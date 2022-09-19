ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxnard, CA

Future of Fisherman’s Wharf to be topic of community meeting in Oxnard

By Tracy Lehr
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 3 days ago
Fisherman's Wharf's future to be discussed in Oxnard
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IYu6P_0i11ajj000

OXNARD, Calif. – Development proposals are under review for Fisherman's Wharf in Oxnard.

The Channel Islands Harbor Department is hosting a workshop on Monday night.

At issue is the future of the wharf, which only has a handful of businesses left.

It's a controversial topic in Oxnard and Silver Strand.

There have been protests over proposals to put condos near boat ramps.

People are concerned about traffic.

The workshop will be held at Pacific Corinthian Yacht Club this Monday from 6 to 8 p.m.

The post Future of Fisherman’s Wharf to be topic of community meeting in Oxnard appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

Comments / 1

Related
News Channel 3-12

UCSB Natural Reserve System holds docent training for Snowy Plover preservation

The UC Santa Barbara Natural Reserve System held a docent training on Wednesday morning where volunteers were trained on how to help fellow community members protect the Snowy Plover bird population at Coal Oil Point Reserve adjacent to the UCSB campus. The post UCSB Natural Reserve System holds docent training for Snowy Plover preservation appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Tony’s Pizzaria celebrates anniversary with new neon sign unveiling

VENTURA, Calif.-A popular outdoor pizza place unveiled a new neon sign with a fireworks celebration. Tony's Pizzaria on East Thompson Blvd. near Surfers Point in Ventura is marking 63 years in business . It was started by the late Johnny "Tony" Barrios. His children now run the business. The neon sign was designed by Chris The post Tony’s Pizzaria celebrates anniversary with new neon sign unveiling appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
VENTURA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara County residents urged to take part of community needs assessment survey to address unmet needs

CommUnify is looking to identify unmet needs and challenges in the Santa Barbara County community by asking residents to complete a community needs assessment through an online survey and meetings with key groups countywide. The post Santa Barbara County residents urged to take part of community needs assessment survey to address unmet needs appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oxnard, CA
Local
California Government
Oxnard, CA
Government
KTLA

10 cities close to Los Angeles where homes are more affordable

When people think of Los Angeles, the last word that comes to mind is probably “affordable.” The median home price in Los Angeles is $950,000, according to Redfin. But take a short drive out of L.A. and home prices drop — dramatically, in some cases. Baldwin Park The median home price in Baldwin Park is […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
kvta.com

Fall In Ventura County Will Start With Heat

Fall in Ventura County will start with another heat wave. That's especially true for the valleys as high temperatures rise into the '90s to over 100 as we head into the weekend and early next week. The coast will be the place to escape the worst of the heat with...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wharf#Fisherman#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Future Of Fisherman
PLANetizen

Mountain Shuttle Could Be Revived, a Century Later

A new shuttle service could make the Angeles National Forest, a vast swath of wilderness that looms above hyper-urbanized Los Angeles County, accessible to more visitors. As Steve Scauzillo of the Los Angeles Daily News reports in an article republished in Mass Transit, the proposed Mount Wilson Express Shuttle, funded in part through efforts by U.S. Representative Judy Chu (D-Pasadena), will likely run on weekends and take passengers to the Mount Wilson Observatory, the Haramokngna American Indian Cultural Center at Red Box, Clear Creek Information Center, and trailheads at Eaton Saddle, Colby Canyon and Gould Mesa.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

The Goleta Lemon Festival Returns at Girsh Park

The Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce the return of The Goleta Lemon Festival, presented by Rusty’s Pizza, on September 24 & 25 at Girsh Park in Goleta. The Goleta Lemon Festival hosts 80+ booths featuring local non-profit organizations, lemony foods and beverages, lemon accessories, hats, and souvenirs.
GOLETA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
calcoastnews.com

Missing man found in Santa Barbara County

The missing elderly man who was last seen driving a recreational vehicle in Atascadero has been found in Santa Barbara County and reunited with his family. Michael Larson, 76, was reported missing at about noon on Saturday. His wife last saw Larson at the intersection of El Camino Real and Del Rio Road.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Construction of wildlife crossing over 101 Freeway in Agoura Hills underway

Construction on the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing kicked off Tuesday, with officials giving the media a tour of the area to highlight the progress.   “So many people have supported this for so long. It’s happening,” said Beth Pratt, with the National Wildlife Federation.   Since the project’s groundbreaking ceremony in April, crews had been working […]
AGOURA HILLS, CA
kclu.org

Woman arrested for what investigators call unprovoked stabbing of 75-year-old man in South Coast park

There’s been an arrest in what police say was the unprovoked stabbing of a 75-year-old man in a South Coast park. The attack occurred June 6th, in Oxnard’s Lemonwood Park. Detectives say the Oxnard man was taking an early morning walk through the park when a woman ran up to him, and stabbed him in the neck. The man had to undergo emergency surgery, but he survived.
OXNARD, CA
sitelinesb.com

Oat Bakery Is Opening a Second Location

••• Exciting news for Old Town Goleta: Oat Bakery is opening a second location in the former Goodland Kitchen space on Magnolia Avenue: “Same Oat, same menu but with more room to get creative and spread our wings! This means more bread, lunch menu, sandwiches and pop ups. (Pizza nights? Sunday bagels?) Baking in a 400 square foot kitchen for the past 5 years has been as challenging as it has been rewarding! Every year the line is longer and the orders get bigger but we made it happen! […] Now, we have a 1700 square foot kitchen! It’s almost overwhelming—what are we going to do with all that room?! We are so excited to create and grow alongside you guys. This is just the beginning—opening date (and party) coming soon!”
GOLETA, CA
kvta.com

Ventura County Jury Convicts LA County Man Of Secretly Taking Photos And Spying On Women In Restrooms And Other Places

Updated--A Ventura County jury Wednesday spent about two hours in deliberation before convicting a Los Angeles County man of secretly spying, video taping, and photographing women in public restrooms and other places. 40-year-old Juventino Jesus Miranda Cardona was found guilty of 7 misdemeanors including Disorderly Conduct Looking Through a Hole...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy