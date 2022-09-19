Read full article on original website
Related
nbcrightnow.com
Man IDed in Umatilla Indian Reservation officer-involved shooting
MISSION, Ore. — The man who died in an officer-involved shooting on the Umatilla Indian Reservation on September 18 has been identified as 39-year-old Jeremiah James Johnson, an enrolled member of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation (CTUIR). More information regarding the shooting was released by the...
elkhornmediagroup.com
More details released in shooting
Mission, OR – The fatal shooting of a man on the Umatilla Indian Reservation is still. being investigated, but law enforcement officials have confirmed the identity of the. deceased as Jeremiah James Johnson. Johnson, 39, was an enrolled member of the. Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation (CTUIR).
Umatilla Tribal Member, 39, killed by police in domestic disturbance response
PENDLETON, Ore. — Further details regarding the shooting death of a 39-year-old registered member of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation (CTUIR) during a response to a domestic incident earlier this week. According to an announcement made by the CTUIR via Facebook, the man who was killed...
FBI investigating fatal police shooting at Umatilla Indian Reservation
MISSION, Ore. — A tribal member of the Umatilla Indian Reservation is dead following a police shooting on tribal land. According to the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation (CTUIR), the shooting happened Sunday morning, September 18. The CTUIR says it is working with the FBI as it...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nbcrightnow.com
6th teen charged in Pasco shooting
PASCO, Wash.- A sixth teen has been charged in connection to the August, 6, murder at a party on the 6000 block of Pimlico Drive in Pasco. According to Franklin County Superior Court documents, Zhane Davis, 18, has been charged with Rendering Criminal Assistance in the First Degree, her boyfriend is a 15 year old juvenile suspect in the shooting.
Fatal Walla Walla Homicide Suspect ID’d, Man is from Kennewick
Walla Walla Police have now released the name of a suspect arrested in connection with what appears to be a fatal assault. Man found unresponsive around 8:30 AM Monday morning. Walla Walla Police were sent to an apartment complex in the 400 block of South 1st. where they found an unconscious man in one of the units. He was also not breathing.
KIMA TV
Yakima Sheriff Deputies make multiple arson related arrests this weekend
YAKIMA -- This weekend, a surprising amount of arrests were made for arson and intentionally set fires - including one where investigators say a man tried to set a house on fire with his family and deputies inside. Public Information Officer Casey Schilperoort says he can't even count on one...
nbcrightnow.com
Suspect in suspicious death in Walla Walla charged with murder
WALLA WALLA, Wash.- Official charges have been filed against the suspect in a suspicious death in Walla Walla on Monday. Walla Walla County Superior Court has confirmed that David Delgado has been charged with premeditated murder in the 1st degree. According to Walla Walla Police Delgado, 46, of Kennewick, was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Driver clips the back of a Ben Franklin Transit Bus, Kennewick Police investigate
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Kennewick Police with the Traffic Collision Unit are investigating what lead up to a car crash near Morain Street and West Kennewick Avenue, on Wednesday afternoon. Police, Kennewick Fire and EMS were called to the scene after a driver side-swiped a Ben Franklin Transit Bus and...
Heavy Police Response at Southridge High School in Kennewick after Disturbance
(Kennewick, WA) -- Kennewick Police say several students have been detained following an incident on another student at Southridge High School. This all began Monday when four students cornered another student and threatened to assault him. The victim did not fight back, instead telling school officials what had happened. Three of the suspects were then arrested. It was Tuesday just prior to lunch, the school resource officer, working with school staff, arrested who they believed to be the primary instigator, for the allegation of criminal mischief. Then it was during lunch police say staff members observed two of the students from the previous day follow and harass the original victim. School principals intervened and ordered the two students to stop. The students failed to obey the principals and attempted to push through staff to get at the victim student.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Suspicious death leads to homicide investigation
WALLA WALLA – Walla Walla police were dispatched to an apartment on the 400 block of South First Avenue at 8:30 a.m. Monday for a report of a man who was unconscious and not breathing. When authorities arrived, they found Edward Torres Aguilar, 56, of Walla Walla deceased. The death appeared suspicious in nature as Aguilar appeared to have been recently assaulted.
nbcrightnow.com
Fight at Southridge leads to arrests
KENNEWICK, Wash.- A fight in the lunch room at Southridge High School ended with the arrest of at least two students today. According to the Kennewick Police Department, today's fight stems from an incident at the school yesterday, where four students allegedly harassed and threatened another. School administration investigated the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tri-Cities driver accused of DUI crash on I-82. Another collision sends tons of onions flying
The head-on crash closed the state highway for hours.
6th teen charged in deadly shootout at Pasco party. She’s accused of helping them flee
All six teens affiliated with same Tri-Cities gang, say police.
KEPR
Walla Walla Detectives investigating homicide after finding man dead at apartment
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Walla Walla Police Department Major Crime Detectives are investigating a suspicious death as a homicide after finding a deceased man in an apartment on September 19th. Around 8:30 a.m., Walla Walla Police and Fire Department Crews responded to an apartment in the 400 block of...
q13fox.com
Police searching for man suspected in Yakima County home invasion
ZILLAH, Wash. - Police in the city of Zillah are asking the public's help in locating a man who is a suspect in a home invasion from earlier this month. Investigators said 45-year-old John Seabrook Moss used a gun to force his way into a Zillah home on Sept. 7.
nbcrightnow.com
Woman survives drive-by in Sunnyside
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — Deputies with the Yakima County Sheriff's Office responded to a drive-by shooting on September 19 around 10 p.m. near Van Belle Road and Fordyce Road in Sunnyside. One woman had been driving when she says another car passed her and shot at her and her passengers.
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
Walla Walla police identify man who died Monday. Meanwhile, suspect awaits formal charges
Jeremy Burnham can be reached at jeremyburnham@wwub.com. Jeremy covers courts and public safety for the Union-Bulletin. He graduated from Eastern Washington University in 2019 with a degree in journalism.
KPD arrests 19-year-old for allegedly pointing a gun at another person
KENNEWICK, Wash. — A 19-year-old Kennewick man has been arrested following a weapons complaint Sunday, Sept. 18. Kennewick Police Department says officers were dispatched to the 400 block of North Volland Street for a report of someone pointing a gun at another person around 10:40 p.m. Upon arrival, all...
Worst Tri-City Air Disaster? 17 Died at Richland Airport in 1978
The recent non-injury crash at the Pasco Airport made us think back in history to 1978. Fortunately, the airplane that had some sort of malfunction with the landing gear at Pasco did not cause any injuries. But February 10th, 1978 was deadly at Richland. Columbia Airlines Beechcraft plane goes down...
Comments / 0