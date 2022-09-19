Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Eau Claire by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-20 02:49:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-20 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Eau Claire A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Chippewa and northeastern Eau Claire Counties through 300 AM CDT At 233 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Chippewa Falls, or 9 miles northeast of Eau Claire, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Cadott around 245 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Boyd and Stanley. This includes U.S. Highway 53 between mile markers 92 and 101. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
weather.gov
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Northern Berrien, Southern Berrien by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-22 04:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-23 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Do not venture out on piers. Target Area: Northern Berrien; Southern Berrien BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. Piers will be heavily swamped by waves. Waves building to 7 to 10 feet on Thursday. * WHERE...In Indiana, Northern La Porte county. In Michigan, Northern Berrien and Southern Berrien counties. * WHEN...Through late Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers.
weather.gov
Severe Weather Statement issued for Gladwin, Ogemaw, Roscommon by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-21 08:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-21 08:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gladwin; Ogemaw; Roscommon A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 AM EDT FOR NORTHERN GLADWIN...SOUTHWESTERN OGEMAW AND SOUTHEASTERN ROSCOMMON COUNTIES At 815 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hockaday, or 9 miles northeast of Gladwin, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Gladwin, Bowmanville and Hockaday. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Berkshire by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-22 06:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-22 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Berkshire The National Weather Service in Albany has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Litchfield County in northern Connecticut Southern Berkshire County in western Massachusetts Southeastern Columbia County in east central New York * Until 700 AM EDT. * At 602 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Copake, or 9 miles southwest of Great Barrington, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Great Barrington, Copake, Sheffield, Otis, Ancram, Canaan, Sandisfield, Housatonic, Ashley Falls, Hillsdale, New Marlborough, Monterey, Alford, Tyringham, Sodom, Ancramdale, Hartsville, Konkapot, Wangum Village and Gomorrah. Please report hail size...damaging winds and reports of trees down to the National Weather Service by email at Alb.Stormreport@noaa.gov On Facebook at www.facebook.com/nwsalbany or twitter @nwsalbany HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Butte, Colusa, Glenn, Sutter, Yolo by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-19 21:06:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-20 00:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Butte; Colusa; Glenn; Sutter; Yolo FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following counties, Butte, Colusa, Glenn, Sutter and Yolo. * WHEN...Until midnight PDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 904 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Thunderstorms have a history of producing flooding on roadways/on ramps and off ramps. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Maxwell, Colusa, Sycamore, Colusa National Wildlife, Meridian, College City, Tisdale, Cranmore, Pennington, Dunnigan, Afton, Delevan, Kirkville, Williams and Arbuckle. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for District of Columbia by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-22 07:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-22 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: District of Columbia COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Around one foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in the District of Columbia. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT this morning, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides between one half foot and one foot above normal. The next high tide at Washington Channel is at 6:52 PM.
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Cabo Rojo, Hormigueros, Mayaguez by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-22 08:50:00 Expires: 2022-09-22 12:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Cabo Rojo; Hormigueros; Mayaguez FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM AST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of Puerto Rico, including the following: Cabo Rojo, Hormigueros and Mayaguez. * WHEN...Until 1100 AM AST. * IMPACTS...Low-water crossings are inundated with water and may not be passable. It will take several hours for all the water from these storms to work through local drainage systems in urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 749 AM AST, Gauge reports indicated that Rio Guanajibo continues to run high. Flooding continues due to excessive runoff in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Hormigueros, Cabo Rojo and Monte Grande. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Eastern San Juan Mountains Above 10000 Ft by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-22 02:49:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-23 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Eastern San Juan Mountains Above 10000 Ft; Eastern Sawatch Mountains above 11000 Ft; La Garita Mountains Above 10000 Ft; Saguache County East of Continental Divide below 10000 Ft; Saguache County West of Continental Divide Below 10000 Ft; Upper Rio Grande Valley, Eastern San Juan Mountains Below 10000 Ft; Western Chaffee County Between 9000 and 11000 Ft FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...For all central and southwest mountain ranges. * WHEN...Through 600 PM. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Deep subtropical moisture continues to be advected into the region through the rest of today. This moisture, along with upslope flow and an embedded disturbance, will continue to produce heavy rainfall, especially along the continental divide. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected for the rest of today. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Severe Weather Statement issued for Hampden, Hampshire by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-22 07:43:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-22 07:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hampden; Hampshire THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN HAMPSHIRE AND WESTERN HAMPDEN COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 745 AM EDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However heavy rain may result in minor flooding of roadways and other poor drainage areas this morning.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Billings, Bowman, Golden Valley, Slope by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-22 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-22 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Target Area: Billings; Bowman; Golden Valley; Slope WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southeast winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Billings, Bowman, Golden Valley, and Slope Counties. * WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 7 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Objects left unsecured outside will be blown around.
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Southeast Harford by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-22 08:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-22 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Southeast Harford COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in Southeast Harford County. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT this morning, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 4.0 feet, water begins to go over the bulkhead at the Havre de Grace Yacht Basin in multiple locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides one and a half to two feet above normal. The next high tide at Havre de Grace is at 8:50 PM. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Chesapeake Bay at Havre de Grace MD MLLW Categories - Minor 4.0 ft, Moderate 5.5 ft, Major 7.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 2.2 ft, Moderate 3.7 ft, Major 5.2 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 22/07 AM 4.2 1.8 1.9 1.0 Minor 22/08 PM 2.9 0.5 1.0 1.0 None 23/08 AM 1.9 -0.5 -0.4 1.0 None 23/10 PM 1.1 -1.3 -1.0 0.5 None 24/09 AM 1.9 -0.5 -0.5 0.5 None 24/10 PM 2.5 0.1 0.3 0.5 None
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Fond Du Lac, Ozaukee, Sheboygan, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-20 13:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-20 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Fond Du Lac; Ozaukee; Sheboygan; Washington A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Ozaukee, southeastern Fond du Lac, northeastern Washington and southern Sheboygan Counties through 145 PM CDT At 107 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Campbellsport, or near Kewaskum, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Sheboygan, Sheboygan Falls, Oostburg, Belgium, Kohler, Cedar Grove, Campbellsport, Random Lake, Ashford, Cascade, Adell, Waldo, Silver Creek, Beechwood, Dundee, Waucousta, Boltonville, Harrington Beach St Park, Gibbsville and Batavia. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
weather.gov
Frost Advisory issued for Adams, Dunn, Grant, Hettinger, McKenzie, Sioux, Stark by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-22 04:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-22 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Strong winds can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Target Area: Adams; Dunn; Grant; Hettinger; McKenzie; Sioux; Stark FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT/9 AM MDT/ THIS MORNING WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM CDT /9 AM MDT/ THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT /7 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Frost Advisory, temperatures in the upper 20s to mid 30s will result in frost formation. For the Wind Advisory, southeast winds around 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...McKenzie, Dunn, Stark, Hettinger, Adams, Grant, and Sioux Counties. * WHEN...For the Frost Advisory, until 10 AM CDT/9 AM MDT/ this morning. For the Wind Advisory, from 10 AM CDT /9 AM MDT/ this morning to 8 PM CDT /7 PM MDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Frost could damage sensitive outdoor vegetation that is left unprotected. For the Wind Advisory, objects left unsecured outside will be blown around.
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Warning issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-19 09:58:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-09-19 16:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Target Area: Western Arctic Coast COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM AKDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Significant coastal flooding expected. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast. * WHEN...Until 4 PM AKDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Low lying areas near the coast will be inundated. Significant shoreline erosion will occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Water levels will continue to slowly fall through the day.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Chukchi Sea Coast, Eastern Norton Sound and Nulato Hills by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-22 03:26:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-09-22 16:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Chukchi Sea Coast; Eastern Norton Sound and Nulato Hills; Southern Seward Peninsula Coast; St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast Elevated Surf through Saturday Elevated surf along the West Coast through Saturday with wave action 1 to 2 feet above the normal high tide line during high tides. Minor beach erosion may occur in areas where the coastline was damaged last week. For the latest forecasts go to www.weather.gov/fairbanks.
weather.gov
Lake Wind Advisory issued for Central and Southeast Phillips, Central and Southern Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-22 03:35:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-22 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: Central and Southeast Phillips; Central and Southern Valley; Garfield; McCone; Petroleum LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR FORT PECK LAKE * WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Fort Peck Lake. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Calumet, Manitowoc, Waushara, Winnebago by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-20 11:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-20 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Calumet; Manitowoc; Waushara; Winnebago Scattered thunderstorms will impact portions of Calumet, Winnebago, southeastern Waushara and west central Manitowoc Counties through NOON CDT At 1115 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking scattered thunderstorms along a line extending from 9 miles east of Lake Poygan to Berlin. Movement was east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Oshkosh around 1125 AM CDT. Menasha around 1130 AM CDT. High Cliff State Park and Northern Lake Winnebago around 1140 AM CDT. Brillion around 1155 AM CDT. Central Lake Winnebago around 1200 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include Pickett, Killsnake Wildlife Area, Butte Des Morts, Larsen, Lake Butte Des Morts, Jericho, Rivermoor, Reedsville, Charlesburg and Brothertown. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Bradford, Central Marion, Eastern Alachua, Eastern Clay by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-21 10:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-22 08:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bradford; Central Marion; Eastern Alachua; Eastern Clay; Eastern Marion; Eastern Putnam; Gilchrist; Union; Western Alachua; Western Clay; Western Marion; Western Putnam AREAS OF FOG EARLY THIS MORNING Surface observations show areas of fog and low clouds early this morning. Patchy dense fog will occur at times with visibilities of a quarter of a mile or less, especially near Gainesville to Keystone Heights and Starke. Conditions should improve by 8 and 9 AM. Motorists should be prepared for sudden changes in visibility. Use low beam headlights, reduce your speed, and maintain a safe distance between your vehicle and the one ahead of you.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Capitol Reef National Park and Vicinity, Central Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-21 12:20:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-21 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect until 800 PM MDT for central Utah. Target Area: Capitol Reef National Park and Vicinity; Central Mountains; Sevier Valley; Southern Mountains; Upper Sevier River Valleys Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Garfield...eastern Piute...northwestern Wayne and eastern Sevier Counties through 500 PM MDT At 423 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Monroe to 11 miles southwest of Koosharem to 7 miles northwest of Antimony. Movement was northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Annabella, Loa, Koosharem, Antimony, Glenwood, Lyman, Kingston, Burrville, Angle, Fish Lake, Fremont and Greenwich. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 between mile markers 65 and 73. Utah Route 24 between mile markers 16 and 54. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Northeast Aroostook, Northern Penobscot, Northern Piscataquis by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-22 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-22 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Northeast Aroostook; Northern Penobscot; Northern Piscataquis; Southeast Aroostook An area of thunderstorms will impact portions of east central Piscataquis, southeastern Aroostook and north central Penobscot Counties through 700 AM EDT At 600 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking an area of thunderstorms near Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument, or 11 miles west of Patten, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Houlton, Millinocket, Patten, Mount Katahdin, East Millinocket, Medway, Hodgdon, Sherman, Island Falls, Bridgewater, Smyrna, Amity, Mount Chase, Haynesville, Oxbow, South Branch Pond, Dudley Township, Cary Plantation, Shin Pond and Smyrna Mills. This includes the following highways Interstate 95 between mile markers 249 and 304. US Highway 1 between Orient and Bridgewater. State Highway 11 between Norcross and Millinocket, and between Grindstone and Knowles Corner. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
