sandhillssentinel.com
Blind puppy needs new home
This beautiful female Weimaraner was born blind and is looking for her forever home. She was born May 18, is UTD on vaccines, and will be spayed soon. She is sweet, gets around well, and is good with dogs and people. Right now she is located in South Carolina, but...
WRAL
Siler City, the town where Mayberry's 'Aunt Bee' lived out her retirement
Actress Frances Bavier retired to Siler City after the series ended and became friends with a man in town whose daughter has written a book about that special friendship. Today, people leave pickles on Aunt Bee's gravestone in Siler City in honor of a particularly favorite episode from the show.
cbs17
Fayetteville neighborhood full of veterans upset after gas pressure system installed without warning
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A Fayetteville neighborhood is fighting to get a natural gas pressure and flow regulator station moved. Piedmont Natural Gas and its parent company, Duke Energy, are installing the system at the entrance of Foxfire Subdivision at the corner of Yadkin Road and Brookfield Road in Fayetteville. It sits less than 20 yards away from a home owned by a retired couple — and one of Fayetteville’s oldest neighbors.
Body found behind Maxton grocery store
MAXTON — The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a potential homicide after a body was found on Tuesday morning.
Remembering the Hamlet chicken plant fire
(WGHP) — Bryant Simon lived in Raleigh in 1991, and he was awoken – both figuratively and to a degree, intellectually – each morning by the delivery of his local paper The News & Observer. “It was almost that thump every morning of the paper hitting the door that got me interested. There was powerful, extensive, […]
Lanes of I-95 reopen after tractor-trailer fire
DILLON, S.C. (WBTW) – Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to the scene of a fiery crash Tuesday morning on I-95 near mile marker 181 in Dillon County. Troopers said lanes of traffic were blocked and the fire department was on scene for some time. All lanes re-opened Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened […]
Trio charged in robbery of Rockingham Dollar General
ROCKINGHAM — A man and two women are facing criminal charges, accused of robbing a retail store late Tuesday night. According to the Rockingham Police Department, officers responded to the Dollar General on W. Green Street just before 10 p.m. Sept. 10 after it had reportedly been robbed. Employees...
Up and Coming Weekly
Stronger Together : All American Week on Fort Bragg celebrates paratrooper service and sacrifice
All American Week is fully back this year after several delays. This will be the first time since 2019 that the 82nd Airborne Division will hold an entire week of events. Last year, the week was shortened to a few special days because of a deployment to Afghanistan. All American...
Muslim residents speak out at Shaw meeting
RALEIGH – Shaw University held another community meeting Sept. 14 on its plans to redevelop its historic campus. Kevin Sullivan, vice president for real estate and strategic development, conducted the meeting.
spectrumlocalnews.com
'This can happen to anyone': N.C. woman warns of scam over Messenger
RALEIGH, N.C. — A Triangle woman is warning senior citizens of an online scam. Bettie Royster, 64 of Raleigh, says scammers didn’t ask for her credit card or personal information and actually posed as someone she knew. What You Need To Know. Scammers hacked a woman's friend's account...
North Carolina town’s ex-finance director pleads guilty to embezzling from town, DOJ says
The former finance director for the Town of Spring Lake has pleaded guilty to embezzling money from the town, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina.
WXII 12
Seven North Carolina colleges secretly tracked social media posts of students, protesters
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A new report shows seven North Carolina universities monitored social media platforms to keep an eye on things like protests or crimes. Watch WXII in the video above. Our NBC affiliate WRAL has tracked the use of social media monitoring for years in schools. A new...
The Robesonian
Lumber River Council of Governments host Lead for North Carolina Local Government Fellow
PEMBROKE — The Lumber River Council of Governments has announced that it is one of 23 host sites statewide for the Lead for North Carolina (LFNC) program, part of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Government. On August 1, 2022, the Council started hosting a recent college graduate in a one-year paid local government fellowship.
Ex-Spring Lake finance director pleads guilty to embezzling $500,000
Gay Cameron Tucker could face up to 12 years in prison for her role in financial mismanagement in Cumberland County
Up and Coming Weekly
Homeless camp removal plan outlined in Fayetteville
Fayetteville staff presented a plan this week to implement a new ordinance that grants the city more authority in removing homeless encampments. At a meeting Aug. 8, the City Council passed the ordinance 8-2, with council member Courtney Banks-McLaughlin and former council member Yvonne Kinston voting against the measure. The...
thecentersquare.com
Two companies to receive taxpayer subsidies to build new manufacturing facilities in North Carolina
(The Center Square) — Gov. Roy Cooper touted $375,000 in state taxpayer subsidies last week approved for two companies investing a combined $21 million in their North Carolina operations. BIOPHIL Natural Fibers will receive $125,000 from the One North Carolina Fund in exchange for a $10.9 million investment in...
chapelboro.com
Roy Cooper Leads North Carolina Bid to Host 2027 World University Games
North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper presented the state’s official bid to host the 2027 World University Games Tuesday morning. Cooper hosted the games’ executive board at the Governor’s Mansion in Raleigh to “demonstrate the state’s ability and desire to host” the games in the University Hub region, according to a release from the Governor’s Office. The University Hub region includes Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill, Cary and Greensboro and features 19 colleges and universities. Organizers say the Games could bring as much $300 million in revenue.
newbernnow.com
North Carolina Attorney Opens New Practice, The Biggs Law Firm
Laurie B. Biggs continues to offer clients a hallmark of legal advocacy in the turning point of her career. With years of experience and accreditation as a leading bankruptcy attorney, Laurie B. Biggs is proud to announce the establishment of her new practice, Biggs Law Firm, PLLC, effective September 1, 2022. After a successful tenure at North Carolina’s prominent bankruptcy firm Stubbs Perdue, Ms. Biggs and her team will carry over their legal talent and hands-on approach to a new chapter together. The firm will continue to represent clients throughout North Carolina, with offices in Raleigh and New Bern. The attorneys at the Biggs Law Firm are licensed to practice in all state and federal courts in North Carolina.
