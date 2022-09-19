ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS LA

Why parents protested against a Pasadena principal's reinstatement

On Tuesday night, Pasadena Unified School District officials held the first of several community meetings regarding the return of a controversial principal.Parents against the move protested outside the meeting and called on officials to fire the principal."We would like to see Mr. Ramirez fired," said parent Julie Schneiderman.Last month, San Rafael Elementary School Principal Rudy Ramirez raced to campus after someone called 911 call claiming they saw a burglar. However, after a brief investigation, authorities determined it was the school's Latino Janitor working on a Sunday.A private security guard's body-worn camera captured San Rafael Elementary School Principal Rudy Ramirez chastising...
pasadenanow.com

Parents to Protest Return of San Rafael Elementary School Principal

Outside Blair High School Tuesday evening, as some parents meet inside for a “Parent and Staff Dialogue” conducted by the Pasadena Unified discussing recent turmoil at San Rafael Elementary School, other parents and community members said they will stage a protest against District plans for the School’s principal to return to the campus.
foxla.com

2 LAUSD schools win National Blue Ribbon honors for 2022

LOS ANGELES - Kester Elementary in Sherman Oaks and Colfax Charter Elementary in Valley Village were just named two of 29 California schools and 297 in the nation to be National Blue Ribbon Schools "for creating vibrant, welcoming and affirming school communities where students can learn, grow, reach their potential and achieve their dreams" according to the U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Education
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
Local
California Education
signalscv.com

Hart High School committee votes to remove book from library

Committee decides ‘This Book Is Gay’ is inappropriate for students. A complaint was made against a book found at Hart High School’s library for being inappropriate, and a committee then voted to remove the book from its library after deliberation, according to district officials. David LeBarron, director...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Pearl
myburbank.com

Burbank Unified School District Board of Education Candidate: Michael Morgan

2022 Burbank School Board candidate Michael Morgan has lived locally for nearly 25 years, has attended Burbank schools and has instructed at schools in the city as well. The former child actor calls Burbank “the quintessential ‘city of dreams’” and enjoys local attractions like Mountain View Park, Johnny Carson Park, Basecamp and High Horse Dinette, Pickwick Bowl and Gardens, and more. In his candidate profile, Morgan discusses his role in a 2000s Disney film and opens up about his joy in encountering industry creatives who travel to Burbank in order to chase their career aspirations.
BURBANK, CA
foxla.com

Buscaino questions Bass home burglary investigation by LAPD

LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles City Councilman Joe Buscaino has a few questions about the investigation into the home burglary of Rep. Karen Bass, and he's demanding that Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore and City Attorney Mike Feuer provide answers. In his letter obtained by FOX 11, Buscaino talks...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lausd#Magnet School#Linus K12#Linus High School#Censored#Pakistan#The Pearl Post#California Ed Code#Fox
NBC Los Angeles

Judge Orders LA County Sheriff to Stop Searches

An LA Superior Court Judge Tuesday ordered the LA County Sheriff, the Undersheriff, and all Sheriff employees to temporarily cease searching any computers and hard drives seized during raids last week at the home and office of LA County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl. Judge William C. Ryan also directed that examinations...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mocoshow.com

California Woman Arrested for Committing Lottery Ticket Scam in Montgomery County; Possibility of Additional Victims a Concern

For Immediate Release: Wednesday, September 21, 2022. Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 4th District Patrol Investigations Unit have arrested 54-year-old Daisy Castillo Badillo, of Los Angeles, CA, for stealing $14,000 from a Montgomery County resident via a lottery ticket scam. Detectives encourage anyone who may be a victim to come forward.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
kvta.com

Ventura County Jury Convicts LA County Man Of Secretly Taking Photos And Spying On Women In Restrooms And Other Places

Updated--A Ventura County jury Wednesday spent about two hours in deliberation before convicting a Los Angeles County man of secretly spying, video taping, and photographing women in public restrooms and other places. 40-year-old Juventino Jesus Miranda Cardona was found guilty of 7 misdemeanors including Disorderly Conduct Looking Through a Hole...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
HeySoCal

LA County, state ease masking rules as COVID-19 spread slows

COVID-19 masking rules will be eased in Los Angeles County starting Friday, with health officials announcing Wednesday they will lift the requirement for face coverings in correctional facilities and homeless shelters, while indoor mask-wearing in general will become a matter of individual preference. The county Department of Public Health announced...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Former USC dean pleads guilty in Mark Ridley-Thomas corruption case

LOS ANGELES - A former dean of the USC School of Social Work pleaded guilty Monday to a federal bribery charge in a political corruption case, admitting she funneled $100,000 through the university on behalf of then-County Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas in hopes of earning his support for a lucrative social-work contract.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

La Puente Shooting Victim Dies at Hospital

La Puente, Los Angeles County, CA: Paramedics tried to save the life of a man who was critically wounded in a shooting Tuesday night, Sept. 20, in the city of La Puente. Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Industry Station and Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a gunshot victim lying in the middle of the street around 9:22 p.m. on the 500 block of North Abery Avenue and Rorimer Street.
LA PUENTE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy