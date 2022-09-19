Read full article on original website
OAZ Radio Players of the Game
It’s time to announce the Orthopaedic Associates of Zanesville players of the game for week five of the high school football season. One of this week’s players is Maysville running back Hayden Jarrett. He was honored as the WZVL player of the game. Jarrett had 100 yards to go along with two touchdowns and an interception. He talked about how it feels to win the award and what went in to him having a great performance.
Ohio State football recruiting: Momentum building for OSU to land 5-star recruit
As it sits right now, the Ohio State football team has the fifth-ranked recruiting class in the 2023 class. They have 20 recruits committed to the program. That leaves room for about five more prospects. There are still plenty of good uncommitted guys who are taking a look at the Buckeyes right now.
Genesis Orthopedic Game of The Week MVP
This week’s Community Bank Game of the Week MVP sponsored by Genesis Orthopedic Sports Medicine is the player responsible for saving Philo from a last minute comeback by West Muskingum… Cade Searls. Cade and his team fought hard against the Tornadoes Friday night . The game of the week crew caught up with Cade to get his thoughts on the performance.
Conard “Bob” Newell
Conard “Bob” Newell, 65, of Zanesville, Ohio died Tuesday morning, September 20, 2022 at Genesis Hospital Emergency Department. Born November 16, 1956 he was a son of Harold Newell, Sr. and the late Alberta J. (Triplett) Newell. Bob was a 1975 graduate of Tri-Valley High School and worked for various trucking companies as a driver. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, guns and bowling. Bob was part of the Muskingum Township Fire Department for over thirty years and a member of the Dresden REACT team.
Muskingum Freshman Wins OAC Defensive Player of the Week
NEW CONCORD, OH- The Ohio Athletic Conference announced that freshman defender Britney Herrick was named OAC Defensive Player of the Week. Herrick helped guide the Muskies to a 2-0 record last week with impressive performances against Hiram and Bluffton. This marks her first career defensive player of the week award.
TreVeyon Henderson gets key injury update ahead of Wisconsin game
Ohio State football is off to a perfect 3-0 start this season after blowing out Toledo 77-21 last weekend. But, star running back TreVeyon Henderson appeared to suffer a leg injury, coming out of the locker room with a walking boot following an opening drive TD. Ryan Day spoke about...
Four-Star 2023 Guard Taison Chatman Commits to Ohio State
Ohio State wasted little time filling the hole left by George Washington III’s decommitment. Just 15 days after the first commit in the Buckeyes’ 2023 class reopened his recruitment, Chris Holtmann and company land a commitment from the No. 31 overall prospect and eighth-ranked combo guard in the nation in Taison Chatman.
4 Places To Get Sandwiches in Ohio
Are you looking for a great deli that serves tasty sandwiches?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. The sandwiches at this deli in central Ohio are big on flavor and in size. Their most popular sandwich is their Reuben, which is stuffed with hot corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and their house-made Russian dressing on grilled rye bread. Customers also love their pastrami and Kahrl's Killer Club, a delicious club sandwich filled with oven roasted turkey breast, honey ham, applewood smoked bacon, Vermont white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on three slices of challah.
What’s the status of Ohio State football’s TreVeyon Henderson, Mike Hall Jr., Josh Proctor and Tanner McCalister?
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football’s Ryan Day provided an update on some key members of his team headed into a matchup with Wisconsin. The Buckeyes were without safeties Tanner McCalister, Josh Proctor — neither of whom dressed — and defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. in the 77-21 win over Toledo despite none of them showing up on the pre-game availability report.
3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love to dine out from time to time, here's a list of three amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are great for both a casual meal with some friends or family members, but are great choices for celebrating a special occasion too. If you have never visited any of them, you should definitely add them on your list, if you want to see what a good steak should taste like. All of these places are known for serving delicious food made with high quality ingredients, so absolutely pay them a visit whenever you have the chance. On top of that, they also have excellent online reviews.
The Dotted Line Podcast: Four-star guard Taison Chatman expected to commit to Ohio State on Tuesday
On “The Dotted Line”, Land-Grant Holy Land’s Matt Tamanini talks to recruiting experts, LGHL’s recruiting analysts, and prospects themselves to get a unique perspective on the players that will be a part of Ohio State’s future. Listen to the episode and subscribe:. Subscribe: RSS |...
Look: Ohio State Reveals Special Uniform For Saturday
The Ohio State Buckeyes have unveiled some special uniforms for this weekend's matchup against Wisconsin. The No. 3-ranked squad will be rocking all-black uniforms for their Week 4 contest at The Shoe. "Blackout activated," the team wrote on Twitter. Ohio State is 3-0 to start the 2022 season, notching wins...
Jim Knowles Not Happy With Ohio State’s Defensive Performance Against Toledo:
Ohio State turned in its worst defensive performance of the season against Toledo. But in a 56-point win that featured a near-historic output by the Buckeye offense, it was hardly the headline of the night. The Buckeyes gave up only one fewer point to Toledo as Notre Dame and Arkansas...
College football world reacts to Ohio State’s special uniforms
When the Ohio State Buckeyes host the Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday night in Ohio Stadium, the Buckeyes won’t be wearing their traditional Scarlet and Gray home uniforms. Instead, Ohio State will be rocking special all-black uniforms. Ohio State officially announced the special uniforms on Tuesday afternoon, sharing a video...
3 Great Burger Places in Ohio
What's your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a good nice burger with some french fries on the side then you are in good luck because that's what this article is all about, three amazing burger spots in Ohio where you can enjoy some nice burger just the way you like them. Once you visit these restaurants, you'll want to go back for more that's for sure.
Five-star 2024 Linebacker Sammy Brown “Really Likes” What Ohio State is Doing and Enjoyed His Trip to Columbus Earlier This Month
When 2024 linebacker Sammy Brown first visited Ohio State last November, he was taken by surprise. A five-star linebacker from Georgia, Brown wasn’t expecting Ohio State to extend an offer to him in his sophomore season. Still, he departed Columbus after watching the Buckeyes trounce Michigan State with a scholarship offer in hand from OSU.
Around 500 Bicyclist Will Ride Through Pickaway County This Weekend
Circleville -The Annual Tour of the Scioto River Valley bicycle tour will take place on Saturday, September 24 th and Sunday, September 25th, 2022. Approximately 500 bicyclists will leave Canal Winchester, Ohio at 6 A.M. on Saturday and make the approximate 12-hour ride to Portsmouth. The bicyclists will return to Canal Winchester on Sunday via the same routes of travel.
Ohio State football’s most dangerous run-game weapon might never touch the ball
COLUMBUS, Ohio — In the most crucial moment of the most critical drive of Ohio State football’s young season, Donovan Jackson announced his arrival. For much of the Sept. 3 season opener against Notre Dame, the Buckeye offense could not quite engage. As the sophomore left guard making his first career start settled in, so did a potentially dominant running game. Jackson started living in the second level, clearing out linebackers and safeties on the OSU run game’s victory-clinching march.
Seven tips for Lost Lands Music Festival in Licking County
THORNVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — From Apashe to Zubah and about 160 bands in between, the Lost Lands music festival near Thornville is open until Sunday. About 25,000 cars from all over the country — as well as people from Australia, Great Britain, and France — will travel toward Thornville and Legend Valley, where the Licking […]
Esther L. Jones
Esther Lou Jones, age 97, of Zanesville passed to the arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on September 18, 2022. Esther was born to Merrill and Mary (Vickers) Cox in the Cox Family Farmhouse near Trinway where she spent her childhood on the farm. She graduated from Jefferson High School in Dresden, OH, attended Asbury College in Kentucky, and graduated from Muskingum University with a Bachelor of Science in Education. She began her teaching career at Chandlersville Elementary in Chandlersville, OH where she lived with her loving husband and children. She continued her career in education in the Zanesville City Schools at Wilson Elementary until her retirement in 1990 after 30 years of service.
