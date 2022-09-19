ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa, CA

Comments / 0

Related
KRON4 News

Earthquake shakes water levels in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — Residents of Santa Rosa have noticed a strange side effect of last week’s earthquake. Many people who live along Mark West Creek have noticed that the water level in the creek has been rising since last week’s earthquake. “We were jolted. Both Suzie and I were upstairs,” said John Macaulay. […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Rain causes mess on area roadways, tree falls on San Jose home

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Pockets of heavy rain blanketed the Bay Area on Sunday, causing a mess on area roadways, while high winds brought some trees. In San Jose, a homeowner faced a close call after a tree came down on his roof. "Fifteen minutes before this happened I was...
SAN JOSE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
City
San Francisco, CA
County
San Francisco, CA
City
Santa Rosa, CA
Local
California Government
Santa Rosa, CA
Government
NBC Bay Area

Forecast: Thunderstorms Possible in Parts of the Bay Area

A weekend storm is expected to linger on Monday with shower chances in parts of the Bay Area. There is also a slight chance for thunderstorms developing, especially over the inland hills from midday into the early evening. About 1 to 2 inches of rain fell across the North Bay...
ENVIRONMENT
newsofthenorthbay.com

RAINFALL TOTALS ACROSS THE NORTH BAY. SHOWERS IN FORECAST.

The wettest spots of the North Bay recorded more than 3 inches of rain from the Sunday-Monday storm. The highest totals came from the mountains and coast of northwestern Sonoma County and Mendocino County, with Gualala well over 3 inches, and Oak Ridge (near Annapolis), Cazadero, Venado, Lake Sonoma, Yorkville and Cloverdale all over 2 inches.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
KGO

Parts of Bay Area recovering from weekend rain, power outages

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- In the North Bay, the rain took many by surprise Sunday, toppling trees, causing spinouts and cancelling events. "I came out, my car's not damaged I'm happy about that," said Jamie Seaman. A Sunday morning surprise for neighbors on Quigg Drive in Santa Rosa, half of...
SANTA ROSA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Point Reyes#Tree#Santa Rosa Fire
San Francisco Examiner

A new train tunnel across the Bay? Here are early maps

Since launching in early 2021, the Link21 project to create a new train tunnel across the Bay has offered grand plans but few specifics. But now, that’s begun to change. This week, the project’s planners released the most detailed maps yet showing the possible route of the train tunnel — or tunnels, as the case may be. At a meeting of the governing body of the Capitol Corridor, which is...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
latitude38.com

Where’s Your Greatest Waterfront Dining Pleasure?

We recently received a note from Linda Alvardo of Szechwan House in Benicia asking us to update their listing on our Boat-in Dining web page. We periodically update the page to keep it as current as possible, but we don’t have an active restaurant review department to maintain an accurate directory of the best dining places and watering holes accessible to sailors docked along the Bay Area’s waterfront.
BENICIA, CA
KRON4 News

Rescued Bay Area mountain lions find forever home

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) —  Two mountain lions who were rescued as tiny cubs in the San Francisco Bay Area are heading to a new forever home, Oakland Zoo officials announced. Rose and Sage were found separately as orphans in the wild just two months apart before they became best friends at the zoo’s wildlife rescue […]
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Rain is here, this is how much could fall across the Bay Area

A storm from the Gulf of Alaska is heading for the Bay Area is bringing rain, wind and colder temperatures with it. The rain has started ot fall throughout the Bay Area and will likely continue through early Wednesday. According to the National Wether Service, Oak Ridge received over two...
SANTA ROSA, CA
news24-680.com

Garage Fire Spreads To San Ramon Home Wednesday

Anxious moments for residents of a home on St. Pierre Court in San Ramon Wednesday as fire quickly engulfed their garage and spread into the residence before firefighters could bring it under control. The blaze was reported at approximately 11 a.m. Residents quickly left the home and arriving firefighters and...
SAN RAMON, CA
sonomacountygazette.com

Bodega Bay mourns captain’s death

With a sad and heavy heart, I share the passing of Captain Merlin Kolb of Bodega Bay at the young age of 52. He had a dream and was determined to make it a reality. - To own a fishing vessel and to become a Captain on the high seas. Yes, he became Captain Merlin Kolb of Reel Magic Fishing Charters. Seeking the elusive salmon, shy yet aggressive Dungeness crabs or the ling cod that are big-mouthed, feisty, bottom-dwelling fish. I can hear him joking “here little fishy fishy.” Taking children out, teaching them the love of the ocean and how to catch a fish themselves was his mission. Always exhibiting that exuberance typically visible only in children. Captain Merlin performed magic on the high seas. A blue hoochie was his lure of choice but his “Crabby Dance” was infamous. No way could you watch it without busting up or busting a move!
BODEGA BAY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy