ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, CA

Homicide investigation underway after 1 killed, 1 wounded in shooting at Lancaster bar

By ABC7.com staff via
ABC7
ABC7
 3 days ago

A man is dead after a shooting and a fight were reported at a bar in Lancaster.

The incident was reported at 1:52 a.m. after a fight at the Xalisco Bar and Grill spilled into the parking lot.

Investigators say several shots were fired. One man died at the scene and a second victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department homicide detectives are investigating. The department asked anyone with information to call (323)890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

No further details were immediately available.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Lancaster, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Lancaster, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Key News Network

2 Victims Found Shot in Bullet Riddled SUV

Westmont, Los Angeles County, CA: Two unknown victims were found shot in a bullet riddled SUV at approximately 10:51 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, in the unincorporated community of Westmont in Los Angeles County. Los Angeles County Fire and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the location after multiple reports...
KTLA

Man found beaten to death inside business in Carson

Homicide detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department were investigating the death of a man in Carson early Tuesday morning.   Deputies responded to a business on the 1700 block of East Del Amo Boulevard at around 6:20 a.m. where the victim was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.   Investigators said the […]
CARSON, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Homicide Detectives#Violent Crime#Lancaster Bar#The Xalisco Bar
CBS LA

Man convicted of stabbing Pomona woman to death, killing her dog, then setting her apartment on fire

An Inglewood man was convicted Monday of murdering a woman he briefly dated, killing her dog, then setting fire to her Pomona apartment.Chaumon Wayan Tyner, 53, was convicted using scissors to murder Ronnie Sue Wall on March 16, 2019. He was also convicted of cruelty of an animal for killing her Yorkshire terrier, Bentley, and arson of an inhabited structure."The defendant's actions in this case were brutal and depraved," Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon said.Tyner and Wall had met through an internet dating site, and they dated for just 28 days, Deputy District Attorney Phil Stirling said. Wall was stabbed 11 times with the scissors, and Tyner ransacked her home after killing her, then started a fire before taking off with her car. The apartment's sprinkler system put out the flames.Authorities believe the couple argued, and telephone records indicated he stayed in the apartment after the killing, Stirling said. He was arrested nine days later by Pomona police and has been in jail since.Tyner, who had a prior strike from 2003 for robbery, faces a potential state prison sentence of nearly 70 years to life when he is sentenced on Oct. 27.
POMONA, CA
CBS LA

Police: Man held down by customers after pulling girl into grocery store bathroom in Whittier

A man faces charges of sexually assaulting a girl in a Whittier grocery store, and investigators believe he may have more victims.The attack took place Sunday at about 2 p.m. at Stater Bros. on Mulberry Drive. Witness accounts on social media say the man followed a girl to the store's public bathrooms, pulled her inside and locked the door.The girl screamed for help. Store employees rushed to open the door, while other customers at the store rushed in to pull her away and hold him down until Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies arrived."There was two guys on top of him,...
WHITTIER, CA
L.A. Weekly

Man Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash on 10 Freeway [Rancho Cucamonga, CA]

41-Year-Old Motorcyclist Dead after a Multi-Vehicle Crash on 10 Freeway near Rancho Cucamonga. The incident happened on September 17th, just before 11:30 p.m., near the area of Rancho Cucamonga, involving a Harley Davidson motorcycle, a Lexus sedan, and a Chevrolet sedan. According to California Highway Patrol, the 41-year-old motorcyclist was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
2urbangirls.com

Man shot during South LA street takeover

LOS ANGELES – A man was wounded in a shooting during a street takeover in the Vermont Square area of Los Angeles, authorities said Monday. The shooting occurred at 10:49 p.m. Sunday at Western Avenue and 48th Street, according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.
LOS ANGELES, CA
L.A. Weekly

Woman Pronounced Dead after Multi-Vehicle Accident on Interstate 15 [Hesperia, CA]

Traffic Collision near Bear Valley Road Left Several Hurt. The accident happened around 12:27 a.m. on the northbound Interstate 15, south of Bear Valley Road. According to the California Highway Patrol, the events surrounding the crash remain unknown, but the involved vehicles were estimated to have included up to four or five vehicles including an overturned Mercedez C300.
HESPERIA, CA
L.A. Weekly

Rose Ruffin Arrested after Hit-and-Run on Danbury Avenue [Hesperia, CA]

23-Year-Old Woman Arrested after Pursuit Collision on Madera Avenue. The incident happened around 6:42 p..m, near the intersection of Madera and Danbury Avenue on September 12th. Per reports, 23-year-old Ruffin was driving a white Chevrolet truck and struck a power pole. Officers saw Ruffin speeding out after crashing into the...
HESPERIA, CA
thedesertreview.com

Police release safety info on fentanyl candy in the High Desert

Police say 'candy' fentanyl has hit the street in the High Desert. Hesperia's school police says it's seeing these brightly colored pills arrive in the High Desert. The sheriff's department has released data on fentanyl-related OD deaths in teens in San Bernardino County.
HESPERIA, CA
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
138K+
Followers
14K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy