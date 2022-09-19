ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, IN

VIDEO: Law enforcement line street as body of fallen Richmond officer arrives at coroner’s office

By WHIO Staff
 3 days ago
DAYTON — Dozens of police cruisers lined both sides of West Third Street in Dayton early Monday morning as the body of fallen Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton was brought to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

Burton, who shot was in the line of duty five weeks ago, passed away Sunday night, according to Richmond police.

>>Richmond Officer Seara Burton passes away five weeks after being shot during traffic stop

During the overnight hours, a hearse, escorted by additional police cruisers arrived at the coroner’s office.

Burton’s body will be returned to Richmond Monday afternoon, with a procession from the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office in Dayton to Doan & Mills Funeral Home in Richmond.

The precession will make its way onto Interstate 75 North from Dayton and onto Interstate 70 West towards Richmond, Indiana.

