themed bar to open at M Resort

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The M Resort in Henderson is opening a new sports bar celebrating the city's hometown hockey team. A spokesperson says the Knight Time Hockey Bar is a partnership with the Henderson Silver Knights. The casino resort will hold a grand opening on Oct. 5. MORE...
HENDERSON, NV
news3lv.com

Tuscany Suites, Boyd Gaming to host on-site hiring events Tuesday

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Two local casino companies are looking to fill multiple open positions during two separate job fairs on Tuesday. Tuscany Suites & Casino will host the event on Tuesday, September 20, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m inside the casino's 2nd flood ballrooms. Job seekers will...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Henderson teen named finalist in nation's top STEM competition

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A local 13-year-old has been titled one of the most promising middle school STEM students in the country. Henderson student Luka Nguyen was recognized for his research on mangroves and how they thrive in aerial reforestation. MORE ON NEWS 3 | More than 300K in...
HENDERSON, NV
news3lv.com

Caesars Palace reveals multi-million dollar renovation

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Next time you walk into Caesars Palace, you might notice some changes to the main entrance. The new renovations include a revamped entryway and ceiling. The hotel now has a new crystal dome and chandelier, which weighs more than 3,000 pounds and has more than 12,000 individual crystals.
LAS VEGAS, NV

