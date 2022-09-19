If you live in Ohio and you love to dine out from time to time, here's a list of three amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are great for both a casual meal with some friends or family members, but are great choices for celebrating a special occasion too. If you have never visited any of them, you should definitely add them on your list, if you want to see what a good steak should taste like. All of these places are known for serving delicious food made with high quality ingredients, so absolutely pay them a visit whenever you have the chance. On top of that, they also have excellent online reviews.

OHIO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO