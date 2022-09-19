ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

southwestregionalpublishing.com

Spirited soccer struggle in Scottsdale

After several tries over several years, a soccer squad put together by the Scottsdale Neighborhood Watch defeated a Chicago Police Department team in a match at Durkin Park. SNW President Jason Huff said while the victory was sweet, both sides actually won, because the purpose of the match was to draw police and the community closer through a friendly sports encounter. – Photos courtesy of Dennis James.
NBC Chicago

$1 Million Lucky Day Lotto Winning Ticket Sold at Lucky Mart on Far Southwest Side

The Lucky Day Lotto's $1 million jackpot-winning ticket was sold at a lottery retailer on the city's Far Southwest Side earlier this month, according to lottery officials. Lucky Mart, located along the city's border with suburban Evergreen Park at 2900 West 87th Street, is known as a prevalent lottery retailer for the surrounding area, and has been the lucky spot for several lottery winners of the past.
EVERGREEN PARK, IL
wgnradio.com

Our favorite Chicago comfort food

As seasons change, and either work or your favorite football team is stressing you out, nothing sounds better than some good Chicago comfort food. Everyone’s definition of “comfort food” may be different, as you’ll hear from our hosts of the Chicago’s Very Own Eats podcast. Kevin Powell thinks of homemade meals with the family (like his mom’s meatloaf) and Michael Piff thinks of food that tastes like a hug (like Honey Butter Fried Chicken). At the end of the day, it’s the food that gives you the most COMFORT and the guys have returned from a brief hiatus to discuss it.
FanSided

Chicago PD explained: What is a PPO on Chicago PD?

Chicago PD is a show that throws around lots of technical terminology. It makes sense, given that we’re watching police officers in action, but it can sometimes be confusing when the terms being used aren’t explained to the viewer. That’s where we come in. We provide the definitions...
All About Chicago

1st Time Homebuyer in Chicago - Any Thoughts on the Canaryville Area?

1st-time homebuyer. I'm from Chicago but more familiar with the Northside. I rent in Logan Square. Toured some houses this weekend and am looking closely at a home in Canaryville. My initial impression is a nice neighborhood but varies block by block. It looks like a holdout of mostly Irish senior citizens. I spent the morning driving and walking around and stopped at a nice local coffee shop called the Stockyard Coffee House just to get a feel for the locals. It was quiet and residential overall but somewhat cruddy nearer to 47th & Halsted.
Why is Chicago's tap water so GOOD?

Every time I come to Chicago, I loooove the tap water taste. When I shower/brush my teeth/wash face I’m not even mad if water gets in my mouth bc it is so delicious. It tastes so irony/metally and I love it. I’m from St. Louis and our tap water doesn’t have a distinct taste.
FodorsTravel

Between Gun Violence Stats and Rising Anti-Asian Hate Crimes, I Was Afraid of Chicago. Then I Didn’t Want to Leave

Finding kindred community in the wake of Stop Asian Hate. I had never been to Chicago before. And all I associated with the Windy City were the Bean, the Chicago Bulls, and gun violence. But after being cooped up at home since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, I was eager to travel to a new city, despite the fear that crept in. Beyond the gun violence statistics, I was afraid to travel as an Asian at a time when anti-Asian hate crimes were reported across the country.
Secret Chicago

New York Times Has Ranked Two Chicago Restaurants Among The 50 Most Exciting In The Country

Chicago’s prowess as a culinary heavyweight requires no rhapsody. Boasting food from all corners of the world and some of the best chefs and restaurateurs around, the Windy City’s food scene is up there with some of the best on the planet. There’s no surprise then, that Chicago’s culinary outfits are consistently picking up accolades like being awarded Michelin Guide stars or being recognized in the James Beard Awards which were this summer held in Chicago. The latest critical behemoth to acknowledge Chicago among the very best is the New York Times which this week named two Chicagoan ventures in its list of the 50 most exciting restaurants in the United States. New York Times representatives traveled far and wide “from Oklahoma City to Juncos, Puerto Rico, to Orcas Island off the coast of Washington State.”
Gizmodo

Chicago’s Tap Water Contaminated With Lead, Analysis Finds

Chicago residents are being exposed to lead through their tap water. One in 20 tap water tests in Chicago have found lead levels at or above U.S. government limits, according to an analysis of city’s water data conducted by the Guardian. The levels were about a third more lead than allowed in bottled water, according to the Guardian.
Next City

The Devaluation Of Entire Black Neighborhoods, Not Just Homes

In Chicago's South Side, the E.G. Woode collective's members hope to demonstrate an alternative to the traditional commercial real estate model to revitalize commercial corridors lined with small-scale properties like this one. (Photo courtesy E.G. Woode) It happened again. In August, the New York Times reported a story about a...
WGN TV

J.B. Smooth kicking off comedy tour in Chicago area

CHICAGO — You know him from “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and “Spider Man Far From Home.”. Actor and comedian J.B. Smoove is kicking off his comedy tour “Physical Therapy” this Friday in the Chicago area. On Wednesday, he talked to WGN’s Dean Richards about his...
classicchicagomagazine.com

The Best Lakefront Restaurants in Chicago

Now that the fall weather has arrived in Chicago, this is the perfect time to enjoy the several lakefront restaurants, that are located either right on the beaches of Lake Michigan or close by, before they close for the season. Starting from north to south, my favorites include:. In Edgewater,...
