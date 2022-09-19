Read full article on original website
Why parents protested against a Pasadena principal's reinstatement
On Tuesday night, Pasadena Unified School District officials held the first of several community meetings regarding the return of a controversial principal.Parents against the move protested outside the meeting and called on officials to fire the principal."We would like to see Mr. Ramirez fired," said parent Julie Schneiderman.Last month, San Rafael Elementary School Principal Rudy Ramirez raced to campus after someone called 911 call claiming they saw a burglar. However, after a brief investigation, authorities determined it was the school's Latino Janitor working on a Sunday.A private security guard's body-worn camera captured San Rafael Elementary School Principal Rudy Ramirez chastising...
pasadenanow.com
Parents to Protest Return of San Rafael Elementary School Principal
Outside Blair High School Tuesday evening, as some parents meet inside for a “Parent and Staff Dialogue” conducted by the Pasadena Unified discussing recent turmoil at San Rafael Elementary School, other parents and community members said they will stage a protest against District plans for the School’s principal to return to the campus.
foxla.com
2 LAUSD schools win National Blue Ribbon honors for 2022
LOS ANGELES - Kester Elementary in Sherman Oaks and Colfax Charter Elementary in Valley Village were just named two of 29 California schools and 297 in the nation to be National Blue Ribbon Schools "for creating vibrant, welcoming and affirming school communities where students can learn, grow, reach their potential and achieve their dreams" according to the U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona.
Family of student killed during film shoot files wrongful death lawsuit against USC
The family of a Chapman University cinematography student, who died during a USC student film shoot, has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against USC and two of its students.
signalscv.com
Hart High School committee votes to remove book from library
Committee decides ‘This Book Is Gay’ is inappropriate for students. A complaint was made against a book found at Hart High School’s library for being inappropriate, and a committee then voted to remove the book from its library after deliberation, according to district officials. David LeBarron, director...
foxla.com
Political expert: Buscaino questioning Karen Bass home burglary case 'political in nature'
LOS ANGELES - A Los Angeles City Councilmember is looking for answers about a recent break-in at Congresswoman and LA mayoral candidate Karen Bass' home in which two guns – and nothing else – were stolen, but one expert says the letter and its timing are a political move.
foxla.com
LAPD: At least 7 teens overdosed from pills containing fentanyl this month
LOS ANGELES - Authorities Wednesday said at least seven local teens, including a 15-year-old Bernstein High School girl who died a week ago, have overdosed in the past month from pills believed to have contained fentanyl. The most recent overdose occurred Saturday morning, when a 15-year-old male student at STEM...
foxla.com
'Our city is in trouble,' Caruso says he can bring change to LA if elected mayor
"Our city is in trouble and I want to help. crime is dampening dreams, it continues to rise. Homelessness, the count continues to rise. People are scared, people are worried," stated LA Mayoral candidate Rick Caruso.
myburbank.com
Burbank Unified School District Board of Education Candidate: Michael Morgan
2022 Burbank School Board candidate Michael Morgan has lived locally for nearly 25 years, has attended Burbank schools and has instructed at schools in the city as well. The former child actor calls Burbank “the quintessential ‘city of dreams’” and enjoys local attractions like Mountain View Park, Johnny Carson Park, Basecamp and High Horse Dinette, Pickwick Bowl and Gardens, and more. In his candidate profile, Morgan discusses his role in a 2000s Disney film and opens up about his joy in encountering industry creatives who travel to Burbank in order to chase their career aspirations.
foxla.com
LA County Sheriff's race: Alex Villanueva, Robert Luna prepare for debate
LOS ANGELES - The November runoff election is less than two months away and on Wednesday, the two top candidates for Los Angeles County Sheriff and the next mayor of Los Angeles are getting ready to meet onstage at the Skirball Cultural Center in Brentwood for the latest debate. Incumbent...
foxla.com
Buscaino questions Bass home burglary investigation by LAPD
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles City Councilman Joe Buscaino has a few questions about the investigation into the home burglary of Rep. Karen Bass, and he's demanding that Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore and City Attorney Mike Feuer provide answers. In his letter obtained by FOX 11, Buscaino talks...
Do Better: Roddy Ricch Addresses Senseless Violence In L.A. Amid PNB Rock’s Murder—‘Soon Nobody Will Be Left To Take From Or Kill’
After the murder of PnB Rock, Roddy Ricch is speaking out agaisnt the senseless violence in Los Angeles California.
NBC Los Angeles
Judge Orders LA County Sheriff to Stop Searches
An LA Superior Court Judge Tuesday ordered the LA County Sheriff, the Undersheriff, and all Sheriff employees to temporarily cease searching any computers and hard drives seized during raids last week at the home and office of LA County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl. Judge William C. Ryan also directed that examinations...
mocoshow.com
California Woman Arrested for Committing Lottery Ticket Scam in Montgomery County; Possibility of Additional Victims a Concern
For Immediate Release: Wednesday, September 21, 2022. Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 4th District Patrol Investigations Unit have arrested 54-year-old Daisy Castillo Badillo, of Los Angeles, CA, for stealing $14,000 from a Montgomery County resident via a lottery ticket scam. Detectives encourage anyone who may be a victim to come forward.
foxla.com
LA council members call for audit of homeless count after recent report showed only 4% increase
LOS ANGELES - Some City Council members are calling for options to have a third party conduct a count of Los Angeles' unhoused population and a multi-year audit of the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority's previous counts, according to two motions filed Tuesday. LAHSA has conducted point-in-time homeless counts every...
kvta.com
Ventura County Jury Convicts LA County Man Of Secretly Taking Photos And Spying On Women In Restrooms And Other Places
Updated--A Ventura County jury Wednesday spent about two hours in deliberation before convicting a Los Angeles County man of secretly spying, video taping, and photographing women in public restrooms and other places. 40-year-old Juventino Jesus Miranda Cardona was found guilty of 7 misdemeanors including Disorderly Conduct Looking Through a Hole...
LA County, state ease masking rules as COVID-19 spread slows
COVID-19 masking rules will be eased in Los Angeles County starting Friday, with health officials announcing Wednesday they will lift the requirement for face coverings in correctional facilities and homeless shelters, while indoor mask-wearing in general will become a matter of individual preference. The county Department of Public Health announced...
Former T.V. finance analyst charged with securities fraud
A former Arcadia resident who made regular appearances as a financial analyst on CNBC was charged today with lying to investors about the health of his finance firm and failing to disclose massive losses incurred through risky investments.
foxla.com
Former USC dean pleads guilty in Mark Ridley-Thomas corruption case
LOS ANGELES - A former dean of the USC School of Social Work pleaded guilty Monday to a federal bribery charge in a political corruption case, admitting she funneled $100,000 through the university on behalf of then-County Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas in hopes of earning his support for a lucrative social-work contract.
La Puente Shooting Victim Dies at Hospital
La Puente, Los Angeles County, CA: Paramedics tried to save the life of a man who was critically wounded in a shooting Tuesday night, Sept. 20, in the city of La Puente. Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Industry Station and Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a gunshot victim lying in the middle of the street around 9:22 p.m. on the 500 block of North Abery Avenue and Rorimer Street.
