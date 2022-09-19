ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kptv.com

52-year-old woman hit in the head with skateboard in SE Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 52-year-old woman was rushed to the hospital on Wednesday after police say someone assaulted her with a skateboard. The assault was reported around 8:02 a.m. at Southeast 3rd Avenue and Southeast Yamhill Street. Sergeant Kevin Allen with the Portland Police Bureau told FOX 12 that...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Phone scammer posing as Lake Oswego police officer, authorities warn

LAKE OSWEGO Ore. (KPTV) - Police are warning people about a telephone scammer who has been impersonating a Lake Oswego police sergeant this week, according to the Lake Oswego Police Department. In the calls, a man with a “southern accent” claims to be Sergeant Tom Harper with LOPD and asks...
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
kptv.com

Police ask for help locating missing, endangered teen out of Salem

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - Police are investigating the disappearance of a teenager from Salem. 16-year-old Zack Brenneman was last seen at a West Salem High School football game on Friday, Sep. 16. Angela Hedrick, communications director with the City of Salem confirmed to FOX 12 on Tuesday that the teen...
SALEM, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
kptv.com

8 people hurt in rollover crash in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - Eight people were hospitalized Tuesday night after a rollover crash in Vancouver. The two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of Mill Plain Boulevard and 104th Avenue at about 8 p.m. The crash caused one of the vehicles to rollover, according to Vancouver Fire. Vancouver Fire said...
VANCOUVER, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amber Alert
KGW

Victim dies after shooting near Portland's Northgate Park

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police said that one person has died after a shooting near Northgate Park in the city's Portsmouth neighborhood Monday evening. Officers from the North Precinct responded just after 7:30 p.m. to a shots fired call near the park, Portland police said. They arrived to find evidence of gunfire, marking off a crime scene, but police did not report any victims at the scene.
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Police Precinct#Amber#Southeast Powell
The Times

Tigard Police Log: Overdose victim revived at fast food restaurant

The Tigard Police Department provides a rundown of calls for service from Sept. 4-10, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below Sunday, Sept. 4 Several thefts from cars were reported from a hotel parking lot in the 9000 block of Southwest Washington Square Road. A woman reported an expensive family heirloom was stolen from her...
Portland Tribune

Man stabbed to death in Irvington neighborhood identified

Morgan Seger, 49, was found dead in the driveway of a religious community house.Authorities have publicly identified the man stabbed to death in a Northeast Portland driveway on Monday, Sept. 12. Portland police say the victim was confirmed to be 49-year-old Morgan Seger. His death was determined to be a homicide by stab wound. PPB said officers found Seger laying in the driveway of The Peace house, an Irvington neighborhood home where religious community members live together. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Yvette Wilson, who works at The Peace House, told KOIN 6 News she found the victim when she showed up for work Monday morning. "I ran in the house and said somebody's laying in the driveway I don't know if he's dead or alive but I said he ain't moving," Wilson said. Police did not immediately release any suspect information. This was the first of two deadly stabbings reported within days of each other in Northeast Portland. Another man was found stabbed to death in the Eliot neighborhood on Thursday, Sept. 15. KOIN 6 News is a news partner of Pamplin Media Group. {loadposition sub-article-01}
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Reported gun threat near Reynolds High School prompts extra police patrols

TROUTDALE Ore. (KPTV) - Reports of a possible gun at a park outside Reynolds High School prompted police to assign extra patrols to the area temporarily on Tuesday. According to Christina Kempster, a spokeswoman for the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, police received a call around 12:55 p.m. that a group of teenagers were seen gathering in Columbia Park, which is just west of Reynolds High School.
TROUTDALE, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Beaverton Valley Times

Beaverton Police Log: Man arrested after threats at bakery

The Beaverton Police Department responds to calls for service from Aug. 30-Sept. 4, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below Tuesday, Aug. 30 A man was arrested for disorderly conduct, theft and multiple warrants after a traffic stop near Southwest Lombard Avenue and Canyon Road. Officers responded to a single-vehicle crash into a tree near...
BEAVERTON, OR
Columbia County Spotlight

Scappoose Police Log: First responders revive overdose victim

The Scappoose Police Department describes noteworthy calls for service from Aug. 24-Sept. 4, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Wednesday, Aug. 24 Police performed CPR on an unconscious female who was suffering from an apparent overdose. The Scappoose Fire District arrived on scene and took over the lifesaving attempts. The overdose victim was revived and transported to a Portland-area hospital. Thursday, Aug. 25 Following a traffic stop, a...
SCAPPOOSE, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy