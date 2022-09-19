ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Umatilla, OR

Comments / 0

Related
nbcrightnow.com

Man IDed in Umatilla Indian Reservation officer-involved shooting

MISSION, Ore. — The man who died in an officer-involved shooting on the Umatilla Indian Reservation on September 18 has been identified as 39-year-old Jeremiah James Johnson, an enrolled member of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation (CTUIR). More information regarding the shooting was released by the...
PENDLETON, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

More details released in shooting

Mission, OR – The fatal shooting of a man on the Umatilla Indian Reservation is still. being investigated, but law enforcement officials have confirmed the identity of the. deceased as Jeremiah James Johnson. Johnson, 39, was an enrolled member of the. Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation (CTUIR).
ADAMS, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Umatilla, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
nbcrightnow.com

6th teen charged in Pasco shooting

PASCO, Wash.- A sixth teen has been charged in connection to the August, 6, murder at a party on the 6000 block of Pimlico Drive in Pasco. According to Franklin County Superior Court documents, Zhane Davis, 18, has been charged with Rendering Criminal Assistance in the First Degree, her boyfriend is a 15 year old juvenile suspect in the shooting.
PASCO, WA
NEWStalk 870

Fatal Walla Walla Homicide Suspect ID’d, Man is from Kennewick

Walla Walla Police have now released the name of a suspect arrested in connection with what appears to be a fatal assault. Man found unresponsive around 8:30 AM Monday morning. Walla Walla Police were sent to an apartment complex in the 400 block of South 1st. where they found an unconscious man in one of the units. He was also not breathing.
WALLA WALLA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Suspect in suspicious death in Walla Walla charged with murder

WALLA WALLA, Wash.- Official charges have been filed against the suspect in a suspicious death in Walla Walla on Monday. Walla Walla County Superior Court has confirmed that David Delgado has been charged with premeditated murder in the 1st degree. According to Walla Walla Police Delgado, 46, of Kennewick, was...
WALLA WALLA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Fbi#Violent Crime#Ctuir
NEWStalk 870

Heavy Police Response at Southridge High School in Kennewick after Disturbance

(Kennewick, WA) -- Kennewick Police say several students have been detained following an incident on another student at Southridge High School. This all began Monday when four students cornered another student and threatened to assault him. The victim did not fight back, instead telling school officials what had happened. Three of the suspects were then arrested. It was Tuesday just prior to lunch, the school resource officer, working with school staff, arrested who they believed to be the primary instigator, for the allegation of criminal mischief. Then it was during lunch police say staff members observed two of the students from the previous day follow and harass the original victim. School principals intervened and ordered the two students to stop. The students failed to obey the principals and attempted to push through staff to get at the victim student.
KENNEWICK, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Suspicious death leads to homicide investigation

WALLA WALLA – Walla Walla police were dispatched to an apartment on the 400 block of South First Avenue at 8:30 a.m. Monday for a report of a man who was unconscious and not breathing. When authorities arrived, they found Edward Torres Aguilar, 56, of Walla Walla deceased. The death appeared suspicious in nature as Aguilar appeared to have been recently assaulted.
WALLA WALLA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Fight at Southridge leads to arrests

KENNEWICK, Wash.- A fight in the lunch room at Southridge High School ended with the arrest of at least two students today. According to the Kennewick Police Department, today's fight stems from an incident at the school yesterday, where four students allegedly harassed and threatened another. School administration investigated the...
KENNEWICK, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
nbcrightnow.com

Woman survives drive-by in Sunnyside

SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — Deputies with the Yakima County Sheriff's Office responded to a drive-by shooting on September 19 around 10 p.m. near Van Belle Road and Fordyce Road in Sunnyside. One woman had been driving when she says another car passed her and shot at her and her passengers.
SUNNYSIDE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy