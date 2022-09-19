2022 Burbank School Board candidate Michael Morgan has lived locally for nearly 25 years, has attended Burbank schools and has instructed at schools in the city as well. The former child actor calls Burbank “the quintessential ‘city of dreams’” and enjoys local attractions like Mountain View Park, Johnny Carson Park, Basecamp and High Horse Dinette, Pickwick Bowl and Gardens, and more. In his candidate profile, Morgan discusses his role in a 2000s Disney film and opens up about his joy in encountering industry creatives who travel to Burbank in order to chase their career aspirations.

BURBANK, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO