Effective: 2022-09-22 11:00:00 Expires: 2022-09-22 18:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Heat Advisory means that a period of hot temperatures is expected. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are possible. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions, if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, call 9 1 1. Target Area: Mayaguez and Vicinity; Northeast; Northwest; Ponce and Vicinity; Southeast; Southwest HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM AST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heat index values between 102 and 111 degrees possible. * WHERE...Northeast, Southeast, Northwest, Southwest, Mayaguez and Vicinity, and Ponce and Vicinity in Puerto Rico. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 5 PM AST today. * IMPACTS...High temperatures and humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. Heat exhaustion likely with prolonged exposure. Heat stroke possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Most areas of coastal Puerto Rico may observe heat index values over 102, with some areas observing values between 107 and 111 degrees.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 4 HOURS AGO