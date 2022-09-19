Read full article on original website
San Diego to convert downtown hotel into shelter for seniors experiencing homelessness
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria announced Tuesday that the city has taken possession of a 34-room hotel that will be transformed into a non-congregate shelter for seniors experiencing homelessness. The hotel is located on Pacific Highway across the street from the county administration building.
'Cash for Trash' is back | Program paying homeless to pick up trash in downtown San Diego
SAN DIEGO — An initiative paying the homeless to pick up trash is back in downtown San Diego. Cash for Trash pays people $2 for every bag of trash collected. "Gives folks a reason to wake up, opportunity to contribute to the cleanliness and overall environment around their surroundings," said Drew Moser, the Executive Director for the Lucky Duck Foundation.
El Cajon to hold meeting with motel owners about homeless vouchers
SAN DIEGO — El Cajon’s mayor and the county are once again exchanging words over the homelessness and influx of people using vouchers to stay in El Cajon motels. The police department in El Cajon Police said it has arrested a number of people using the hotel vouchers.
Three citites in San Diego County receive funding to address homelessness
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — San Diego County announced that it awarded $4.3 million to the cities of Vista, Oceanside, and San Diego to help address homelessness. The County says the three cities were the only cities to apply for what is a total of $10 million in overall funding for municipalities in San Diego County.
Sheriff's officials warn of 'missed court appearance' scam
SAN DIEGO — The San Diego County Sheriff's Department warned the public Tuesday to beware of a recent telephone scam carried out by con artists threatening people with criminal sanctions over supposed missed court appearances. The crooks carrying out the scheme claim to be deputies and demand that would-be...
Another refugee family dropped off at a San Diego homeless shelter
SAN DIEGO — A refugee program run by Catholic Charities dropped off a family with two young children, September 20, at a downtown homeless shelter. The second time in less than a week that the charity dropped refugees off at homeless shelters. For the second time in a week,...
Bill Walton blasts Mayor Gloria over homeless situation in Balboa Park
SAN DIEGO — Local basketball legend Bill Walton is frustrated with the homeless situation in his neighborhood. He says he's been threatened, chased, and assaulted and he's not holding back on who he blames for the problem - blasting Mayor Todd Gloria in a series of emails. Walton specifically...
Major construction project disrupting neighbors in Little Italy
SAN DIEGO — A construction project in Little Italy has people living there frustrated, saying it’s disrupting their lives. Neighbors tell CBS 8 the work is waking them up at all hours, and they want to know if any noise ordinances are being violated. The apartment complex is...
Seniors in Oceanside receive help with insurance after CBS 8 story
OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A senior community that came to CBS 8 for help says they feel like they're finally being heard. Last week, CBS 8’s Abbie Alford went to Oceanside to hear their concerns over a huge spike in insurance costs. Some have even been designated a fire...
New study: Americans voted San Diego 3rd most desirable, 10th most overrated
SAN DIEGO — What's not to love about San Diego?. A new survey reveals Americans voted this city as one of the most desirable, yet also one of the top overrated cities. People either love or hate California. Despite ranking as the second best state to live in, California is also considered the least desirable state with every 1 in 4 Californians saying it's one of the five worst in the U.S.
Del Cerro residents say proposed mega-church will bring traffic, congestion, and other negative impacts
SAN DIEGO — A long-fought battle over plans to build a megachurch in San Diego's Del Cerro community has resurfaced after the church released its official proposal. On August 31, representatives from All Peoples' Church outlined its plans in a required environmental report to the state. Those plans include building a 54,476-square-foot church, a 71,010-square-foot parking garage, classrooms, large meeting rooms, and an all-purpose gym on the six acres of vacant land off Interstate 8 at College Avenue.
San Diego mayor tours new sidewalk in Encanto neighborhood
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria toured new sidewalk construction Monday in Encanto near Pagel Place and Cielo Drive, addressing a lack of sidewalks in communities that his office says is a safety risk for kids heading to school. The mayor said the new sidewalk...
DUI driver who killed grandmother and grandson in Midway crash to be sentenced to 14 years behind bars
SAN DIEGO — A 33-year-old man was sentenced Wednesday afternoon for a deadly DUI crash that claimed the lives of two people. 81-year-old Suad Alsamari and her grandson 23-year-old Ahmed Alrawi died in the May crash near Sports Arena Blvd. and Rosecrans Street. During his arraignment, defendant Edgar Suarez...
Four suspects arrested in robbery of teens in Vista
SAN DIEGO — A man and three juveniles were arrested on suspicion of robbery and weapons charges after they allegedly stole cell phones and cash from four juveniles, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said Sunday. At about 6:15 p.m. Saturday, four people in a white Nissan Sentra stopped...
Why gentrification has been a central discussion in Barrio Logan
SAN DIEGO — Barrio Logan is known for its vibrant Chicano History, so much so that Chicano Park houses the largest collection of Chicano murals in the world. Many of the long-time businesses and locals have been there for years hoping to keep the Mexican culture alive. Keeping culture...
City finds more issues at Hodges Dam, repair timeline pushed back to 2023
SAN DIEGO — While repairing parts of Hodges Reservoir Dam, city workers found additional defects that need to be addressed, likely delaying completion of the repairs by several months, the city announced Monday. During a prior inspection, city workers identified areas in the dam wall that required repair and...
Oceanside mobile home community says fire insurance went up 800%
OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Imagine receiving an insurance letter that says your policy is being canceled due to fire risk and the only place you can find coverage will cost you 800%. That’s what is happening at the Pilgrim Creek Estates in Oceanside. A mobile home community made up of...
Navy & Port of San Diego sign agreement that will generate millions for electrification projects
SAN DIEGO — The United States Navy and the Port of San Diego celebrated an agreement on Tuesday that is expected to generate millions of dollars for electrification projects around San Diego Bay. The agreement will give the Navy access to participate in California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standards market....
Trial begins for Navy sailor accused in USS Bonhomme Richard arson in San Diego
SAN DIEGO — The trial against the Navy sailor accused of setting a fire that destroyed the USS Bonhomme Richard in San Diego began Monday morning. Seaman Recruit Ryan Sawyer Mays, 21, faces charges of arson and willful hazarding of a vessel for allegedly setting the blaze that began July 12, 2020, and burned for several days while the warship was docked at Naval Base San Diego.
Study: leaking sewer is polluting the San Diego River, closing beaches
SAN DIEGO — Many of us have seen beaches forced to close due to bacteria in the water that often flows from the San Diego River. It's why people are advised to avoid swimming for about 72 hours after a big rainstorm. "Many people may not know that the...
