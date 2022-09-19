Read full article on original website
Paradise Post
‘Extremely isolated’ showers dot Bay Area as last vestiges of weekend storm heads out
The last vestiges of weekend storm that hovered off the Bay Area coast began to hit the road Wednesday morning, dropping a final bit of rain as it headed inland and north. Scattered but “extremely isolated” showers dotted the region, National Weather Service meteorologist Matt Mehle said. They did not leave measurable totals,
Earthquake shakes water levels in Santa Rosa
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — Residents of Santa Rosa have noticed a strange side effect of last week’s earthquake. Many people who live along Mark West Creek have noticed that the water level in the creek has been rising since last week’s earthquake. “We were jolted. Both Suzie and I were upstairs,” said John Macaulay. […]
How the SF Bay Area's recent rains will impact the rest of wildfire season
The rain will stall the start of peak wildfire season in the SF Bay Area, but how long that delay lasts depends on what happens next.
KTVU FOX 2
Rain causes mess on area roadways, tree falls on San Jose home
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Pockets of heavy rain blanketed the Bay Area on Sunday, causing a mess on area roadways, while high winds brought some trees. In San Jose, a homeowner faced a close call after a tree came down on his roof. "Fifteen minutes before this happened I was...
NBC Bay Area
Forecast: Thunderstorms Possible in Parts of the Bay Area
A weekend storm is expected to linger on Monday with shower chances in parts of the Bay Area. There is also a slight chance for thunderstorms developing, especially over the inland hills from midday into the early evening. About 1 to 2 inches of rain fell across the North Bay...
newsofthenorthbay.com
RAINFALL TOTALS ACROSS THE NORTH BAY. SHOWERS IN FORECAST.
The wettest spots of the North Bay recorded more than 3 inches of rain from the Sunday-Monday storm. The highest totals came from the mountains and coast of northwestern Sonoma County and Mendocino County, with Gualala well over 3 inches, and Oak Ridge (near Annapolis), Cazadero, Venado, Lake Sonoma, Yorkville and Cloverdale all over 2 inches.
KGO
Parts of Bay Area recovering from weekend rain, power outages
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- In the North Bay, the rain took many by surprise Sunday, toppling trees, causing spinouts and cancelling events. "I came out, my car's not damaged I'm happy about that," said Jamie Seaman. A Sunday morning surprise for neighbors on Quigg Drive in Santa Rosa, half of...
You can sleep in a treehouse in the Santa Cruz forests for less than $200/night
You'll struggle to find anything else like this treehouse near Silicon Valley.
Here's how much rain fell in the SF Bay Area, more to come Monday
A cold front swept the San Francisco Bay Area Saturday night into Sunday evening, delivering refreshing soakings of rain considered significant since summer hasn't even ended.
Bay Area rain: lightning strikes reported along Sonoma Coast
(KRON) — Follow our live blog for updates on the Bay Area storm. Sunday, Sept. 18 4: 15 p.m. – NWS reports lightning strikes along the Sonoma Coast Lightning strikes right along the Sonoma Coast about 5-6 miles north of Bodega Bay. Seek a sturdy house or car for shelter & stay inside for at […]
A new train tunnel across the Bay? Here are early maps
Since launching in early 2021, the Link21 project to create a new train tunnel across the Bay has offered grand plans but few specifics. But now, that’s begun to change. This week, the project’s planners released the most detailed maps yet showing the possible route of the train tunnel — or tunnels, as the case may be. At a meeting of the governing body of the Capitol Corridor, which is...
Here’s where the most rain has fallen in the San Francisco Bay Area so far
"Any little bit helps."
latitude38.com
Where’s Your Greatest Waterfront Dining Pleasure?
We recently received a note from Linda Alvardo of Szechwan House in Benicia asking us to update their listing on our Boat-in Dining web page. We periodically update the page to keep it as current as possible, but we don’t have an active restaurant review department to maintain an accurate directory of the best dining places and watering holes accessible to sailors docked along the Bay Area’s waterfront.
Rescued Bay Area mountain lions find forever home
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Two mountain lions who were rescued as tiny cubs in the San Francisco Bay Area are heading to a new forever home, Oakland Zoo officials announced. Rose and Sage were found separately as orphans in the wild just two months apart before they became best friends at the zoo’s wildlife rescue […]
'Fill the well' Bay Area residents prepare for 1st storm of the season, possible flooding
It's still summer, but North Bay residents are getting storm ready for this weekend's rain which could bring flooding to some areas. Firefighters say the unusual weather event will temporarily ease fire danger.
KTVU FOX 2
Rain is here, this is how much could fall across the Bay Area
A storm from the Gulf of Alaska is heading for the Bay Area is bringing rain, wind and colder temperatures with it. The rain has started ot fall throughout the Bay Area and will likely continue through early Wednesday. According to the National Wether Service, Oak Ridge received over two...
news24-680.com
Garage Fire Spreads To San Ramon Home Wednesday
Anxious moments for residents of a home on St. Pierre Court in San Ramon Wednesday as fire quickly engulfed their garage and spread into the residence before firefighters could bring it under control. The blaze was reported at approximately 11 a.m. Residents quickly left the home and arriving firefighters and...
KTVU FOX 2
Fire crews battle commercial structure fire at 'grow operation' in San Leandro
Firefighters are responding to a commercial structure fire in San Leandro Tuesday night, officials say. The "heavily fortified" building contained a "grow operation." Emma Goss reports.
KTVU FOX 2
Woman whose Oakland property was damaged by arson says hazards were ignored
OAKLAND calif., - A woman in Oakland is speaking out about a fire that damaged a small house on her property, and she’s upset about another incident in her neighborhood last night in which a small string of fires were intentionally set. Investigators with the Oakland Fire Department believe...
sonomacountygazette.com
Bodega Bay mourns captain’s death
With a sad and heavy heart, I share the passing of Captain Merlin Kolb of Bodega Bay at the young age of 52. He had a dream and was determined to make it a reality. - To own a fishing vessel and to become a Captain on the high seas. Yes, he became Captain Merlin Kolb of Reel Magic Fishing Charters. Seeking the elusive salmon, shy yet aggressive Dungeness crabs or the ling cod that are big-mouthed, feisty, bottom-dwelling fish. I can hear him joking “here little fishy fishy.” Taking children out, teaching them the love of the ocean and how to catch a fish themselves was his mission. Always exhibiting that exuberance typically visible only in children. Captain Merlin performed magic on the high seas. A blue hoochie was his lure of choice but his “Crabby Dance” was infamous. No way could you watch it without busting up or busting a move!
