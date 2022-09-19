ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southern Pines, NC

sandhillssentinel.com

Blind puppy needs new home

This beautiful female Weimaraner was born blind and is looking for her forever home. She was born May 18, is UTD on vaccines, and will be spayed soon. She is sweet, gets around well, and is good with dogs and people. Right now she is located in South Carolina, but...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Fayetteville neighborhood full of veterans upset after gas pressure system installed without warning

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A Fayetteville neighborhood is fighting to get a natural gas pressure and flow regulator station moved. Piedmont Natural Gas and its parent company, Duke Energy, are installing the system at the entrance of Foxfire Subdivision at the corner of Yadkin Road and Brookfield Road in Fayetteville. It sits less than 20 yards away from a home owned by a retired couple — and one of Fayetteville’s oldest neighbors.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
City
Southern Pines, NC
FOX8 News

Remembering the Hamlet chicken plant fire

(WGHP) — Bryant Simon lived in Raleigh in 1991, and he was awoken – both figuratively and to a degree, intellectually – each morning by the delivery of his local paper The News & Observer. “It was almost that thump every morning of the paper hitting the door that got me interested. There was powerful, extensive, […]
HAMLET, NC
WBTW News13

Lanes of I-95 reopen after tractor-trailer fire

DILLON, S.C. (WBTW) – Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to the scene of a fiery crash Tuesday morning on I-95 near mile marker 181 in Dillon County. Troopers said lanes of traffic were blocked and the fire department was on scene for some time. All lanes re-opened Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened […]
DILLON COUNTY, SC
NewsBreak
Entertainment
spectrumlocalnews.com

'This can happen to anyone': N.C. woman warns of scam over Messenger

RALEIGH, N.C. — A Triangle woman is warning senior citizens of an online scam. Bettie Royster, 64 of Raleigh, says scammers didn’t ask for her credit card or personal information and actually posed as someone she knew. What You Need To Know. Scammers hacked a woman's friend's account...
RALEIGH, NC
Up and Coming Weekly

Homeless camp removal plan outlined in Fayetteville

Fayetteville staff presented a plan this week to implement a new ordinance that grants the city more authority in removing homeless encampments. At a meeting Aug. 8, the City Council passed the ordinance 8-2, with council member Courtney Banks-McLaughlin and former council member Yvonne Kinston voting against the measure. The...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
chapelboro.com

Roy Cooper Leads North Carolina Bid to Host 2027 World University Games

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper presented the state’s official bid to host the 2027 World University Games Tuesday morning. Cooper hosted the games’ executive board at the Governor’s Mansion in Raleigh to “demonstrate the state’s ability and desire to host” the games in the University Hub region, according to a release from the Governor’s Office. The University Hub region includes Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill, Cary and Greensboro and features 19 colleges and universities. Organizers say the Games could bring as much $300 million in revenue.
RALEIGH, NC
newbernnow.com

North Carolina Attorney Opens New Practice, The Biggs Law Firm

Laurie B. Biggs continues to offer clients a hallmark of legal advocacy in the turning point of her career. With years of experience and accreditation as a leading bankruptcy attorney, Laurie B. Biggs is proud to announce the establishment of her new practice, Biggs Law Firm, PLLC, effective September 1, 2022. After a successful tenure at North Carolina’s prominent bankruptcy firm Stubbs Perdue, Ms. Biggs and her team will carry over their legal talent and hands-on approach to a new chapter together. The firm will continue to represent clients throughout North Carolina, with offices in Raleigh and New Bern. The attorneys at the Biggs Law Firm are licensed to practice in all state and federal courts in North Carolina.
NEW BERN, NC

