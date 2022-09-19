Read full article on original website
Will the U.S. Stock Market Crash in September? Looks Likely
Historically, September has been the worst month for U.S. stocks. As we enter September 2022, investors are wondering whether stocks will crash this year too. Here’s what could drive markets in the crucial month and what different market participants have to say on the trajectory of U.S. stocks. Article...
Stronger than expected momentum in the Biden economy just made Bank of America revise its recession forecast
A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in June 2022. Back in July, Bank of America hired Michael Gapen as its chief U.S. economist, and the former Barclays exec began his tenure with a gutsy call, arguing a “mild recession” would hit the U.S. by the end of the year.
The Fed will save the stock market and cut interest rates if a deep recession occurs next year, JPMorgan says
The Federal Reserve could be forced to cut interest rates in 2023 if a deep recession occurs, according to JPMorgan. The move would be an about-face by the Fed, considering it has aggressively raised rates in 2022. Potential rate cuts from the Fed would help backstop the stock market in...
The dollar will keep rising as investors deal with recession fears and won't peak until interest rates stabilize globally, JPMorgan says
The US dollar will keep strengthening as investors grapple with recession fears – and it's unlikely to peak until interest rates stabilize globally, according to JPMorgan. The dollar has soared this year, strengthening against rival currencies as the Federal Reserve hikes rate to tame inflation. The US Dollar Index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, has risen 14% this year to $109.70, just below its 20-year high of $109.81.
'We're Going To Have One Whopper Of A Recession In 2023': State of U.S. Economy Remains Uncertain
Chatter about a pending recession has been the talk of the summer, and according to some experts, it's near — and isn't necessarily a product of rising interest rates. According to Steve Hanke, a professor of applied economics at Johns Hopkins University, the U.S. is headed toward a recession in 2023 because "we've had five months of zero M2 growth, money supply growth, and the Fed isn't even looking at it," Hanke said, per CNBC.
The Fed may raise rates by less than expected in November as the housing market is in a deep recession
A "deep recession" in the housing market may lead the Fed to hike rates by less than expected in November, said Pantheon Macroeconomics. The Fed may opt to raise rates by 50 basis points instead of 75 basis points, which is what investors were widely pricing in. Sentiment among homebuilders...
CNBC
Benchmark bond yields are ‘bad news' for investors as the Fed hikes rates by 0.75%. What it means for your portfolio
Ahead of news from the Federal Reserve on Wednesday, the 2-year Treasury yield climbed to 4.006%, the highest level since October 2007, and the 10-year Treasury reached 3.561% after hitting an 11-year high this week. When shorter-term government bonds have higher yields than long-term, which is known as yield curve...
What will another jumbo rate hike from Federal Reserve mean for beleaguered consumers?
Economists expect the Federal Reserve to raise their benchmark interest rate by .75% on Wednesday, continuing a series of rate hikes that are the largest in decades and aiming to quell inflation. The increases are already driving record rates for home loans and credit card debt, but high inflation remains stubbornly in place. Is anything going to change?
Oil prices down, investors expect big Fed rate hike
NEW YORK, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Oil prices dipped on Tuesday, following other risk assets lower, as the dollar stayed strong and investors anticipated more central bank interest-rate hikes designed to quell inflation.
wallstreetwindow.com
The Best And Worst Performing Stocks And Sectors Before The September Federal Reserve Meeting – Mike Swanson
In this video I take a look at the best and worst performing stocks inside the stock market ahead of the September Federal Reserve meeting. Using technical analysis is a key to trading the markets and figuring out what stocks are the best to buy during market rallies. Stocks that lag the market tend to do the worst during stock market declines and then not as well on rallies, so they are best to avoid. A popular stock is in that category and so is a big sector that many like to trade.
wallstreetwindow.com
What Is End Game For The Stock Market, Bonds, and Gold After This Bear Market? – Mike Swanson
We have been in a bear market this year for both stocks and bonds. But what will actually happen once it comes to an end? A lot of people are simply expecting that interest rates are going to go back down like they always have in the past, but we are now in a time of systemic inflation that has not been seen in the United States since the 1970’s. It is really unrealistic to think that interest rates are going to go back down to zero ever again. In fact it is doubtful that inflation is going to go back down to 2% in the next few years too. People just think these things will happen as they assume that the Federal Reserve is in control.
US Stocks Open Higher Ahead Of Fed Decision, Dow Jumps 175 Points
U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining around 175 points on Wednesday. The Federal Reserve will announce its policy decision at 2:00 p.m. ET. The country’s central bank is widely expected to raise interest rates by 75 bps at the meeting. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m. ET.
The Bottom Line: Recession More Likely Than Not
The stock market tanked on Sept. 13 in the worst sell-off since June 2020. The market has struggled to regain its footing ever since. The Dow Jones has lost nearly 5 percent of its value this month alone. Ouch. The catalyst for this drop? The August Consumer Price Index (CPI). Should we be concerned? On the one hand, yes, we should; but on the other, the sell-off shouldn’t be surprising. Let me explain. It seems that the market got ahead of itself by pricing in assumptions that inflation was easing as gas prices were falling. However, Wall Street analysts forgot that...
wallstreetwindow.com
Chris Shares A Rare Opportunity To View His Pre-Market Video Report – Chris Vermeulen
Welcome to your opportunity to view and learn from the pre-market video report that all Best Asset Now (BAN) subscribers receive. Panic selling – causing the stock market to gap lower. BAN hotlist is now virtually all in red, indicating the trends are down. Market momentum – taking profits...
msn.com
U.S. stock futures drift lower as Fed decision looms over market
U.S. stock futures edged lower Tuesday as the Federal Reserve prepared to kick off its two-day interest-rate-setting meeting, with a profit warning from Ford Motor Co. the latest example of the supply chain woes still hitting companies. What’s happening. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 165 points...
Asian stocks follow Wall St lower amid inflation pressure
BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets followed Wall Street lower on Friday after higher-than-expected U.S. inflation dashed hopes the Federal Reserve might ease off more interest rate hikes. Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney declined. Oil edged higher. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index lost 1.1% on Thursday, adding...
Gas Prices Rise, Snapping 98-Day Streak of Declines, As Global Oil Markets Move Higher
U.S. gasoline prices rose for the first time in more than three and a half months Wednesday, snapping a near 100 day run of declines, amid an overnight leap in crude oil prices. Data from the American Automobile Association indicates the national average pump price rose by less than a...
wallstreetwindow.com
Inflation Heat Map – Robert Aro
With the August Consumer Price Index (CPI) reaching 8.3% earlier this week, the general public wonders when exactly the Fed rate hikes, to fight (price) inflation, will kick into effect. Meanwhile, the Wall Street Journal offers a unique visualization of (price) inflation over the last year, see below:. Their website...
Wall Street futures modestly higher ahead of Fed rate call
U.S. stock futures are modestly higher Wednesday ahead of a widely expected interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve as it continues to cool the worst inflation in 40 years. Futures for the Dow Jones industrials and S&P 500 each rose 0.4%. It is no longer a question of if...
CNBC
Oil dips, reversing gains after bearish U.S. economic data
Oil prices fell on Tuesday in choppy trading, reversing earlier gains as U.S. consumer prices unexpectedly rose in August, giving cover for the U.S. Federal Reserve to deliver another hefty interest rate increase next week. Brent futures for November ended the day at $93.17 per barrel, for a loss of...
