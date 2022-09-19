Read full article on original website
Lions Set NFL Record for TDs in Consecutive Quarters to Start Season
Despite Sunday’s loss, Detroit set an NFL record.
WATCH: Buffalo Bills first-year playcaller Ken Dorsey freaks out, smashes tablet and headset in Week 3 loss
Well, the NFL won’t like seeing this footage. Earlier this week, the league sent a memo to all 32 teams,
Better Late Than Never: Patriots WR Finally Breaks Out in Loss to Ravens
Despite the loss, DeVante Parker was spectacular on Sunday.
Patriots holding their breath on Mac Jones injury
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones left Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens with a leg injury. The injury happened in the fourth quarter, as Baltimore was closing in on a victory. It occurred after Jones’ leg got twisted up after taking a hit from Ravens defensive lineman Calais Campbell. After the hit, Jones immediately hopped off the field on one leg and headed towards the locker room.
Milwaukee Bucks re-sign forward Jordan Nwora to 2-year, $6.2M deal
The Milwaukee Bucks re-signed forward Jordan Nwora to a two-year, $6.2 million deal, his agents said Sunday. Nwora, 24, averaged
