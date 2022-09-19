ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US to step up its criticism of Russia at UN Security Council

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States and its allies plan to ramp up criticism of Russia for its war in Ukraine on Thursday and press other countries to join in their forceful condemnations of the conflict. A day after President Joe Biden assailed Russian leader Vladimir Putin for...
