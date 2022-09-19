ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Benzinga

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From September 21, 2022

Icanic Brands ICNAF shares closed up 18.62% at $0.07. iAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed up 9.46% at $0.06. Item 9 Labs INLB shares closed down 8.16% at $0.45. Cara Therapeutics CARA shares closed down 7.69% at $9.00. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ZYNE shares closed down 7.48% at $0.92. Aurora Cannabis ACB...
Benzinga

Why SOBR Safe Shares Surged Around 233%; Here Are 68 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

SOBR Safe, Inc. SOBR shares surged 232.8% to settle at $3.03 on Tuesday following a report suggesting The National Transportation Safety Board is recommending that NHTSA require passive alcohol-detection systems. The company is engaged in developing alcohol-detecting devices to address the automotive alcohol sensing spectrum. Amprius Technologies, Inc. AMPX shares...
Benzinga

Why Lennar Shares Are Moving After Hours

Lennar Corp LEN shares are trading higher in Wednesday's after-hours session after the company reported mixed financial results. Lennar said third-quarter revenue increased 29% year-over-year to $8.93 billion, which missed average analyst estimates of $9.03 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly earnings of $5.18 per share, which beat average analyst estimates of $4.91 per share.
Benzinga

Accenture, FedEx And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Accenture plc ACN to report quarterly earnings at $2.57 per share on revenue of $15.39 billion before the opening bell. Accenture shares fell 1.7% to $260.93 in after-hours trading.
Benzinga

Wednesday's Market Minute: The Fed is Right to Sink the Stock Market

It’s looking like one of the biggest mistakes in the inflation analysis this year was the conviction with which many said it was primarily a supply-chain problem. Crude oil is down 35% from its high and is below where it traded before Russia invaded Ukraine seven months ago. Same with wheat and lumber. The further we get from the original COVID shutdowns, the more the supply chain unbuckles. China has been a big laggard, but even the closures this past quarter weren’t worse than in 2020. Despite these improvements, inflation is stuck above 8%. Supply chain pressures have eased, yet inflation hasn't meaningfully moved.
Benzinga

Where Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stands With Analysts

Jazz Pharmaceuticals JAZZ has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 5 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average price target of $184.8 with a high of $210.00 and a low of $148.00.
Benzinga

13 Analysts Have This to Say About Western Digital

Western Digital WDC has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 13 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Western Digital has an average price target of $54.46 with a high of $70.00 and a low of $30.00.
Benzinga

This Is What Whales Are Betting On JinkoSolar Holding Co

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on JinkoSolar Holding Co JKS. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or...
Benzinga

Looking Into Opendoor Technologies's Recent Short Interest

Opendoor Technologies's OPEN short percent of float has risen 13.1% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 77.36 million shares sold short, which is 13.81% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 4.5 days to cover their short positions on average.
Benzinga

Chemours, Alcoa And Other Big Losers From Wednesday

U.S. stocks closed lower with the Dow Jones dropping more than 500 points on Tuesday. Here is the list of some big stocks recording losses in the previous session. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. IRTC fell 14.8% to close at $132.43. iRhythm Technologie reaffirmed its previously provided financial guidance for 2022, according to Reuters.
Benzinga

Short Volatility Alert: Option Care Health, Inc.

On Monday, shares of Option Care Health, Inc. OPCH experienced volatile short activity. After the activity, the stock price went down -1.87% to $31.57. The overall sentiment for OPCH has been Bullish. The signal from the volatility alert is trending Bullish. Therefore, the recommendation is to Strong Buy. The volatility...
Benzinga

Peering Into Party City Holdco's Recent Short Interest

Party City Holdco's PRTY short percent of float has risen 17.73% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 10.61 million shares sold short, which is 18.06% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.7 days to cover their short positions on average.
Benzinga

6 Analysts Have This to Say About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners VNOM has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 6 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Viper Energy Partners. The company has an average price target of $37.17 with a high of $41.00 and a low of $31.00.
