ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Thailand expects $64.5 billion in 2023 tourism revenue -govt spox

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FSsrZ_0i11eFaA00

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand expects to earn 2.38 trillion baht ($64.50 billion) in tourism revenue in 2023, a government official said on Monday.

The government wants tourism next year to reach 80% of its 2019, pre-pandemic level, as the key growth sector is starting to see a recovery as the pandemic eases, said government spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri.

Foreign tourists are expected to bring in between 970 billion baht to 1.5 trillion baht next year, he said.

Thailand expects 1.5 million arrivals each month in the last quarter of 2022, said Anucha, adding September has seen more than one million tourists so far. The government is targeting 10 million visitors for the full year.

Tourism is a key driver of Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy. In 2019, it welcomed nearly 40 million visitors, who spent 1.91 trillion baht.

($1 = 36.9000 baht)

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Guide#Govt#Linus Business#Travel Destinations#Travel Hotelresort#Linus Travel
Reuters

Aviation regulator met Boeing about 737 MAX's return to China

BEIJING, Sept 20 (Reuters) - China's aviation regulator said on Tuesday it held a meeting with Boeing (BA.N) last week about the return of the 737 MAX to China, a day before the planemaker's top executives said they would begin remarketing some jets meant for Chinese customers.
INDUSTRY
Reuters

India's RBI announces 500 billion rupee overnight repo

The Reserve Bank of India will conduct an overnight variable rate repo auction for 500 billion Indian rupees ($6.25 billion) on Thursday, the central bank said. “On a review of current liquidity conditions, the Reserve Bank of India has decided to conduct a Variable Rate Repo auction on September 22,” RBI said in a statement on Wednesday.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Travel
Country
Thailand
Reuters

Pacific islands a key U.S. military buffer to China's ambitions - report

SYDNEY, Sept 20 (Reuters) - China sees the Pacific islands as an area of significant strategic interest and the United States should strengthen its commitment to north Pacific island states, now in talks to renew a defence compact, to maintain a vital military buffer, a report released Tuesday by a U.S. Congress-funded think tank said.
MILITARY
AFP

Switzerland signs contract for 36 US fighter jets

Switzerland signed a controversial contract on Monday to buy 36 US F-35 stealth fighter jets at a cost of more than six billion francs ($6.2 billion).  The selection of the F-35 by the Swiss government in June 2021 sparked some controversy, particularly in light of the cost-overruns of the fighter programme in the United States.
ECONOMY
The Independent

China on ‘high alert’ as US and Canadian warships cross Taiwan Strait

China has said that it was on high alert after US and Canadian warships made a routine transit through the Taiwan Strait on Tuesday, a move that has angered Beijing amid heightened tensions in the region.The drill was the second in a month by a US Navy ship and the second jointly by the US and Canada in less than a year, since October 2021.The US Navy said: “Cooperation like this represents the centrepiece of our approach to a secure and prosperous region.”It added that the US Navy’s Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer Higgins and the Royal Canadian Navy’s Halifax-class...
POLITICS
The Independent

Indian political party issues denial after reports inebriated state leader was deplaned in Germany

The chief minister of India’s Punjab state is at the center of a controversy after opposition political parties alleged that the politician was deplaned from a Lufthansa plane in Germany as he was inebriated.Bhagwant Mann from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was in Germany for a scheduled trip from 11 September to 18 September to meet foreign investors.The trip was his first foreign visit since becoming chief minister of the border state earlier this year.On Monday, opposition leaders accused Mr Mann of delaying the Lufthansa flight bound for Delhi due to his inebriation.In a tweet Sukhbir Singh Badal, member...
INDIA
Reuters

Reuters

601K+
Followers
355K+
Post
277M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy