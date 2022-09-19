Effective: 2022-09-22 08:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-22 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Southeast Harford COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in Southeast Harford County. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT this morning, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 4.0 feet, water begins to go over the bulkhead at the Havre de Grace Yacht Basin in multiple locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides one and a half to two feet above normal. The next high tide at Havre de Grace is at 8:50 PM. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Chesapeake Bay at Havre de Grace MD MLLW Categories - Minor 4.0 ft, Moderate 5.5 ft, Major 7.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 2.2 ft, Moderate 3.7 ft, Major 5.2 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 22/07 AM 4.2 1.8 1.9 1.0 Minor 22/08 PM 2.9 0.5 1.0 1.0 None 23/08 AM 1.9 -0.5 -0.4 1.0 None 23/10 PM 1.1 -1.3 -1.0 0.5 None 24/09 AM 1.9 -0.5 -0.5 0.5 None 24/10 PM 2.5 0.1 0.3 0.5 None

HARFORD COUNTY, MD ・ 1 HOUR AGO