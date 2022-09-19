Read full article on original website
Economic Freedom Falls in the United States, Global Report Shows – Peter Jacobsen
The Fraser Institute’s 2022 Economic Freedom of the World Index report has been released. This year’s report covers the year 2020. The index development was led by Dr. James Gwartney in the late 1980s and early 1990s as a way of measuring economic freedom in each country. Countries...
Does Capitalism Itself Create Economic Instability or Is Central Banking the Culprit? – Frank Shostak
Instability in financial markets has brought back the ideas of post-Keynesian school of economics (PK) economist Hyman Minsky. Minsky held that the capitalist economy inherently is unstable, culminating in severe economic crisis, accumulation of debt being the key mechanism pushing the economy toward a crisis. During “good” times, according to...
Interest rate hike points to the Bank keeping its foot firmly on the brake
The half-point rise wasn’t the limit of the measures announced by a central bank accused – until now – of acting too slowly on inflation
The Best And Worst Performing Stocks And Sectors Before The September Federal Reserve Meeting – Mike Swanson
In this video I take a look at the best and worst performing stocks inside the stock market ahead of the September Federal Reserve meeting. Using technical analysis is a key to trading the markets and figuring out what stocks are the best to buy during market rallies. Stocks that lag the market tend to do the worst during stock market declines and then not as well on rallies, so they are best to avoid. A popular stock is in that category and so is a big sector that many like to trade.
Inflation Heat Map – Robert Aro
With the August Consumer Price Index (CPI) reaching 8.3% earlier this week, the general public wonders when exactly the Fed rate hikes, to fight (price) inflation, will kick into effect. Meanwhile, the Wall Street Journal offers a unique visualization of (price) inflation over the last year, see below:. Their website...
Stock Market Today: Stocks Mixed As Hawkish Fed Hike Echoes Through Global Markets
U.S. equity futures were mixed Thursday, while the dollar tested fresh two-decade highs against its global peers, as investors unpacked a hawkish Federal Reserve rate hike and braced for the impact of policy tightening from major central banks around the world. The Fed's decision to boost its benchmark Fed Funds...
After More Hawkish Federal Reserve Smashes Stocks Again What Is Next For Gold? (With David Skarica) – Mike Swanson
Today the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 75 basis points. They also were more hawkish than people expected. In their FOMC statement and “dot plot” they increased the speed and size of coming interest rates hikes and predicted that they would not lower rates until 2024 once they stop raising rates. That helped to fuel further selling in the DOW, which fell 500 points, for another day in what has become bear market 2022. Gold at first fell with the market on the initial news, but managed to finish the day in the green. To discuss today’s news and action in the financial markets I talked with David Skarica of addictedtoprofits.net to get his perspective. He made comparisons with past Fed rate hiking cycles to help us understand this situation and navigate what is next going forward.
Economies Can Burn Out, Too–And They Are – Charles Hugh Smith
Economies can burn out, too, and they’re already sliding into the final stages of burnout. Burnout has a startling knack for sneaking up on us. We’re stressed and tired but still functioning at a high level, and then suddenly our capacity to keep going collapses. We are no longer able to function no matter how much we (or others) cajole us. We’ve burned out and there are no quick, easy fixes. We have to slowly rebuild our lives to function at a much more leisurely pace and with far lighter loads of stress and much less systemic fragility.
