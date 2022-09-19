ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

AL.com

Alabama city makes Travel + Leisure’s list of ‘25 Best College Towns’

Travel + Leisure named the “25 Best College Towns and Cities in the U.S.” this month, and Alabama has yet another claim to fame. “From coast to coast, these are the best American college towns and cities,” Stacey Leasca writes, helping parents figure out where to send their kids when the time comes. “As for what makes a great college town, that’s a little subjective, but we like to think it’s a place that has a good mix of educational and professional opportunities, proximity to schools, and plenty of other co-eds ready to mix it up.”
TUSCALOOSA, AL
samford.edu

Samford Elects Six New Members to Board of Trustees

Six new members have joined the Samford University Board of Trustees. Amy Allen, Hon. Karon O. Bowdre ’77, J.D. ’81, Peter J. Clemens IV ’87, Rhega Gordon, Julie K. Jenkins and Steve Vinyard were elected on Friday, Sept. 9 during the Board of Trustees meeting. This is the second term for Bowdre.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghamtimes.com

Meet Mike Suco, Coca-Cola United CEO and Co-Founder of Fiesta Birmingham

Mike Suco knows about stamina. The CEO of Birmingham-based Coca-Cola Bottling Company United (CCBCU) is an endurance-sport enthusiast—whose favorites are activities like long-distance running and triathlon. He has participated in about 10 or 11 marathons, including the Boston Marathon, as well as a couple of full Ironman races, considered to be some of the most challenging triathlons in the world.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Tuscaloosa, AL
wbrc.com

Alabama Dept. of Veterans Affairs pushing suicide prevention awareness

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month and colleges and universities across the state are displaying 152 flags in honor of the 152 Alabama veterans who lost their lives to suicide in 2020. The statewide campaign is called Operation We Remember. If anything, it’s meant to...
ALABAMA STATE
birminghamtimes.com

Crimestoppers Chairman Gives $10M to UAB To Reduce Crime, Grow Businesses

J. Frank Barefield Jr., president of Abbey Residential and chairman of Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama, has given a $10 million gift to the University of Alabama at Birmingham, committing $5 million to name the UAB J. Frank Barefield Jr. Department of Criminal Justicein the College of Arts and Sciencesand $5 million to name the UAB J. Frank Barefield Jr. Entrepreneurship Program in the Collat School of Business. It is the single largest gift given to UAB from an alumnus in the university’s history, a legacy intended to reduce crime and drive economic growth in Birmingham.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
selmasun.com

Countries Alabama imports the most goods from

Stacker compiled a list of the countries Alabama imports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Countries are ranked by the highest value of imports in 2021 with Alabama. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
ALABAMA STATE
altoday.com

Kay Ivey promises tax relief for citizens if given a second term

Governor Kay Ivey addressed the Kiwanis Club of Montgomery on Tuesday. In addition to the Governor’s normal talking points she added support for “providing tax relief in the pocket books of Alabamians.”. The Governor did not go into detail and did not say whether she favored one-time tax...
ALABAMA STATE
birminghamtimes.com

Black Girls Dream Big During Conference in Birmingham

Hundreds of visitors from Birmingham and surrounding areas attended the Black Girls Dream Conference held this weekend which included the Journey Dream Village in Kelly Ingram Park. The conference featured a number of sessions and panels about civics, social justice, health, and professional development. The brainchild of The Southern Black...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
alabamawx.com

Alabama NewsCenter — Records broken: University of Alabama sees highest enrollment, most National Merit Scholars

Enrollment at the University of Alabama reached a record this fall. It includes some of the most academically talented students and a record number of National Merit Scholars. The 38,645 students enrolled tops the previous record of 38,563 set in 2017. This fall there are also 1,088 students recognized as National Merit Scholars, the most ever to attend the Capstone and 16% more than a year ago.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

How long $250,000 will last in retirement in Alabama

How much money you need in retirement depends on a variety of factors, most importantly where you live and what sort of expenses you have. That’s what GoBankingRates.com found in its analysis of how long $250,000 will last in retirement in each state. The rankings used data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Consumer Expenditure Survey and the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center. It factors in the average annual cost of groceries, housing utilities, transportation and healthcare for people aged 65 and older in every state as of June 2022.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Significant flu activity already reported in one Alabama area

One part of Alabama is already experiencing “significant” flu activity, according to tracking by the Alabama Department of Public Health. Tracking for Sept. 4-10, the latest available, shows the east central region has the greatest number of influenza cases. The east central region is comprised of Coosa, Tallapoosa, Chambers, Autauga, Elmore, Macon, Lee, Lowndes, Montgomery, Bullock and Russell counties.
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Emergency rooms around Ala. are full

Shelby Co. Humane Society at capacity SOURCE: Shelby County Humane. Alabama coach Nick Saban addresses media before Vandy game SOURCE: University of Alabama. Alabama coach Nick Saban addresses media before Vandy game SOURCE: University of Alabama.
SHELBY COUNTY, AL

