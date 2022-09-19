Read full article on original website
Iran blocks capital’s internet access as Amini protests grow
Iran has shut off the internet in parts of Tehran and Kurdistan and blocked access to platforms such as Instagram and WhatsApp in an attempt to curb a growing protest movement that has relied on social media to document dissent. The protests, which were sparked on 16 September after the...
At least 9 killed as Iran protests spread over woman's death
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Clashes between Iranian security forces and protesters angry over the death of a 22-year-old woman in police custody have killed at least nine people since the violence erupted over the weekend, according to a tally Thursday by The Associated Press. The scope of Iran’s ongoing unrest, the worst in several years, still remains unclear as protesters in at least a dozen cities — venting anger over social repression and the country’s mounting crises — continue to encounter security and paramilitary forces. Widespread outages of Instagram and WhatsApp, which protesters use to share information about the government’s rolling crackdown on dissent, continued on Thursday. Authorities also appeared to disrupt internet access to the outside world, a tactic that rights activists say the government often employs in times of unrest. In a country where radio and television stations already are state-controlled and journalists regularly face the threat of arrest, the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard urged the judiciary on Thursday to prosecute “anyone who spreads fake news and rumors” on social media about the unrest.
Exclusive: New book reveals Trump's business practices included once being paid with gold bars
Former President Donald Trump's business practices included some eyebrow-raising moments, such as once being paid with gold bars that were wheeled into his Trump Tower apartment, according to reporting obtained by CNN from a forthcoming book by New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman.
House and Senate Democrats prepare resolutions to oppose local book bans
The moves represent urgent statements of concern from Biden’s party about ongoing controversies that affect as many as 4 million U.S. schoolchildren.
Trump's answer to growing legal woes and shrinking support? QAnonsense, of course.
With his popularity waning and legal woes expanding by the day, Donald Trump is growing desperate and courting QAnon conspiracy theorists.
