Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From September 21, 2022
Icanic Brands ICNAF shares closed up 18.62% at $0.07. iAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed up 9.46% at $0.06. Item 9 Labs INLB shares closed down 8.16% at $0.45. Cara Therapeutics CARA shares closed down 7.69% at $9.00. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ZYNE shares closed down 7.48% at $0.92. Aurora Cannabis ACB...
Why Spero Therapeutics Is Trading Higher By Over 105%; Here Are 21 Stocks Moving Premarket
Spero Therapeutics, Inc. SPRO rose 105.6% to $1.69 in pre-market trading. GSK and Spero Therapeutics announced exclusive license agreement for late-stage antibiotic asset, Tebipenem HBr. HeartBeam, Inc. BEAT shares rose 27.8% to $2.02 in pre-market trading after dropping 16% on Wednesday. Heartbeam recently announced its patent for a 12-lead electrocardiogram...
Why SOBR Safe Shares Surged Around 233%; Here Are 68 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
SOBR Safe, Inc. SOBR shares surged 232.8% to settle at $3.03 on Tuesday following a report suggesting The National Transportation Safety Board is recommending that NHTSA require passive alcohol-detection systems. The company is engaged in developing alcohol-detecting devices to address the automotive alcohol sensing spectrum. Amprius Technologies, Inc. AMPX shares...
Why Lennar Shares Are Moving After Hours
Lennar Corp LEN shares are trading higher in Wednesday's after-hours session after the company reported mixed financial results. Lennar said third-quarter revenue increased 29% year-over-year to $8.93 billion, which missed average analyst estimates of $9.03 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly earnings of $5.18 per share, which beat average analyst estimates of $4.91 per share.
Accenture, FedEx And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday
With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Accenture plc ACN to report quarterly earnings at $2.57 per share on revenue of $15.39 billion before the opening bell. Accenture shares fell 1.7% to $260.93 in after-hours trading.
If You Invested $100 In Bitcoin, Ethereum Classic, Apple, Microsoft, Tesla And AMC In March 2020, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who have put money into major U.S. indices have enjoyed respectable returns since the bottom of the market in March 2020. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 68.51%, 69.49% and 60.53% since then.
Trump-Linked SPAC's Investors Clamor For Better Deal As Time Runs Out: What It Means For DWAC And Truth Social
Digital World Acquisition Corporation DWAC, the SPAC that is set to merge with Donald Trump's company that owns the Truth Social platform, is reportedly facing pressure from investors amid its failure to complete the deal. What Happened: Investors who have committed about $1 billion in private investment in public equity,...
Wednesday's Market Minute: The Fed is Right to Sink the Stock Market
It’s looking like one of the biggest mistakes in the inflation analysis this year was the conviction with which many said it was primarily a supply-chain problem. Crude oil is down 35% from its high and is below where it traded before Russia invaded Ukraine seven months ago. Same with wheat and lumber. The further we get from the original COVID shutdowns, the more the supply chain unbuckles. China has been a big laggard, but even the closures this past quarter weren’t worse than in 2020. Despite these improvements, inflation is stuck above 8%. Supply chain pressures have eased, yet inflation hasn't meaningfully moved.
Here's How Much $1000 Invested In AutoZone 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
AutoZone AZO has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 20.52% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 29.58%. Currently, AutoZone has a market capitalization of $41.58 billion. Buying $1000 In AZO: If an investor had bought $1000 of AZO stock 5 years ago, it...
Where Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stands With Analysts
Jazz Pharmaceuticals JAZZ has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 5 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average price target of $184.8 with a high of $210.00 and a low of $148.00.
13 Analysts Have This to Say About Western Digital
Western Digital WDC has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 13 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Western Digital has an average price target of $54.46 with a high of $70.00 and a low of $30.00.
This Is What Whales Are Betting On JinkoSolar Holding Co
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on JinkoSolar Holding Co JKS. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or...
Looking Into Opendoor Technologies's Recent Short Interest
Opendoor Technologies's OPEN short percent of float has risen 13.1% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 77.36 million shares sold short, which is 13.81% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 4.5 days to cover their short positions on average.
Chemours, Alcoa And Other Big Losers From Wednesday
U.S. stocks closed lower with the Dow Jones dropping more than 500 points on Tuesday. Here is the list of some big stocks recording losses in the previous session. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. IRTC fell 14.8% to close at $132.43. iRhythm Technologie reaffirmed its previously provided financial guidance for 2022, according to Reuters.
Short Volatility Alert: Option Care Health, Inc.
On Monday, shares of Option Care Health, Inc. OPCH experienced volatile short activity. After the activity, the stock price went down -1.87% to $31.57. The overall sentiment for OPCH has been Bullish. The signal from the volatility alert is trending Bullish. Therefore, the recommendation is to Strong Buy. The volatility...
Peering Into Party City Holdco's Recent Short Interest
Party City Holdco's PRTY short percent of float has risen 17.73% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 10.61 million shares sold short, which is 18.06% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.7 days to cover their short positions on average.
6 Analysts Have This to Say About Viper Energy Partners
Viper Energy Partners VNOM has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 6 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Viper Energy Partners. The company has an average price target of $37.17 with a high of $41.00 and a low of $31.00.
US Weekly Jobless Claims Might Rise To This Level, Here Are The Major Macro Issues For Thursday
U.S. stocks closed lower on Wednesday with the Nasdaq Composite dropping more than 200 points amid a decline in Apple Inc. AAPL, Meta Platforms, Inc. META and Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN shares. Let’s have a look at the major economic events scheduled for today. Data on initial jobless claims for...
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Digital Ally DGLY stock increased by 10.3% to $0.66 during Tuesday's after-market session. Digital Ally's trading volume hit 2.5 million shares by close, accounting for 675.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.5 million. Rockley Photonics Hldgs RKLY...
US Stocks Could Remain Jittery Thursday Over Fed Rate Hike As S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures See Volatility — McDonald's In Focus
The major U.S. index futures are flatlining, as traders are digesting the implication of the Fed's policy statement and a couple of interest rate decisions from Japan and the United Kingdom. Fed’s decision to raise interest rates by an aggressive 75 basis points accompanied by a signal that more such...
