Future of Fisherman’s Wharf to be topic of community meeting in Oxnard

Fisherman's Wharf's future to be discussed in Oxnard

OXNARD, Calif. – Development proposals are under review for Fisherman's Wharf in Oxnard.

The Channel Islands Harbor Department is hosting a workshop on Monday night.

At issue is the future of the wharf, which only has a handful of businesses left.

It's a controversial topic in Oxnard and Silver Strand.

There have been protests over proposals to put condos near boat ramps.

People are concerned about traffic.

The workshop will be held at Pacific Corinthian Yacht Club this Monday from 6 to 8 p.m.

