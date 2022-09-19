ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

A $17B semiconductor plant is putting Taylor on the map

TAYLOR, Texas — The City of Taylor has always had a charm about it. But now more than ever, some big projects have people across Texas wanting to learn more about the city. "We've been in this frantic pace of trying to get all of our systems in place, and our development ordinance is updated and ready to go to accommodate the growth. And we're really starting to see that uptick happening right now," said Tom Yantis, Taylor's assistant city manager.
The world’s first Tesla solar neighborhood is becoming reality

The world’s first Tesla solar neighborhood is becoming a reality in Austin, where Tesla is deploying solar roofs and Powerwall in a brand-new development. Last year, Tesla signed a breakthrough deal to deploy solar roofs and Powerwalls on a “large scale” in a new community in Austin, Texas. The project is in partnership with Brookfield Asset Management and Dacra, where they are offering Tesla Solar Roofs and Powerwalls as packages on brand new houses in a new 12,000-home development project called Easton Park.
3 projects under construction in Round Rock

Land is being cleared along Chisholm Trail Road in Round Rock in preparation for a new industrial development, according to city officials and developer representatives. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) Multiple projects are under construction in Round Rock. Here are three to know:. A second Home2 Suites by Hilton is under...
Texas Tales: Remembering ButterKrust Bakery

Even in fifth grade, I had some level of awareness that white bread was not the healthiest thing for a kid to eat. Not that it ever stopped me, but still…. Three years earlier, my mother had returned to college to finish her undergraduate degree. One day she came home from class, presumably a health or nutrition course for education majors, and pronounced to her wide-eyed 8-year-old that white bread was worthless.
Austin Takes Aim at Human Trafficking in Homeless Camps

The Austin City Council has passed a resolution it hopes will shine a brighter light on the issue of human trafficking, especially within the homeless population. The resolution authored by Council Member Mackenzie Kelly directs Austin City Manager Spencer Cronk to provide appropriate resources related to human trafficking to vendors who do business with the City of Austin and encourages them to ensure vendors have the skills to recognize indicators of individuals experiencing homelessness at risk of human trafficking.
A roundabout could cause a shake up of businesses in Dripping Springs

DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas — A new roundabout and road diversion could shake up a large project that would provide resources for a lot of people in Dripping Springs. Hays County commissioners have approved a roundabout south of Ranch Road 12 and RM 150. According to the project’s website, this plan was vetted for years and is supposed to reduce speeds and crashes.
BBQ Capital of Texas Gets $29 Million Frozen Popsicle Manufacturing Facility

LOCKHART – Governor Greg Abbott announced Monday that The Ziegenfelder Company, a frozen dessert manufacturer in operation in the United States for well over a century, will establish a new manufacturing facility in Lockhart, Texas. The project will create 100 new jobs and more than $29 million in capital investment. A Texas Enterprise Fund (TEF) grant of $525,000 has been extended to The Ziegenfelder Company.   "I am pleased to welcome The Ziegenfelder Company, an industry leader producing affordable, high-quality frozen treats, to the Lone Star State,” said Governor Abbott. “Lockhart…
Pflugerville utility rate increases go into effect next month

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — New utility rates for Pflugerville residents will go into effect on Oct. 1, impacting most users. According to the City, the increased rates cover the cost of maintaining and expanding critical infrastructure, the cost of delivering water to homes, system resiliency and more. Residents with a...
2022 Main Street Market Day in Marble Falls

Market on Main this past weekend was a success drawing hundreds of attendees. The Kiwani's Club of Marble Falls organized and hosted the activities, which included vendors and live music. The next Market Day on Main Street is scheduled for Sat. Dec. 3, just in time for Christmas shopping. Go to marketdayonmain.com to become a vendor or find out more.
$230K in back wages recovered for employees of Black's Barbecue

AUSTIN, Texas — According to the U.S. Department of Labor, $230,353 in back wages has been recovered for 274 employees of a popular barbecue operator following an investigation into claims that the employer shared employee tips with restaurant managers – a practice not allowed by federal law. That...
Thanksgiving in Austin 2022 Texas: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants

Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Austin 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Austin, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Austin as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this year is Thursday,...
