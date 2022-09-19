(Kennewick, WA) -- Kennewick Police say several students have been detained following an incident on another student at Southridge High School. This all began Monday when four students cornered another student and threatened to assault him. The victim did not fight back, instead telling school officials what had happened. Three of the suspects were then arrested. It was Tuesday just prior to lunch, the school resource officer, working with school staff, arrested who they believed to be the primary instigator, for the allegation of criminal mischief. Then it was during lunch police say staff members observed two of the students from the previous day follow and harass the original victim. School principals intervened and ordered the two students to stop. The students failed to obey the principals and attempted to push through staff to get at the victim student.

KENNEWICK, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO