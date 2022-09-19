Read full article on original website
Alabama city makes Travel + Leisure’s list of ‘25 Best College Towns’
Travel + Leisure named the “25 Best College Towns and Cities in the U.S.” this month, and Alabama has yet another claim to fame. “From coast to coast, these are the best American college towns and cities,” Stacey Leasca writes, helping parents figure out where to send their kids when the time comes. “As for what makes a great college town, that’s a little subjective, but we like to think it’s a place that has a good mix of educational and professional opportunities, proximity to schools, and plenty of other co-eds ready to mix it up.”
samford.edu
Samford Elects Six New Members to Board of Trustees
Six new members have joined the Samford University Board of Trustees. Amy Allen, Hon. Karon O. Bowdre ’77, J.D. ’81, Peter J. Clemens IV ’87, Rhega Gordon, Julie K. Jenkins and Steve Vinyard were elected on Friday, Sept. 9 during the Board of Trustees meeting. This is the second term for Bowdre.
3 new car tags available in Alabama, including first for SEC university
Fans of the Florida Gators will soon be able to show their pride on the back of their cars in Alabama. The University of Florida specialized plate is one of three new tags that will be available Oct. 1. The others are tags for Vulcan Park and Museum and Oneonta Redskins.
birminghamtimes.com
Meet Mike Suco, Coca-Cola United CEO and Co-Founder of Fiesta Birmingham
Mike Suco knows about stamina. The CEO of Birmingham-based Coca-Cola Bottling Company United (CCBCU) is an endurance-sport enthusiast—whose favorites are activities like long-distance running and triathlon. He has participated in about 10 or 11 marathons, including the Boston Marathon, as well as a couple of full Ironman races, considered to be some of the most challenging triathlons in the world.
wbrc.com
Alabama Dept. of Veterans Affairs pushing suicide prevention awareness
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month and colleges and universities across the state are displaying 152 flags in honor of the 152 Alabama veterans who lost their lives to suicide in 2020. The statewide campaign is called Operation We Remember. If anything, it’s meant to...
birminghamtimes.com
Crimestoppers Chairman Gives $10M to UAB To Reduce Crime, Grow Businesses
J. Frank Barefield Jr., president of Abbey Residential and chairman of Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama, has given a $10 million gift to the University of Alabama at Birmingham, committing $5 million to name the UAB J. Frank Barefield Jr. Department of Criminal Justicein the College of Arts and Sciencesand $5 million to name the UAB J. Frank Barefield Jr. Entrepreneurship Program in the Collat School of Business. It is the single largest gift given to UAB from an alumnus in the university’s history, a legacy intended to reduce crime and drive economic growth in Birmingham.
selmasun.com
Countries Alabama imports the most goods from
Stacker compiled a list of the countries Alabama imports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Countries are ranked by the highest value of imports in 2021 with Alabama. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
altoday.com
Kay Ivey promises tax relief for citizens if given a second term
Governor Kay Ivey addressed the Kiwanis Club of Montgomery on Tuesday. In addition to the Governor’s normal talking points she added support for “providing tax relief in the pocket books of Alabamians.”. The Governor did not go into detail and did not say whether she favored one-time tax...
birminghamtimes.com
Black Girls Dream Big During Conference in Birmingham
Hundreds of visitors from Birmingham and surrounding areas attended the Black Girls Dream Conference held this weekend which included the Journey Dream Village in Kelly Ingram Park. The conference featured a number of sessions and panels about civics, social justice, health, and professional development. The brainchild of The Southern Black...
alabamawx.com
Alabama NewsCenter — Records broken: University of Alabama sees highest enrollment, most National Merit Scholars
Enrollment at the University of Alabama reached a record this fall. It includes some of the most academically talented students and a record number of National Merit Scholars. The 38,645 students enrolled tops the previous record of 38,563 set in 2017. This fall there are also 1,088 students recognized as National Merit Scholars, the most ever to attend the Capstone and 16% more than a year ago.
OPINION: Will Alabama follow the lead of other states to provide relief for taxpayers
Editor’s Note: This is an opinion column. By Paul DeMarco States around the Nation are flush with cash because of federal COVID relief dollars and increased tax revenue. As a result, at least 32 of those states have enacted either some sort of tax cut or rebate this past year. So the question is, will […]
Alabama’s food deserts: Hit hard by inflation, Black Belt children ‘still being forgotten’
Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. Angela Pettway drives 90 miles round trip to the grocery store almost every day. Food runs out quickly in her rural Alabama household. She homeschools two of her children and feeds them...
WAAY-TV
North Alabama seniors advance to state competition for Distinguished Young Women
Three high school seniors were selected Saturday to represent their schools in a state competition. The 2023 Distinguished Young Women of North Central Alabama scholarship program was held at Decatur High School. Seniors from schools in Lawrence, Limestone and Morgan counties showcased their talents and achievements in front of a...
How long $250,000 will last in retirement in Alabama
How much money you need in retirement depends on a variety of factors, most importantly where you live and what sort of expenses you have. That’s what GoBankingRates.com found in its analysis of how long $250,000 will last in retirement in each state. The rankings used data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Consumer Expenditure Survey and the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center. It factors in the average annual cost of groceries, housing utilities, transportation and healthcare for people aged 65 and older in every state as of June 2022.
Poll worker shortage? Alabama officials not concerned, but recruiting high students and others underway
Jill Boatwright’s advanced placement government class at Hokes Bluff High School will send about a two dozen or so students to the polls on Election Day, where they will work the computerized pollbooks, greet voters and hand out stickers. “It’s young people and adults, some over 60, interacting with...
Significant flu activity already reported in one Alabama area
One part of Alabama is already experiencing “significant” flu activity, according to tracking by the Alabama Department of Public Health. Tracking for Sept. 4-10, the latest available, shows the east central region has the greatest number of influenza cases. The east central region is comprised of Coosa, Tallapoosa, Chambers, Autauga, Elmore, Macon, Lee, Lowndes, Montgomery, Bullock and Russell counties.
wbrc.com
Emergency rooms around Ala. are full
Shelby Co. Humane Society at capacity SOURCE: Shelby County Humane. Alabama coach Nick Saban addresses media before Vandy game SOURCE: University of Alabama. Alabama coach Nick Saban addresses media before Vandy game SOURCE: University of Alabama.
alreporter.com
Alabama superintendent: “Don’t Say Gay” enforcement starts at local school boards
When the Alabama Legislature passed a law last session prohibiting teachers in kindergarten through fifth grade from leading discussion on sexual orientation and gender identity, it tasked the state Board of Education with implementing and enforcing the new policy. But the board added language last week that merely required local...
This Is The Most Popular Beer In Alabama
TopAgency.com shared data on the most popular beer brands in each state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
Alabama Woman Files Million Dollar Lawsuit For Rude And Pretty Stupid Behavior
THIS IS A VERY IMPORTANT LAWSUIT. An Alabama woman is suing McDonalds (also in Alabama) for doing what MANY of us have become used to every single day. Sherry Head, has a pretty good head on her shoulders. I know some folks that would have just taken this without standing...
