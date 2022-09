12:30 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. Award-Winning Writer and Lehman College Adjunct Lecturer, Catherine Kapphahn, will read from her memoir: Immigrant Daughter: Stories You Never Told Me. The memoir is a mother-daughter adventure love story that takes place in six countries, the former Yugoslavia, Italy, Argentina, Venezuela, Peru, Croatia and Colorado.

BRONX, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO