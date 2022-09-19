Read full article on original website
county17.com
Pronghorn causes rollover on Union Chapel Road
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A teenage driver was taken to the hospital Monday night after a wildlife collision caused his vehicle to overturn on Union Chapel Road, the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office said. The driver, a 16-year-old boy, was reportedly westbound on Union Chapel Road in a 2006 Ford...
county17.com
C17 Crime Clips for Wednesday, Sept. 21
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Hit and run, Sept. 20, Ledoux Avenue, GPD. Officers located and stopped a...
county17.com
Forest Service may double Hunter Campground overnight fees in 2023
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Overnight camping fees at a popular equestrian campground east of the Cloud Peak Wilderness could more than double next year, according to the U.S. Forest Service. Starting in 2023, the forest service is proposing to increase overnight camping fees at Hunter Campground from $10 per night...
county17.com
Wright Preparedness Advisory Council receives national award
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Wright Preparedness Advisory Council, or WPAC, received national recognition Tuesday for its emergency management work. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the National Weather Service recognized WPAC among its 2022 “Ambassadors of Excellence.” NOAA and NWS have posted a map here that shows the nation’s 2022 Ambassadors of Excellence.
oilcity.news
Former poaching witness charged with wanton destruction of big game
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A man formerly associated with a poaching investigation as a witness has been charged with illegally shooting a deer from a vehicle and letting the animal go to waste, Campbell County court records say. Domonic Cerda, 18, has been charged with wanton destruction of a big...
county17.com
Arrests, Arraignments for Wednesday, Sept. 21
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
county17.com
C17 Crime Clips for Monday, Sept. 19
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Theft, Sept. 17, Wright, CCSO. A man reported four 2-foot-by-4-foot solar panels were...
county17.com
Gillette deputy police chief: video surveillance helped recover stolen bike
GILLETTE, Wyo. — With video surveillance, Gillette police were able to recover a bike that was stolen Sunday, Gillette Police Department Deputy Chief Brent Wasson said this morning. A 45-year-old woman told police at about 2:52 p.m. Sept. 18 that a black and pink Genesis bike had been stolen...
county17.com
Body found in northern Campbell County that of missing Gillette man
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A body found in a recreation area north of Gillette earlier this week has been identified as missing Gillette man Bryan E. Morgan, Campbell County Coroner Paul Wallem said Friday. Morgan, 37, was located in the Weston Hills Recreation Area on Sept. 14 around 10 a.m....
svinews.com
Prison recommended for man in brass knuckle assault
GILLETTE (WNE) — A Gillette man accused of punching another man with brass knuckles and later attacking two police officers may see up to 12 years in prison. Jason David Sieler, 47, pleaded guilty Sept. 2 to aggravated assault and battery and interference with a peace officer, both felonies.
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Gillette (WY)
In search of the best and fun things to do in Gillette, WY?. Gillette, created in 1891, is Campbell County seat in Northeastern Wyoming, United States. It has a population of 34,267 from its 2022 census. The beautiful Gillette city is also called the Energy Capital of the United States...
county17.com
Gillette’s Paintbrush Elementary receives top grade on WDE school accountability assessment
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Paintbrush Elementary, which is at 1001 W. Lakeway Road in Gillette, excelled in the 2021-2022 school year, according to a state assessment. The Wyoming Department of Education released Sept. 14 its Accountability in Education Act School Performance Ratings for the past school year. Paintbrush is performing better on the assessment than it did before the pandemic.
county17.com
Stephan Zacharias resigns from Rockpile Museum educator position
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Museum Educator Stephan Zacharias resigned his position at the Rockpile Museum. His last day was Sept. 17, Rockpile Museum Director Robert Henning told County 17 today. Zacharias had worked for the Rockpile Museum for about 3 and one-half years, Henning said. A position vacancy justification is...
county17.com
Obituary: Bryan Earle Morgan
Bryan Earle Morgan: May 23, 1985 – September 14, 2022. Memorial service for Bryan Morgan, 37, of Gillette will be 10:00 a.m., Thursday, September 22, 2022 at Gillette Memorial Chapel with Erik Bergquist officiating. Followed by reception and gathering at Grinners, 5201 S Douglas Hwy starting at 12:00 PM.
county17.com
League of Women Voters election forums begin tonight
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County League of Women Voters and Gillette Public Access Television, or GPA-TV, will begin hosting general election candidate forums tonight. Tonight’s forum will feature candidates for the Conservation District, State Senate District 23 and House District 53. A forum Sept. 21 will feature candidates for the Campbell County School District Board and the Campbell County Hospital Board of Trustees. Mayor and city council candidates will have forums Sept. 27.
