Business

MarketRealist

Will the U.S. Stock Market Crash in September? Looks Likely

Historically, September has been the worst month for U.S. stocks. As we enter September 2022, investors are wondering whether stocks will crash this year too. Here’s what could drive markets in the crucial month and what different market participants have to say on the trajectory of U.S. stocks. Article...
Markets Insider

The dollar will keep rising as investors deal with recession fears and won't peak until interest rates stabilize globally, JPMorgan says

The US dollar will keep strengthening as investors grapple with recession fears – and it's unlikely to peak until interest rates stabilize globally, according to JPMorgan. The dollar has soared this year, strengthening against rival currencies as the Federal Reserve hikes rate to tame inflation. The US Dollar Index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, has risen 14% this year to $109.70, just below its 20-year high of $109.81.
Robert Hughes
Entrepreneur

'We're Going To Have One Whopper Of A Recession In 2023': State of U.S. Economy Remains Uncertain

Chatter about a pending recession has been the talk of the summer, and according to some experts, it's near — and isn't necessarily a product of rising interest rates. According to Steve Hanke, a professor of applied economics at Johns Hopkins University, the U.S. is headed toward a recession in 2023 because "we've had five months of zero M2 growth, money supply growth, and the Fed isn't even looking at it," Hanke said, per CNBC.
wallstreetwindow.com

The Best And Worst Performing Stocks And Sectors Before The September Federal Reserve Meeting – Mike Swanson

In this video I take a look at the best and worst performing stocks inside the stock market ahead of the September Federal Reserve meeting. Using technical analysis is a key to trading the markets and figuring out what stocks are the best to buy during market rallies. Stocks that lag the market tend to do the worst during stock market declines and then not as well on rallies, so they are best to avoid. A popular stock is in that category and so is a big sector that many like to trade.
wallstreetwindow.com

What Is End Game For The Stock Market, Bonds, and Gold After This Bear Market? – Mike Swanson

We have been in a bear market this year for both stocks and bonds. But what will actually happen once it comes to an end? A lot of people are simply expecting that interest rates are going to go back down like they always have in the past, but we are now in a time of systemic inflation that has not been seen in the United States since the 1970’s. It is really unrealistic to think that interest rates are going to go back down to zero ever again. In fact it is doubtful that inflation is going to go back down to 2% in the next few years too. People just think these things will happen as they assume that the Federal Reserve is in control.
Benzinga

US Stocks Open Higher Ahead Of Fed Decision, Dow Jumps 175 Points

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining around 175 points on Wednesday. The Federal Reserve will announce its policy decision at 2:00 p.m. ET. The country’s central bank is widely expected to raise interest rates by 75 bps at the meeting. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m. ET.
Sourcing Journal

The Bottom Line: Recession More Likely Than Not

The stock market tanked on Sept. 13 in the worst sell-off since June 2020. The market has struggled to regain its footing ever since. The Dow Jones has lost nearly 5 percent of its value this month alone. Ouch. The catalyst for this drop? The August Consumer Price Index (CPI). Should we be concerned? On the one hand, yes, we should; but on the other, the sell-off shouldn’t be surprising. Let me explain. It seems that the market got ahead of itself by pricing in assumptions that inflation was easing as gas prices were falling. However, Wall Street analysts forgot that...
msn.com

U.S. stock futures drift lower as Fed decision looms over market

U.S. stock futures edged lower Tuesday as the Federal Reserve prepared to kick off its two-day interest-rate-setting meeting, with a profit warning from Ford Motor Co. the latest example of the supply chain woes still hitting companies. What’s happening. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 165 points...
The Associated Press

Asian stocks follow Wall St lower amid inflation pressure

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets followed Wall Street lower on Friday after higher-than-expected U.S. inflation dashed hopes the Federal Reserve might ease off more interest rate hikes. Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney declined. Oil edged higher. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index lost 1.1% on Thursday, adding...
wallstreetwindow.com

Inflation Heat Map – Robert Aro

With the August Consumer Price Index (CPI) reaching 8.3% earlier this week, the general public wonders when exactly the Fed rate hikes, to fight (price) inflation, will kick into effect. Meanwhile, the Wall Street Journal offers a unique visualization of (price) inflation over the last year, see below:. Their website...
960 The Ref

Wall Street futures modestly higher ahead of Fed rate call

U.S. stock futures are modestly higher Wednesday ahead of a widely expected interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve as it continues to cool the worst inflation in 40 years. Futures for the Dow Jones industrials and S&P 500 each rose 0.4%. It is no longer a question of if...
CNBC

Oil dips, reversing gains after bearish U.S. economic data

Oil prices fell on Tuesday in choppy trading, reversing earlier gains as U.S. consumer prices unexpectedly rose in August, giving cover for the U.S. Federal Reserve to deliver another hefty interest rate increase next week. Brent futures for November ended the day at $93.17 per barrel, for a loss of...
