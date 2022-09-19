Effective: 2022-09-22 11:00:00 Expires: 2022-09-22 18:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take extra precautions, if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, call 9 1 1. An Excessive Heat Warning means that a prolonged period of dangerously hot temperatures will occur. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a DANGEROUS SITUATION in which heat illnesses are likely. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Target Area: North Central; San Juan and Vicinity EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM AST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heat index values between 107 and 114 degrees possible. * WHERE...San Juan and Vicinity, and North Central Puerto Rico. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 5 PM AST today. * IMPACTS...High temperatures and humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. Heat exhaustion likely with prolonged exposure. Heat stroke possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heat index of over 107 is expected between 10 AM and 5 PM today. However, excessive heat indices of 112 to 114 are possible mainly between 11 AM and 2 PM across the coastal municipalities between Toa Baja and Arecibo.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 4 HOURS AGO