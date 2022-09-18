ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
poemhunter.com

Fearing Witches Poem by Randy McClave

And because of the potions that they brew. And they always cackle whenever they speak. Which in the end brings more sadness and woes. And they all wear a black pointy hat. Because, they could make me disappear. But, one thing at night I still ponder. As in the night...
