Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Lake, Northern Cook by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-20 14:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-20 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions and do not venture out onto piers, jetties, breakwalls, or other shoreline structures. Target Area: Lake; Northern Cook BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...High waves up to 5 feet and dangerous currents expected at Lake Michigan beaches. * WHERE...Lake IL and Northern Cook Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Swimming conditions will be life threatening, especially for inexperienced swimmers.
weather.gov
Severe Weather Statement issued for Hamilton by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-19 21:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-19 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hamilton A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM MDT FOR CENTRAL HAMILTON COUNTY At 835 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Syracuse, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of central Hamilton County. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Pine Ridge, Nebraska National Forest by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-19 16:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-19 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Pine Ridge, Nebraska National Forest WIDESPREAD CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS EXPECTED TODAY RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR MOST OF SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND THE NORTHERN NEBRASKA PANHANDLE * WIND...West to southwest 15 to 25 MPH with gusts up to 40 MPH. * HUMIDITY...8 to 13 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Butte, Colusa, Glenn, Sutter, Yolo by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-19 21:06:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-20 00:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Butte; Colusa; Glenn; Sutter; Yolo FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following counties, Butte, Colusa, Glenn, Sutter and Yolo. * WHEN...Until midnight PDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 904 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Thunderstorms have a history of producing flooding on roadways/on ramps and off ramps. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Maxwell, Colusa, Sycamore, Colusa National Wildlife, Meridian, College City, Tisdale, Cranmore, Pennington, Dunnigan, Afton, Delevan, Kirkville, Williams and Arbuckle. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
IN THIS ARTICLE
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Tavaputs Plateau by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-22 02:49:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-23 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Tavaputs Plateau FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Colorado and east central Utah, including the following areas, in Colorado, Central Colorado River Basin, Debeque to Silt Corridor, Flat Tops, Gore and Elk Mountains/Central Mountain Valleys, Roan and Tavaputs Plateaus, Upper Gunnison River Valley and West Elk and Sawatch Mountains. In east central Utah, Tavaputs Plateau. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. This also includes the Grizzly Creek, Pine Gulch, Lake Christine and other recent burn scars. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Billings, Bowman, Golden Valley, McKenzie, Slope by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-22 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-22 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Target Area: Billings; Bowman; Golden Valley; McKenzie; Slope WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM CDT /9 AM MDT/ TO 8 PM CDT /7 PM MDT/ THURSDAY * WHAT...Southeast winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...McKenzie, Billings, Bowman, Golden Valley and Slope Counties. * WHEN...From 10 AM CDT /9 AM MDT/ to 8 PM CDT /7 PM MDT/ Thursday. * IMPACTS...Things left unsecured will be blow around.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Bradford by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-22 04:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-22 05:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Bradford A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Bradford County through 530 AM EDT At 455 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Le Roy, or 11 miles east of Canton, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Towanda, West Franklin, Wysox, Wilmot, Hollenback, Orwell, North Towanda, Herrick, Wyalusing and Monroe. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
weather.gov
Excessive Heat Warning issued for North Central, San Juan and Vicinity by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-22 11:00:00 Expires: 2022-09-22 18:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take extra precautions, if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, call 9 1 1. An Excessive Heat Warning means that a prolonged period of dangerously hot temperatures will occur. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a DANGEROUS SITUATION in which heat illnesses are likely. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Target Area: North Central; San Juan and Vicinity EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM AST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heat index values between 107 and 114 degrees possible. * WHERE...San Juan and Vicinity, and North Central Puerto Rico. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 5 PM AST today. * IMPACTS...High temperatures and humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. Heat exhaustion likely with prolonged exposure. Heat stroke possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heat index of over 107 is expected between 10 AM and 5 PM today. However, excessive heat indices of 112 to 114 are possible mainly between 11 AM and 2 PM across the coastal municipalities between Toa Baja and Arecibo.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
weather.gov
Heat Advisory issued for Mayaguez and Vicinity, Northeast, Northwest by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-22 11:00:00 Expires: 2022-09-22 18:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Heat Advisory means that a period of hot temperatures is expected. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are possible. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions, if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, call 9 1 1. Target Area: Mayaguez and Vicinity; Northeast; Northwest; Ponce and Vicinity; Southeast; Southwest HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM AST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heat index values between 102 and 111 degrees possible. * WHERE...Northeast, Southeast, Northwest, Southwest, Mayaguez and Vicinity, and Ponce and Vicinity in Puerto Rico. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 5 PM AST today. * IMPACTS...High temperatures and humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. Heat exhaustion likely with prolonged exposure. Heat stroke possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Most areas of coastal Puerto Rico may observe heat index values over 102, with some areas observing values between 107 and 111 degrees.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Corson by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-22 09:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-22 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Corson FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Frost Advisory, temperatures from 33 to 36 degrees will result in frost formation. For the Wind Advisory, southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Corson County. * WHEN...For the Frost Advisory, until 10 AM CDT this morning. For the Wind Advisory, from 10 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Tioga by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-22 04:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-22 04:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Tioga A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 AM EDT FOR CENTRAL TIOGA COUNTY At 411 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Candor, or 8 miles north of Owego, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Owego, Candor, Spencer, Lockwood, Willseyville, Jenksville, North Spencer, West Candor, Catatonk and Speedville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov
High Wind Warning issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-23 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-23 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 3 PM MDT FRIDAY * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills including Interstate 80 near Arlington and Elk Mountain. * WHEN...From midnight Thursday night to 3 PM MDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Southern Baltimore by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-22 06:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-22 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Southern Baltimore COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in Southern Baltimore County and the city of Baltimore. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT this morning, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 3.0 feet, flooding is occurring at the end of Thames Street in Baltimore. Water also nearly covers the promenade at the dragon boat dock in the Inner Harbor. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides one to one and a half feet above normal. The next high tide at Fort McHenry Baltimore is at 5:13 PM. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. NW Branch Patapsco River at Baltimore MD MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 5.0 ft, Major 6.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 3.3 ft, Major 4.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 22/05 AM 3.1 1.4 1.4 0.5 Minor 23/03 AM -0.2 -1.9 -1.5 1.0 None 23/06 PM 0.1 -1.6 -1.3 1.0 None 24/06 AM 1.5 -0.2 -0.2 0.5 None 24/07 PM 1.9 0.2 0.4 0.5 None Chesapeake Bay at Bowleys Quarters MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 3.8 ft, Major 5.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.1 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 22/06 AM 2.8 1.1 1.1 1.0 None 23/05 AM 0.4 -1.3 -1.1 1.0 None 23/07 PM 0.2 -1.5 -1.1 1.0 None 24/08 AM 1.3 -0.4 -0.3 1.0 None 24/07 PM 1.8 0.1 0.4 1.0 None
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Fond Du Lac, Ozaukee, Sheboygan, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-20 13:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-20 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Fond Du Lac; Ozaukee; Sheboygan; Washington A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Ozaukee, southeastern Fond du Lac, northeastern Washington and southern Sheboygan Counties through 145 PM CDT At 107 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Campbellsport, or near Kewaskum, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Sheboygan, Sheboygan Falls, Oostburg, Belgium, Kohler, Cedar Grove, Campbellsport, Random Lake, Ashford, Cascade, Adell, Waldo, Silver Creek, Beechwood, Dundee, Waucousta, Boltonville, Harrington Beach St Park, Gibbsville and Batavia. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Montgomery, Western Schenectady by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-22 04:33:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-22 05:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Montgomery; Western Schenectady A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Schenectady, southern Saratoga, southern Washington, east central Montgomery, north central Rensselaer and northwestern Bennington Counties through 530 AM EDT At 458 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Rotterdam Junction, or near Scotia, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Schenectady, Clifton Park, Rotterdam, Saratoga Springs, Scotia, Mechanicville, Arlington, Salem, Glenville, Niskayuna, Duanesburg, Ballston Spa, Cambridge, Greenwich, Round Lake, Rotterdam Junction, East Glenville, Burnt Hills, Country Knolls and North Ballston Spa. This includes the following highways Interstate 88 between exits 24 and 25. Interstate 90 between exits 25a and 26. Interstate 890 between exits 1a and 5. Interstate 87 between exits 9 and 14. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal Onslow, West Carteret by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-22 07:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-22 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Life-threatening rip currents. If caught in a rip current, remain calm. Swim in a direction following the shoreline. If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip current. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Shore break occurs when waves break directly on the beach. It is extremely important to protect your head and neck whenever you are in breaking waves by keeping your hands in front of you at all times. Target Area: Coastal Onslow; West Carteret BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 PM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents and large breaking waves expected in the surf zone. * WHERE...Crystal Coast beaches. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, from 8 PM this evening to 2 PM EDT Friday. For the Beach Hazards Statement, through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Dangerous shore break can throw a swimmer or surfer head first into the bottom causing neck and back injuries.
weather.gov
Rip Current Statement issued for North Central, Northeast, Northwest, San Juan and Vicinity by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-22 19:00:00 Expires: 2022-09-23 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: There is a high risk of rip currents. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. Target Area: North Central; Northeast; Northwest; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Breaking wave heights around 6 foot may cause strong sweeping currents along coastlines. * WHERE...Northern coastal beaches in Puerto Rico from Aguadilla to Pinones. * WHEN...This evening through Friday Afternoon. * IMPACTS...Inexperienced swimmers may become in danger if caught in these currents.
weather.gov
Rip Current Statement issued for Delaware Beaches by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-23 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-23 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Entering the surf is discouraged. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Delaware Beaches HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 8 PM EDT FRIDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of up to 8 feet expected in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...In Delaware, Delaware Beaches. In New Jersey, Eastern Monmouth, Atlantic Coastal Cape May, Coastal Atlantic and Coastal Ocean. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, from 6 AM to 8 PM EDT Friday. For the High Rip Current Risk, from Friday morning through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...While breaking wave heights will be lower, dangerous rip currents will likely continue through Saturday.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Worcester, Northwest Middlesex County by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-22 04:39:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-22 05:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Get indoors when you hear thunder. Do not resume outdoor activities until at least 30 minutes after the storm has passed. Do not drive through flooded roads or underpasses. Avoid low lying areas near small streams. Target Area: Northern Worcester; Northwest Middlesex County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Worcester and northwestern Middlesex Counties through 530 AM EDT At 438 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Athol, or near Orange, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Pea size hail and brief heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Brief heavy rain may result in some brief nuisance street flooding. Little to no impact from hail is expected. Locations impacted include Orange, Gardner, Athol, Winchendon, Townsend, Templeton, Ashburnham, Ashby, Phillipston, Royalston and Petersham. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for East Carteret, Hatteras Island, Ocracoke Island by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-22 17:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-23 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Life-threatening rip currents. If caught in a rip current, remain calm. Swim in a direction following the shoreline. If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip current. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Shore break occurs when waves break directly on the beach. It is extremely important to protect your head and neck whenever you are in breaking waves by keeping your hands in front of you at all times. Target Area: East Carteret; Hatteras Island; Ocracoke Island BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 2 AM EDT SATURDAY COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, 1 to 2 feet of inundation above ground level expected for beachfront areas with poor dune structures due to ocean overwash. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 8 to 12 feet expected in the surf zone. For the Beach Hazards Statement, dangerous rip currents and large breaking waves expected in the surf zone. * WHERE...East Carteret County, and Ocracoke Island and Hatteras Island. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, from 5 PM this afternoon to 8 PM EDT Friday. For the High Surf Advisory, from 2 PM this afternoon to 2 AM EDT Saturday. For the Beach Hazards Statement, through this evening. * IMPACTS...Flooding of oceanfront lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion.
Comments / 0