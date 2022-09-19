ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patriots holding their breath on Mac Jones injury

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones left Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens with a leg injury. The injury happened in the fourth quarter, as Baltimore was closing in on a victory. It occurred after Jones’ leg got twisted up after taking a hit from Ravens defensive lineman Calais Campbell. After the hit, Jones immediately hopped off the field on one leg and headed towards the locker room.
