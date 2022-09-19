Read full article on original website
Severe Weather Statement issued for Hamilton by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-19 21:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-19 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hamilton A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM MDT FOR CENTRAL HAMILTON COUNTY At 835 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Syracuse, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of central Hamilton County. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Lake, Northern Cook by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-20 14:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-20 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions and do not venture out onto piers, jetties, breakwalls, or other shoreline structures. Target Area: Lake; Northern Cook BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...High waves up to 5 feet and dangerous currents expected at Lake Michigan beaches. * WHERE...Lake IL and Northern Cook Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Swimming conditions will be life threatening, especially for inexperienced swimmers.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Berkshire by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-22 06:18:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-22 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Berkshire A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 AM EDT FOR SOUTHERN BERKSHIRE COUNTY At 618 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Sheffield, or near Great Barrington, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Great Barrington, Sheffield, Otis, Sandisfield, Housatonic, Ashley Falls, New Marlborough, Monterey, Alford, Tyringham, East Sheffield, Hartsville, Konkapot, Gomorrah, New Boston, North Otis, Newsboy Statue, Montville, Alander and Southfield. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Northeastern Brooks Range by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-20 07:06:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-09-20 18:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northeastern Brooks Range Snow Above 3000 Feet Late Tonight Into Tuesday Snow is expected to develop late tonight above 3000 feet and continue into Tuesday. Up to 3 inches is possible in Atigun Pass. with lesser amounts just below pass level.
Wind Advisory issued for Billings, Bowman, Golden Valley, McKenzie, Slope by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-22 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-22 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Target Area: Billings; Bowman; Golden Valley; McKenzie; Slope WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM CDT /9 AM MDT/ TO 8 PM CDT /7 PM MDT/ THURSDAY * WHAT...Southeast winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...McKenzie, Billings, Bowman, Golden Valley and Slope Counties. * WHEN...From 10 AM CDT /9 AM MDT/ to 8 PM CDT /7 PM MDT/ Thursday. * IMPACTS...Things left unsecured will be blow around.
Flood Advisory issued for Butte, Colusa, Glenn, Sutter, Yolo by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-19 21:06:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-20 00:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Butte; Colusa; Glenn; Sutter; Yolo FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following counties, Butte, Colusa, Glenn, Sutter and Yolo. * WHEN...Until midnight PDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 904 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Thunderstorms have a history of producing flooding on roadways/on ramps and off ramps. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Maxwell, Colusa, Sycamore, Colusa National Wildlife, Meridian, College City, Tisdale, Cranmore, Pennington, Dunnigan, Afton, Delevan, Kirkville, Williams and Arbuckle. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for District of Columbia by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-22 07:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-22 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: District of Columbia COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Around one foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in the District of Columbia. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT this morning, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides between one half foot and one foot above normal. The next high tide at Washington Channel is at 6:52 PM.
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Southeast Harford by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-22 08:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-22 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Southeast Harford COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in Southeast Harford County. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT this morning, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 4.0 feet, water begins to go over the bulkhead at the Havre de Grace Yacht Basin in multiple locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides one and a half to two feet above normal. The next high tide at Havre de Grace is at 8:50 PM. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Chesapeake Bay at Havre de Grace MD MLLW Categories - Minor 4.0 ft, Moderate 5.5 ft, Major 7.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 2.2 ft, Moderate 3.7 ft, Major 5.2 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 22/07 AM 4.2 1.8 1.9 1.0 Minor 22/08 PM 2.9 0.5 1.0 1.0 None 23/08 AM 1.9 -0.5 -0.4 1.0 None 23/10 PM 1.1 -1.3 -1.0 0.5 None 24/09 AM 1.9 -0.5 -0.5 0.5 None 24/10 PM 2.5 0.1 0.3 0.5 None
Wind Advisory issued for Adams, Dunn, Grant, Hettinger, McKenzie, Sioux, Stark by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-22 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-22 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Strong winds can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Target Area: Adams; Dunn; Grant; Hettinger; McKenzie; Sioux; Stark FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT/9 AM MDT/ THIS MORNING WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM CDT /9 AM MDT/ THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT /7 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Frost Advisory, temperatures in the upper 20s to mid 30s will result in frost formation. For the Wind Advisory, southeast winds around 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...McKenzie, Dunn, Stark, Hettinger, Adams, Grant, and Sioux Counties. * WHEN...For the Frost Advisory, until 10 AM CDT/9 AM MDT/ this morning. For the Wind Advisory, from 10 AM CDT /9 AM MDT/ this morning to 8 PM CDT /7 PM MDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Frost could damage sensitive outdoor vegetation that is left unprotected. For the Wind Advisory, objects left unsecured outside will be blown around.
Special Weather Statement issued for Fond Du Lac, Ozaukee, Sheboygan, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-20 13:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-20 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Fond Du Lac; Ozaukee; Sheboygan; Washington A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Ozaukee, southeastern Fond du Lac, northeastern Washington and southern Sheboygan Counties through 145 PM CDT At 107 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Campbellsport, or near Kewaskum, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Sheboygan, Sheboygan Falls, Oostburg, Belgium, Kohler, Cedar Grove, Campbellsport, Random Lake, Ashford, Cascade, Adell, Waldo, Silver Creek, Beechwood, Dundee, Waucousta, Boltonville, Harrington Beach St Park, Gibbsville and Batavia. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Coastal Flood Warning issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-19 09:58:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-09-19 16:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Target Area: Western Arctic Coast COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM AKDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Significant coastal flooding expected. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast. * WHEN...Until 4 PM AKDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Low lying areas near the coast will be inundated. Significant shoreline erosion will occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Water levels will continue to slowly fall through the day.
Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Palm Beach County, Metro Palm Beach County by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-20 09:57:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-20 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Inland Palm Beach County; Metro Palm Beach County Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of north central Palm Beach County through 230 PM EDT At 137 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near The Acreage to near Lion Country Safari Park. Movement was northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Palm Beach Gardens, Lion Country Safari Park, The Acreage, Loxahatchee Groves, Caloosa and Jupiter Farms. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Flood Watch issued for Eastern San Juan Mountains Above 10000 Ft by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-22 02:49:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-23 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Eastern San Juan Mountains Above 10000 Ft; Eastern Sawatch Mountains above 11000 Ft; La Garita Mountains Above 10000 Ft; Saguache County East of Continental Divide below 10000 Ft; Saguache County West of Continental Divide Below 10000 Ft; Upper Rio Grande Valley, Eastern San Juan Mountains Below 10000 Ft; Western Chaffee County Between 9000 and 11000 Ft FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...For all central and southwest mountain ranges. * WHEN...Through 600 PM. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Deep subtropical moisture continues to be advected into the region through the rest of today. This moisture, along with upslope flow and an embedded disturbance, will continue to produce heavy rainfall, especially along the continental divide. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected for the rest of today. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Special Weather Statement issued for Charleston, Dorchester, Inland Berkeley, Tidal Berkeley by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-22 21:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-22 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If driving, slow down and leave extra distance ahead of you in case a sudden stop is needed. Target Area: Charleston; Dorchester; Inland Berkeley; Tidal Berkeley DENSE FOG COULD IMPACT THE CHARLESTON TRI-COUNTY EARLY THIS MORNING Areas of fog are developing across the Charleston Tri-County early this morning. The fog may become locally dense, reducing visibilities on area roadways. The fog is expected to dissipate after sunrise.
Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Rockingham, Interior Rockingham by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-22 08:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-22 08:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Coastal Rockingham; Interior Rockingham A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Rockingham County through 830 AM EDT At 801 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Brentwood, or near Exeter, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Portsmouth, Hampton, Durham, Exeter, Kittery, Epping, Brentwood, Greenland, Newington, Seabrook, Rye, Stratham, Newmarket, York, Kingston, Danville, Fremont, East Kingston, Hampton Falls and Kensington. This includes Interstate 95 in New Hampshire between mile markers 0 and 15. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Lake Wind Advisory issued for Central and Southeast Phillips, Central and Southern Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-22 03:35:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-22 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: Central and Southeast Phillips; Central and Southern Valley; Garfield; McCone; Petroleum LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR FORT PECK LAKE * WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Fort Peck Lake. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
Flood Watch issued for Alamosa Vicinity, Central San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-22 02:49:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-23 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Alamosa Vicinity, Central San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft; Central Chaffee County Below 9000 Ft; Del Norte Vicinity, Northern San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft; Leadville Vicinity, Lake County Below 11000 Ft; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 8500 And 11000 Ft; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains above 11000 Ft; Northwestern Fremont County Above 8500Ft; Western Mosquito Range, East Chaffee County above 9000Ft; Western Mosquito Range, East Lake County Above 11000 Ft; Western, Central Fremont County Below 8500 Ft FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...The northern and central San Luis Valley, the northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains, western and central Fremont County, the upper Arkansas River Basin, and the Mosquito Mountain Range. * WHEN...Through 600 PM. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Deep subtropical moisture continues to be advected into the region through the rest of today. This moisture, along with upslope flow and an embedded disturbance, will continue to produce heavy rainfall, especially along the continental divide. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected for the rest of today. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Special Weather Statement issued for Capitol Reef National Park and Vicinity, Central Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-21 12:20:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-21 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect until 800 PM MDT for central Utah. Target Area: Capitol Reef National Park and Vicinity; Central Mountains; Sevier Valley; Southern Mountains; Upper Sevier River Valleys Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Garfield...eastern Piute...northwestern Wayne and eastern Sevier Counties through 500 PM MDT At 423 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Monroe to 11 miles southwest of Koosharem to 7 miles northwest of Antimony. Movement was northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Annabella, Loa, Koosharem, Antimony, Glenwood, Lyman, Kingston, Burrville, Angle, Fish Lake, Fremont and Greenwich. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 between mile markers 65 and 73. Utah Route 24 between mile markers 16 and 54. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Dickey, Foster, Kidder, La Moure, Logan, McHenry, McIntosh by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-22 04:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-22 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dickey; Foster; Kidder; La Moure; Logan; McHenry; McIntosh; Pierce; Sheridan; Stutsman; Wells PATCHY FOG TO BE FOUND ACROSS THE DEVILS LAKE BASIN THROUGH THE JAMES RIVER VALLEY OF NORTH DAKOTA THIS MORNING Patchy fog will reduce the visibility to one quarter mile or less across the Devils Lake Basin through the James River Valley of North Dakota this morning. Motorists should be prepared for rapidly changing visibilities, and should use extra caution traveling. Use low beam headlights and be extra cautious at intersections and railroad crossings. The fog will dissipate by 10 AM CDT.
Special Weather Statement issued for Central Horry, Coastal Georgetown, Coastal Horry, Florence by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-22 21:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-22 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Horry; Coastal Georgetown; Coastal Horry; Florence; Inland Georgetown; Marion; Northern Horry; Williamsburg PATCHY DENSE FOG Patchy dense fog is affecting areas along and east of a line from Elizabethtown North Carolina to Kingstree South Carolina. Motorists should exercise caution when traveling this morning. The fog is expected to lift by around 9 AM. Locations impacted include Wilmington, Myrtle Beach, Conway, North Myrtle Beach, Leland, Georgetown, Oak Island, Lake City, Whiteville, DeBordieu Colony, Burgaw, Surfside Beach, Shallotte, Sunset Beach, Kingstree, Holden Beach, Ocean Isle Beach, Pawleys Island, Little River Entrance and Garden City. This includes the following highways Interstate 40 between mile markers 388 and 416. Interstate 140 between mile markers 15 and 20. US Route 17 in Brunswick County between mile markers 1 and 44. SC Highway 31 between mile markers 5 and 24. SC Highway 22 between mile markers 1 and 26.
