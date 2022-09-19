Read full article on original website
Related
mynewsla.com
Three Injured in Wreck on I-215 in Murrieta, Forcing Partial Freeway Closure
Three people were injured Wednesday in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 215 in Murrieta, which led to the temporary closure of the northbound side of the freeway. The collision happened about 11:40 a.m. on the northbound I-215 at Clinton Keith Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. The agency said...
L.A. Weekly
Rider Injured in Motorcycle Crash on Waterman Avenue [San Bernardino, CA]
Police Officer Involved in Motorcycle Collision near 5th Street. The collision happened around 2:30 p.m. as a San Bernardino Police officer was responding to another call for service. According to reports, the police officer had his lights and sirens on on their vehicle when it collided with the motorcycle near...
mynewsla.com
Pedestrian, 81, Struck and Killed on Moreno Valley Street
An 81-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed Wednesday near a Moreno Valley intersection. Gil Revoir of Moreno Valley was fatally injured at about 12:50 a.m. on Perris Boulevard, just north of Bay Avenue, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. The agency said Revoir was in the roadway when...
Redlands doctor seriously injured after apparent hit-and-run crash
The force of the crash cracked his bicycle frame in half. It did the same thing to his jaw. "Running on adrenaline," said cyclist Kyle Cooper. "I saw a chunk of my mandibular bone and a tooth on the ground. I picked them up and put them in my pocket. I thought maybe the surgeons could use it."It took three surgeons to piece Cooper's face back together. The semi-professional cyclist knows how hard that was because he's also a doctor from Redlands. "I had finished a shift at Redlands Community Hospital and I was riding what's known as the sunset loop," he...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
L.A. Weekly
3 Injured after Helicopter Crash near Hathaway Street [Banning, CA]
Deadly Helicopter Crash near South Hathaway Street Left 3 Seriously Hurt. The incident happened on September 10th, in the 200 block of South Hathaway Street, involving a Bell 206 helicopter. According to reports, the occupants of the helicopter were two Cal Fire firefighters and the pilot. They were flying in...
mynewsla.com
Car Crashes Into Home in Monterey Park
One person was hospitalized after a car crashed into a home in Monterey Park Tuesday. A car drove into a house at approximately 3 p.m. at Orange Avenue and Mooney Drive, trapping one of the two people inside the car, CBS2 reported, citing information from Verdugo Fire Communications. It was...
mynewsla.com
Man Killed in Rollover Crash on Ramona Expressway near San Jacinto
A 38-year-old man was fatally injured when the vehicle he was riding in overturned after the driver lost control on a two-lane corridor just west of San Jacinto, authorities said Monday. Marcus Adkins of Moreno Valley was killed at about 10:30 p.m. Sunday on the Ramona Expressway, three-quarters of a...
L.A. Weekly
Woman Pronounced Dead after Multi-Vehicle Accident on Interstate 15 [Hesperia, CA]
Traffic Collision near Bear Valley Road Left Several Hurt. The accident happened around 12:27 a.m. on the northbound Interstate 15, south of Bear Valley Road. According to the California Highway Patrol, the events surrounding the crash remain unknown, but the involved vehicles were estimated to have included up to four or five vehicles including an overturned Mercedez C300.
IN THIS ARTICLE
L.A. Weekly
Driver Killed in Wrong-Way Collision on 605 Freeway [Cerritos, CA]
1 Dead after Head-On Accident near Alondra Boulevard. The crash happened around 6:30 p.m., near Alondra Boulevard. Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after. For reasons under investigation, a northbound vehicle veered into oncoming lanes and collided head-on with a pickup-truck. Medical personnel arrived and pronounced one of the...
L.A. Weekly
Man Dead after Pedestrian Crash on Alessandro Boulevard [Moreno Valley, CA]
Male Pedestrian Fatally Struck in Deadly Collision near Elsworth Street. The collision occurred around 8:34 p.m., near Elsworth Street. According to reports, a pedestrian was walking south across the street with a shopping cart. For unknown reasons, the pedestrian walked directly in front of an oncoming 2019 Toyota Tacoma. The...
Person Hit by Vehicle and Killed on 57 Freeway in Anaheim Area
A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and killed Monday on the southbound Orange (57) Freeway in the Anaheim area.
orangecountytribune.com
Pedestrian dies in hit-and-run
A pedestrian waiting at a bus stop in Santa Ana was fatally injured when struck by a hit-and-run vehicle on Sunday afternoon. The driver was arrested and the victim succumbed to his injuries early Monday morning. According to the SAPD, police received calls at about 4:58 p.m. about a vehicle...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
paininthepass.info
High-Speed Chase Ends In Crash On Northbound I-15 In Victorville
VICTORVILLE, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A police pursuit with a stolen work truck pulling a portable water transport trailer started in San Dimas work area and ends with a crash on northbound Interstate 15in Victorville, Monday afternoon. According to police, at around 1:30 pm, officers were attempting to...
2urbangirls.com
Person hit, killed by car on Orange County freeway
ANAHEIM, Calif. – A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and killed Monday on the southbound Orange (57) Freeway in the Anaheim area. The person was fatally injured about 5:15 a.m. near Ball Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. Information was not immediately available on the identity of...
onscene.tv
2 Injured In Horrible Extrication Crash | San Bernardino
09.17.2022 | 1:40 AM | SAN BERNARDINO – On September 17th at 1:40 AM, San Bernardino County Fire and AMR responded to a traffic collision with extrication near the intersection of N Broadmoor Blvd and E Marshall Blvd in the City of San Bernardino. Units arrived at the scene and located two victims inside a minivan that had crashed into the back of a parked pickup truck. The passenger of the minivan van was required to be cut out of the van. After a 70-minute extraction, the passenger was transported to a local hospital in unknown condition. The intersection will be closed while PD conducts the crash investigation. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
2urbangirls.com
One dead, one injured in Lakeview crash
LAKEVIEW, Calif. – One person was killed and another hospitalized in a roll over crash in the Lakeview area of Riverside County between Perris and Gilman Hot Springs, authorities said Monday. The crash occurred at 10:43 p.m. Sunday on the Ramona Expressway at Bridge Street, according to the Riverside...
Body found identified as missing Escondido man: police
A body that was found by authorities has been identified as Stanley Stephens, who was reported missing near his home last month, Escondido Police Department announced.
mynewsla.com
Motorcyclist Killed in Crash on 405 Freeway
A young man was killed Monday in a motorcycle crash on an on-ramp to the southbound San Diego (405) Freeway in the Sawtelle area of Los Angeles. The crash was reported at Sawtelle Boulevard early Monday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The victim was identified at Kayin Hall,...
mynewsla.com
One in Critical Condition After Being Rescued From Vehicle Submerged in Lake
One person was taken to a hospital in critical condition after being rescued from inside their vehicle that was fully submerged in Harveston Lake in Temecula. Riverside County Fire Department rescue swimmers responded to the 29000 block of Lake House Road about 7:45 p.m. after receiving a report of the submerged vehicle, according to a department statement.
mynewsla.com
Fire Damages Vehicles at Business in Pomona
A fire damaged several vehicles at a business in Pomona Monday. Firefighters were sent to the 1400 block of West Holt Avenue and extinguished the flames, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. No injuries were reported, according to the fire department. Traffic was routed away from the area...
Comments / 0