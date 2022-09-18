Read full article on original website
Related
Tell Us Something You Just Learned To Clean Properly In Your Adult Life
Don't rinse the dishes!
poemhunter.com
Fearing Witches Poem by Randy McClave
And because of the potions that they brew. And they always cackle whenever they speak. Which in the end brings more sadness and woes. And they all wear a black pointy hat. Because, they could make me disappear. But, one thing at night I still ponder. As in the night...
poemhunter.com
Kidnapping A Child Poem by Nassy Fesharaki
The kidnapper is a mother. With her lost dear child. To decide, set the laws? " Feeling less, with no heart! "
Comments / 0