AUSTIN, TX (September 22, 2022) — Striveworks and Cipher Skin are excited to announce a partnership that will bring real-time AI/ML models to rehabilitation and physical therapy patients. The integration between Striveworks, a company specializing in AI and MLOps, and Cipher Skin, the hardware-enabled monitoring platform that enables flexible, hybrid recovery for musculoskeletal care, will unlock personalized analytics in rehabilitation that enable data-driven evaluations and highly effective treatment plans.

