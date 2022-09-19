ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

What constitutes a mind? Lars Chittka challenges our perception of sentience with the smallest of creatures

By Eliza Middleton, Laboratory Manager, School of Life and Environmental Sciences, University of Sydney
TheConversationAU
TheConversationAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X7gl9_0i11eMlF00
Jon Sullivan/Wikimedia Commons

At the beginning of my research career around 15 years ago, any suggestion that a bee, or any invertebrate, had a mind of its own or that it could experience the world in an intricate and multifaceted way would be met with ridicule. As Lars Chittka points out in the opening chapters of The Mind of a Bee , the attribution of human emotions and experiences was seen as naivety and ignorance; anthropomorphism was a dirty word.

Pet owners eagerly ascribe emotions to their animals, but the simple brain of a bee surely could not experience the rich tapestry that is our existence. They are far too simplistic and robotic, right?

Review: The Mind of a Bee – Lars Chittka (Princeton University Press).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h1EIG_0i11eMlF00

Lars Chittka has been researching honeybees for the past 30 years. The Mind of a Bee is a collection of his research stories. It also covers the influential figures in bee research and provides a historical perspective on the research that much behavioural work is built on today.

People have long been curious about the behaviour of bees. Many questions posed in the 1800s are still around. While Chittka’s beautifully collated and captivating “story” does not present research results that are necessarily new, to read them presented together like this, I find myself tantalised by questions I had not thought to ponder. For example, how do bees decide who stays and who leaves when a swarm is formed?

The world of a bee

The book opens by challenging you to put yourself into the world of a bee.

A honeybee’s experience of the world is so completely foreign to our own that to understand and research it is a challenge not to be underestimated. Indeed, it is understandable that we have relegated the experience of bees to something simplistic and robotic when you discover the difficulties faced by researchers.

First, picture yourself as a bee. You have wings, allowing flight. Your vision is not as sharp anymore, worse than your grandfather’s with his coke-bottle glasses, but you see things more quickly. Life is experienced on a faster time line – what was once a movie is now more like a series of images in a slideshow.

The antennae protruding from your head function as hands, ears, tongues and noses, all in one. You can tell if someone has visited a flower before you – a flower you picked out of a field of hundreds by its scent, and which you found by following the directions you felt a fellow bee dance for you inside the pitch-black hive perhaps ten kilometres from your current position.

Chittka then invites us to imagine the life of the bee. Upon exiting the hive for the first time, you must learn its location through a series of flights – behaviour observed in other central-place foragers such as ants and wasps. Failure to recognise your hive and return home equals death.

Once you have memorised the location of your hive, you then must successfully navigate your way to and from various resource-rich patches as efficiently as possible, learning new locations, the timing of certain flowers releasing their nectar, and the techniques required to manipulate other flowers into relinquishing theirs.

So far, this sounds instinctual, a basic response to hunger. Yet Chittka presents additional research – historical and current – that provides insights into the cognitive skills of bees. We learn that bees can count. They can learn rules and categorise flowers. And they can learn from others, not only which flowers are rewarding, but how to access them.

One of my favourite experiments, perhaps for the videos that accompanied the publication, is of bumblebees pushing balls into holes to get rewards. This skill can be learnt by an observer bee and, what is truly fascinating, it can be improved upon. The observer bee can solve the task by copying the goal rather than strictly copying the technique, demonstrating an understanding of the task and the desired outcome.

But when would a bee ever need to push a ball into a hole to be rewarded with some “nectar”?

As Chittka rightly points out, the questions we pose to understand the minds of bees must have a biological relevance to make sense. That is, we need to understand what is important to the survival of bees, what is essential in their existence, and frame our questions of intelligence and sentience around that aspect. If we ask the wrong questions, we will never fully understand the answers – like asking a fish to climb a tree and finding it lacking.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15BLGz_0i11eMlF00
Lars Chittka. Wikimedia commons , CC BY-SA

Consciousness and emotion

The punch this book packs is in the subtle build-up to the final chapters, whereupon it becomes increasingly hard to deny the “mind” of a bee.

While it is impossible to prove consciousness in another organism, the research Chittka has collated provides a compelling argument. In The Mind of a Bee, you will read that bees feel emotions and pain, display metacognition (that is, they know what they know), and show individual differences in their ability to learn, with fast and slow learners. Bees are aware of their bodies and the outcomes of their actions, and they display intentionality through tool use – previously only recognised in humans, primates, and the corvidae family of birds.

Regardless of whether you believe a bee has a mind or not, globally there has been a change in research practices as invertebrates are seen to experience the world more fully .

Ethics approval is required for work on some invertebrates, including crustaceans and cephalopods, and statements of ethical treatment of other invertebrates are required for submission of manuscripts to some journals. To suggest an invertebrate, such as a bee, may have these fuller experiences of life is no longer attracting ridicule, but instead is creating an uncomfortable space for insect researchers, who may not wish to confront the reality of their experiments.

We have underestimated the intelligence of bees and other “lower” species for far too long; it is time to pay attention. Chittka shows us that bees have the key ingredients of a mind: they have a representation of space, they can learn by observation, and they display simple tool use. Bees have demonstrated a flexible memory, with ideas of what they want to achieve, an ability to explore suitable solutions to get it, and an awareness of the possible outcomes of their own actions.

Experiments have further shown that bees appear to attach emotional states to rewards and punishments. While their biology and experience of the world is very different to ours, it is reasonable to believe that they do indeed possess a mind capable of experiencing the rich tapestry of life we have so long thought only available to us.

Written with moments of levity and soaked in curiosity, The Mind of a Bee is a delight. While some may not be ready to ascribe sentience to something as “simple” as a bee, this book will prompt you to question why not. As Chittka so eloquently put it in a recent talk: “We are thinking, suffering, enjoying beings in a world of other thinking, suffering and enjoying beings, with different minds and perceptions.”

I for one am looking at the world a little differently with that in mind.

Eliza Middleton receives funding from the Australian Research Council

This article is from The Conversation AU, which brings news and analysis from academic experts directly to the public.

Comments / 0

Related
IFLScience

What Is Time, And How Do We Know It Exists?

Time. We can’t get enough of it. We are desperate to make it flow faster or slower, and yet we are reminded again and again to live in the now. When it comes to big philosophical questions, the concept of time and related ideas like past, present, and future are among the big hitters. Is the future already written? What do we mean by the present? Does the past exist?
SCIENCE
TheConversationAU

Scientists have mimicked an embryo's heart to unlock the secrets of how blood cells are born

Stem cells are the starting point for all other cells in our bodies. The first such cells to be found were blood stem cells – as the name suggests, they give rise to different types of blood cells. But there’s much we don’t know about how these cells develop in the first place. In a study published today in Cell Reports, we have shown how a lab simulation of an embryo’s beating heart and circulation lead to the development of human blood stem cell precursors. The tiny device mimics embryonic blood flow, allowing us to directly observe human embryonic blood formation...
CANCER
TheConversationAU

Why do humans grow two sets of teeth? These marsupials are rewriting the story of dental evolution

You only get 52 teeth in your lifetime: 20 baby teeth, followed by 32 adult teeth. It’s not like that for all animals. Some, like rodents, never replace their teeth. Others, like sharks, keep replacing them again and again. Read more: Yes, baby teeth fall out. But they're still important — here's how to help your kids look after them So why do we humans replace our teeth only once? And how does the whole tooth replacement process work? These...
WILDLIFE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insect#Birds#Sentience#Ants
TheConversationAU

Earth harbours 20,000,000,000,000,000 ants – and they weigh more than wild birds and mammals combined

Have you ever wondered exactly how many ants live on Earth? Possibly not, but it’s certainly a question we’ve asked ourselves. Our research published today provides an approximate answer. We conservatively estimate our planet harbours about 20 quadrillion ants. That’s 20 thousand million millions, or in numerical form, 20,000,000,000,000,000 (20 with 15 zeroes). We further estimate the world’s ants collectively constitute about 12 million tonnes of dry carbon. This exceeds the mass of all the world’s wild birds and wild mammals combined. It’s also equal to about one-fifth of the total weight of humans. Eminent biologist Edward O. Wilson once said...
WILDLIFE
TheConversationAU

'Toxic masculinity': what does it mean, where did it come from – and is the term useful or harmful?

It’s hard to avoid encountering the term “toxic masculinity” these days. It has been linked to Australian soldiers’ war crimes in Afghanistan, the Morrison government’s low credibility with women in the lead-up to this year’s election – and further afield, the rise of Donald Trump and the Capitol riots. It is regularly applied to pop-culture characters as diverse as the hypersensitive dinosaur nerd Ross Gellar from Friends, the alcoholic adulterer Don Draper in Mad Men, and the violent, repressed Nate in Euphoria, who regularly tells his girlfriend, “If anyone ever tried to hurt you, I’d kill them.” The term “toxic masculinity” was...
ENTERTAINMENT
Science Focus

Why can’t marine animals survive in fresh water?

Get your £10 Amazon Gift Card when you subscribe to BBC Science Focus Magazine!. If you plopped a marine fish in fresh water, it would start absorbing lots of water across its gills. It wouldn’t take long for it to get into trouble with the balance of water and salt in its body. It might even swell up!
WILDLIFE
TheConversationAU

Why should we trust science? Because it doesn't trust itself

Many of us accept science is a reliable guide to what we ought to believe – but not all of us do. Mistrust of science has led to scepticism around several important issues, from climate change denial to vaccine hesitancy during the COVID pandemic. And while most of us may be inclined to dismiss such scepticism as unwarranted, it does raise the question: why ought we to trust science? As a philosopher with a focus on the philosophy of science, I’m particularly intrigued by this question. As it turns out, diving into the works of great thinkers can help provide an answer....
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
TheConversationAU

Young cold-blooded animals are suffering the most as Earth heats up, research finds

Climate change is making heatwaves worse. Many people have already noticed the difference – and so too have other animals. Sadly, research by myself and colleagues has found young animals, in particular, are struggling to keep up with rising temperatures, likely making them more vulnerable to climate change than adults of their species. The study focused on “ectotherms”, or cold-blooded animals, which comprise more than 99% of animals on Earth. They include fish, reptiles, amphibians and insects. The body temperature of these animals reflects outside temperatures – so they can get dangerously hot during heat waves. In a warming world, a species’ ability...
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

Genomic analysis reveals true origin of South America's canids

South America has more canid species than any place on Earth, and a surprising new UCLA-led genomic analysis shows that all these doglike animals evolved from a single species that entered the continent just 3.5 million to 4 million years ago. Scientists had long assumed that these diverse species sprang from multiple ancestors.
WILDLIFE
TheConversationAU

TheConversationAU

Melbourne, FL
32K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The Conversation is an independent source of news and views, sourced from the academic and research community and delivered direct to the public. Our team of professional editors work with university, CSIRO and research institute experts to unlock their knowledge for use by the wider public. Access to independent, high-quality, authenticated, explanatory journalism underpins a functioning democracy. Our aim is to allow for better understanding of current affairs and complex issues. And hopefully allow for a better quality of public discourse and conversations.

 https://theconversation.com/au

Comments / 0

Community Policy