Morgan Seger, 49, was found dead in the driveway of a religious community house.Authorities have publicly identified the man stabbed to death in a Northeast Portland driveway on Monday, Sept. 12. Portland police say the victim was confirmed to be 49-year-old Morgan Seger. His death was determined to be a homicide by stab wound. PPB said officers found Seger laying in the driveway of The Peace house, an Irvington neighborhood home where religious community members live together. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Yvette Wilson, who works at The Peace House, told KOIN 6 News she found the victim when she showed up for work Monday morning. "I ran in the house and said somebody's laying in the driveway I don't know if he's dead or alive but I said he ain't moving," Wilson said. Police did not immediately release any suspect information. This was the first of two deadly stabbings reported within days of each other in Northeast Portland. Another man was found stabbed to death in the Eliot neighborhood on Thursday, Sept. 15.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 3 DAYS AGO