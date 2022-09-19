Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasPortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: OHA gives update on rollout of Measure 110 funding, Blazers add to staff rosterEmily ScarviePortland, OR
3 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina Andras
Tuesday in Portland: Here's how to register to vote in Oregon on National Voter Registration DayEmily ScarviePortland, OR
kptv.com
52-year-old woman hit in the head with skateboard in SE Portland
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 52-year-old woman was rushed to the hospital on Wednesday after police say someone assaulted her with a skateboard. The assault was reported around 8:02 a.m. at Southeast 3rd Avenue and Southeast Yamhill Street. Sergeant Kevin Allen with the Portland Police Bureau told FOX 12 that...
Longview police investigate after body found in Lake Sacajawea
Authorities are investigating after a man was found dead in Lake Sacajawea near the Japanese Garden on Wednesday, Longview Police Department said.
kptv.com
Phone scammer posing as Lake Oswego police officer, authorities warn
LAKE OSWEGO Ore. (KPTV) - Police are warning people about a telephone scammer who has been impersonating a Lake Oswego police sergeant this week, according to the Lake Oswego Police Department. In the calls, a man with a “southern accent” claims to be Sergeant Tom Harper with LOPD and asks...
kptv.com
Police ask for help locating missing, endangered teen out of Salem
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - Police are investigating the disappearance of a teenager from Salem. 16-year-old Zack Brenneman was last seen at a West Salem High School football game on Friday, Sep. 16. Angela Hedrick, communications director with the City of Salem confirmed to FOX 12 on Tuesday that the teen...
‘This was a massive effort’: PPB sergeant details recovery of 7-year-old girl
The girl was found about 10 minutes after an Amber Alert was sent out.
kptv.com
8 people hurt in rollover crash in Vancouver
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - Eight people were hospitalized Tuesday night after a rollover crash in Vancouver. The two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of Mill Plain Boulevard and 104th Avenue at about 8 p.m. The crash caused one of the vehicles to rollover, according to Vancouver Fire. Vancouver Fire said...
Keizer woman stabbed while attempting to stop domestic violence incident
A Keizer woman was stabbed while attempting to disrupt an early morning domestic violence incident.
Amber Alert canceled: Portland girl, 7, found safe
An Amber Alert for a 7-year-old girl who was asleep in a Honda when it was stolen in Southeast Portland was canceled after the girl was found "safe and sound in the area of Laurelhurst Park," police said late Sunday night.
Portland residents targeted by man lobbing objects at unsuspecting drivers slam slap on wrist for suspect
A Portland, Oregon, homeless man accused of throwing objects at car windows of unsuspecting drivers has left residents of the city concerned and, now, questioning why the suspect was only issued a citation and not arrested. "He looks at me, braces himself on his bike, and takes pretty careful aim,"...
Portland police responded to a fatal shooting near Northgate Park on Monday night.
Victim dies after shooting near Portland's Northgate Park
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police said that one person has died after a shooting near Northgate Park in the city's Portsmouth neighborhood Monday evening. Officers from the North Precinct responded just after 7:30 p.m. to a shots fired call near the park, Portland police said. They arrived to find evidence of gunfire, marking off a crime scene, but police did not report any victims at the scene.
Washington County D.A. announces charges in Forest Grove murder
The Washington County District Attorney's office announced Tuesday morning that David Bynes was the person arrested Monday in connection with the death of a person in Forest Grove Sunday.
Tigard Police Log: Overdose victim revived at fast food restaurant
The Tigard Police Department provides a rundown of calls for service from Sept. 4-10, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below Sunday, Sept. 4 Several thefts from cars were reported from a hotel parking lot in the 9000 block of Southwest Washington Square Road. A woman reported an expensive family heirloom was stolen from her...
SUV rolls over into Longview slough; bystanders came to the rescue
A newborn and five-year-old were pulled from a flipped car submerged in a Longview drainage slough.
Man stabbed to death in Irvington neighborhood identified
Morgan Seger, 49, was found dead in the driveway of a religious community house.Authorities have publicly identified the man stabbed to death in a Northeast Portland driveway on Monday, Sept. 12. Portland police say the victim was confirmed to be 49-year-old Morgan Seger. His death was determined to be a homicide by stab wound. PPB said officers found Seger laying in the driveway of The Peace house, an Irvington neighborhood home where religious community members live together. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Yvette Wilson, who works at The Peace House, told KOIN 6 News she found the victim when she showed up for work Monday morning. "I ran in the house and said somebody's laying in the driveway I don't know if he's dead or alive but I said he ain't moving," Wilson said. Police did not immediately release any suspect information. This was the first of two deadly stabbings reported within days of each other in Northeast Portland. Another man was found stabbed to death in the Eliot neighborhood on Thursday, Sept. 15. KOIN 6 News is a news partner of Pamplin Media Group. {loadposition sub-article-01}
kptv.com
Reported gun threat near Reynolds High School prompts extra police patrols
TROUTDALE Ore. (KPTV) - Reports of a possible gun at a park outside Reynolds High School prompted police to assign extra patrols to the area temporarily on Tuesday. According to Christina Kempster, a spokeswoman for the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, police received a call around 12:55 p.m. that a group of teenagers were seen gathering in Columbia Park, which is just west of Reynolds High School.
Beaverton Police Log: Man arrested after threats at bakery
The Beaverton Police Department responds to calls for service from Aug. 30-Sept. 4, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below Tuesday, Aug. 30 A man was arrested for disorderly conduct, theft and multiple warrants after a traffic stop near Southwest Lombard Avenue and Canyon Road. Officers responded to a single-vehicle crash into a tree near...
‘I was dying’: 26-year-old woman describes being homeless and addicted to drugs before finally getting treatment
PORTLAND, Ore. — About 20 people lined up outside Fora Health, a Southeast Portland detox center, early Tuesday morning. Each person suffers from addiction and many of them are homeless. They waited in line hoping there would be a bed for them. After about thirty minutes, a couple walked...
Scappoose Police Log: First responders revive overdose victim
The Scappoose Police Department describes noteworthy calls for service from Aug. 24-Sept. 4, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Wednesday, Aug. 24 Police performed CPR on an unconscious female who was suffering from an apparent overdose. The Scappoose Fire District arrived on scene and took over the lifesaving attempts. The overdose victim was revived and transported to a Portland-area hospital. Thursday, Aug. 25 Following a traffic stop, a...
Man, 46, dies in ATV crash at Chehalem Ridge Nature Park
A Cornelius man died when the ATV he was driving crashed in Chehalem Ridge Nature Park.
