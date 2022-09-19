Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
news3lv.com
Las Vegas Desert Dogs announce inaugural season schedule
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have unveiled the schedule for their upcoming inaugural season. The professional lacrosse team will open the season on the road at Panther City LC in Fort Worth, Texas on Friday, Dec. 9. Las Vegas's home opener is scheduled for the...
news3lv.com
Long wait at Aces merchandise shop as fans gear up for parade
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Before heading out to the strip Aces, fans made sure they were dressed to impress. Many spent the morning in line at an Aces Championship Merchandise pop-up in Henderson. The line grew to be about an hour long in the heat, but fans didn’t mind,...
news3lv.com
Gov. Sisolak proclaims Sept. 20 'Las Vegas Aces Day'
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The champs are ready to be celebrated!. Following their WNBA Championship title win, Governor Steve Sisolak has proclaimed Tuesday as Las Vegas Aces Day. He tweeted the proclamation out along with congratulations. The city will celebrate the team with a parade on the Las Vegas...
news3lv.com
Michael Shulman talks new 'BOOMBOX' hip hop residency in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas has officially welcomed its first hop hop residency featuring the hottest stars from the '80s, '90s and 2000s. Man about town Michael Shulman joined us to tell us all about it.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
news3lv.com
UNLV running back Aidan Robbins wins Mountain West player of the week honor
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — UNLV running back Aidan Robbins has been named the Mountain West's offensive player of the week after a dominating performance over North Texas. Robbins ran for 227 yards and three touchdowns as the Rebels defeated the Mean Green 58-27 at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday. UNLV...
news3lv.com
'Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas' sign shines for Afrikfest
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The famous "Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas" sign shined black, green, red, orange, and gold for this year's Afrikfest. Commissioner William McCurdy and representatives from the African Chamber of Commerce and Tourism kicked off the switch. It features three days of events and activities including...
news3lv.com
Formula One race in Las Vegas officially set for Nov. 18 next year
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Grand Prix has an official date. Formula One announced the race will be held on Nov. 18, 2023, pending approval on the race circuit's safety. It will be the second-to-last race on F1's calendar for the year. "We are very pleased with...
news3lv.com
Afrikfest back in Las Vegas
Afrikfest Las Vegas, now in its 4th year, is the largest African festival in Las Vegas. The three-day event kicks off on September 22 and continues through September 24, 2022. Check out the video above for more.
RELATED PEOPLE
news3lv.com
New 19-story hotel planned near Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new hotel is in the planning stages and would be built just south of Allegiant Stadium. New Angle Development calls the project "Nuance Las Vegas Hotel & Spa at Allegiant Stadium," according to the company's website. It would be built at the corner of Polaris and Quail avenues.
news3lv.com
New ride-share company launches in Las Vegas to serve conventions, large events
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new ride-sharing company has launched in Las Vegas with the goal of serving attendees at conventions and large-scale events. Pop-Up Rideshare is described as a "first-of-its-kind transportation resource" that would operate in conjunction with conventions and other events by allowing attendees to download complimentary rides.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas city council votes to allow cannabis lounges
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas city council moved forward to allow cannabis consumption lounges. The city council voted 5-1 Wednesday against a motion to opt out of the state's process for licensing consumption lounges, effectively allowing lounges within city limits. Councilwoman Victoria Seaman was the lone vote...
news3lv.com
Cannabis Lounges Approved to Open in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Marijuana consumption lounges are one step closer to coming to the Las Vegas city limits. City Council voted 5-1 against a motion by Councilwoman Victoria Seaman on Wednesday. She wanted to stop businesses from applying for a cannabis lounge license from the state. Nevada will open the application window for licensing weed lounges for 10 days from Oct.14-27. The decision by council will allow businesses including dispensaries to apply for the state license while the city moves forward to create its own ordinance and regulations.
IN THIS ARTICLE
news3lv.com
Celebrate 12th Annual Kick of Your Heels Women's Day Luncheon
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The 12th annual Kick Off Your Heels Women's Day event is right around the corner, happening as part of the Shriners Children's Open at TPC Summerlin. Tanya Murray, chairwoman of the Kick Off Your Heels Committee, joined us to talk more about it.
news3lv.com
Henderson Silver Knights-themed bar to open at M Resort
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The M Resort in Henderson is opening a new sports bar celebrating the city's hometown hockey team. A spokesperson says the Knight Time Hockey Bar is a partnership with the Henderson Silver Knights. The casino resort will hold a grand opening on Oct. 5. MORE...
news3lv.com
Shriners Children's Open offering free admission for military, first responders
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Shriners Children's Open, Las Vegas's annual PGA TOUR event, is offering free admission to active and retired military personnel and first responders. Qualified fans will simply have to present valid ID at will call, near the tournament entrance, to redeem daily grounds access. First...
news3lv.com
Tuscany Suites, Boyd Gaming to host on-site hiring events Tuesday
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Two local casino companies are looking to fill multiple open positions during two separate job fairs on Tuesday. Tuscany Suites & Casino will host the event on Tuesday, September 20, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m inside the casino's 2nd flood ballrooms. Job seekers will...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
news3lv.com
City of Las Vegas approves licensing deal to build viewing deck near The STRAT
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The city of Las Vegas has approved a licensing deal with the goal of building a new viewing deck for the city's arches on Las Vegas Boulevard. City council members voted in favor of an agreement with The STRAT to acquire land needed for building a pedestrian deck near the casino resort.
news3lv.com
Henderson teen named finalist in nation's top STEM competition
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A local 13-year-old has been titled one of the most promising middle school STEM students in the country. Henderson student Luka Nguyen was recognized for his research on mangroves and how they thrive in aerial reforestation. MORE ON NEWS 3 | More than 300K in...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas man offering reward money for return of missing Torah
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Less than a week from the Jewish celebration of Rosh Hashanah and the beginning of high holy days, Jack Abraham is making a plea for the return of his stolen Torah. "I want to get a $40,000 reward for returning it, no questions asked, but...
news3lv.com
Caesars Palace reveals multi-million dollar renovation
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Next time you walk into Caesars Palace, you might notice some changes to the main entrance. The new renovations include a revamped entryway and ceiling. The hotel now has a new crystal dome and chandelier, which weighs more than 3,000 pounds and has more than 12,000 individual crystals.
Comments / 0