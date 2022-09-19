ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeside, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lakeside, CA
City
Encinitas, CA
City
El Cajon, CA
City
Solana Beach, CA
Lakeside, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS 8

Sheriff's officials warn of 'missed court appearance' scam

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego County Sheriff's Department warned the public Tuesday to beware of a recent telephone scam carried out by con artists threatening people with criminal sanctions over supposed missed court appearances. The crooks carrying out the scheme claim to be deputies and demand that would-be...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Jones
CBS 8

New study: Americans voted San Diego 3rd most desirable, 10th most overrated

SAN DIEGO — What's not to love about San Diego?. A new survey reveals Americans voted this city as one of the most desirable, yet also one of the top overrated cities. People either love or hate California. Despite ranking as the second best state to live in, California is also considered the least desirable state with every 1 in 4 Californians saying it's one of the five worst in the U.S.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Del Cerro residents say proposed mega-church will bring traffic, congestion, and other negative impacts

SAN DIEGO — A long-fought battle over plans to build a megachurch in San Diego's Del Cerro community has resurfaced after the church released its official proposal. On August 31, representatives from All Peoples' Church outlined its plans in a required environmental report to the state. Those plans include building a 54,476-square-foot church, a 71,010-square-foot parking garage, classrooms, large meeting rooms, and an all-purpose gym on the six acres of vacant land off Interstate 8 at College Avenue.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

San Diego mayor tours new sidewalk in Encanto neighborhood

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria toured new sidewalk construction Monday in Encanto near Pagel Place and Cielo Drive, addressing a lack of sidewalks in communities that his office says is a safety risk for kids heading to school. The mayor said the new sidewalk...
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Sex Offenders#Violent Crime#Residents#California Megan
CBS 8

Four suspects arrested in robbery of teens in Vista

SAN DIEGO — A man and three juveniles were arrested on suspicion of robbery and weapons charges after they allegedly stole cell phones and cash from four juveniles, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said Sunday. At about 6:15 p.m. Saturday, four people in a white Nissan Sentra stopped...
VISTA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Housing
CBS 8

Trial begins for Navy sailor accused in USS Bonhomme Richard arson in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — The trial against the Navy sailor accused of setting a fire that destroyed the USS Bonhomme Richard in San Diego began Monday morning. Seaman Recruit Ryan Sawyer Mays, 21, faces charges of arson and willful hazarding of a vessel for allegedly setting the blaze that began July 12, 2020, and burned for several days while the warship was docked at Naval Base San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

CBS 8

San Diego, CA
19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

San Diego local news

 https://www.cbs8.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy