LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Marijuana consumption lounges are one step closer to coming to the Las Vegas city limits. City Council voted 5-1 against a motion by Councilwoman Victoria Seaman on Wednesday. She wanted to stop businesses from applying for a cannabis lounge license from the state. Nevada will open the application window for licensing weed lounges for 10 days from Oct.14-27. The decision by council will allow businesses including dispensaries to apply for the state license while the city moves forward to create its own ordinance and regulations.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 7 HOURS AGO