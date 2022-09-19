We have been in a bear market this year for both stocks and bonds. But what will actually happen once it comes to an end? A lot of people are simply expecting that interest rates are going to go back down like they always have in the past, but we are now in a time of systemic inflation that has not been seen in the United States since the 1970’s. It is really unrealistic to think that interest rates are going to go back down to zero ever again. In fact it is doubtful that inflation is going to go back down to 2% in the next few years too. People just think these things will happen as they assume that the Federal Reserve is in control.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO