Effective: 2022-09-22 04:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-23 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions and do not venture out onto piers, jetties, breakwalls, or other shoreline structures. Target Area: Lake; Porter BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...High waves up to 9 ft and dangerous currents expected at Lake Michigan beaches. * WHERE...In Illinois, Northern Cook and Central Cook Counties. In Indiana, Lake IN and Porter Counties. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Swimming conditions will be life threatening, especially for inexperienced swimmers.

LAKE COUNTY, IN ・ 3 HOURS AGO