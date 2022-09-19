Read full article on original website
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Buckeyes winning streak ends, splits weekend with Tennessee, No. 12 Pitt during Pitt ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
New cannabis dispensary location opens in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersNew Kensington, PA
5 Must-Try Foods if You're Visiting Pennsylvania [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostPennsylvania State
The Best Homemade Pierogis Can Be Found Inside This Small Pennsylvania RestaurantTravel MavenCoraopolis, PA
Lord Blood-Rahs Nerve Wrackin Theatre
Lord Blood-Rah's Nerve Wrackin' Theatre - E36 – Mesa of Lost Women (1953). Lord Blood-Rah's Nerve Wrackin' Theatre presents the best, worst and wildest horror and science fiction films ever made! Join the High Lord of Geekdom, Lord Blood-Rah, each week in Blood-Rah Manor as he comically guides you through the offbeat worlds of weird cinema. Come in and Geek Out! In production since 2012, Lord Blood-Rah's Nerve Wrackin' Theatre has garnered a loyal fan base comprised of families introducing their children to horror and sci-fi in a family friendly format, young adults who enjoy the campy humor of low budget films and insights into film history, and older viewers who enjoy the nostalgic aspects of the older films we present. The host, Lord Blood-Rah, is a three time nominee for The Rondo Hatton Classic Horror Award for Favorite Horror Host and has hosted live film events and film festivals across the country. For more info, please visit lordbloodrah.com.
Sudzin Country
Sudzin Country "Sudzin Country" is country and bluegrass music interview shows with a song or two by the artist. Some of the shows teach a country dance in the show.
Creature Features
Creature Features - Ep299 – The Old Dark House (1963) Vincent, Tangella and Mr. Livingston host the 21st-century version of Creature Features, the classic San Francisco Bay Area horror-host program made famous by Bob Wilkins in the 70’s and John Stanley in the 80’s. Host Vincent Van Dahl, former frontman for 90’s metal band “Prince of Darkness” retired from music a few years back to pursue a quiet life in Bodega Bay at his newly-acquired home, The Poulter Manor. From this haunted mansion, he is joined by his housemate Tangella and his valet Mr. Livingston to deliver the best guests and the worst movies to the entire Bay Area and around the world.
The Driftwoods - Beach Boys Party! 50th Celebration
The Driftwoods - Beach Boys Party! 50th Celebration On November 8, 1965, Beach Boys Party! was released, cementing the band's international super-stardom all over the world. 50 years later, Rhode Island Beach Boys tribute band The Driftwoods celebrate this milestone by performing it just the way The Beach Boys did it - 'unplugged' and acoustic.
Footlocker Outreach Program: WWI
On Tuesday, Nov 1 at 6:30 PM join us for one of Soldiers and Sailors Footlocker Outreach Programs. Learn about a soldiers life during WWI, including what they wore, equipment carried, and experiences they went through. Date: Tuesday, November 1. Time: 6:30 PM. Location: Murrysville Municipal Building, Council Chambers. Fee:...
Train Time
Train Time E19 & E20 TRAIN TIME is produced by members of the Great Falls Model Railroad Club of Lewiston/Auburn, Maine. Videographers from the club and their friends record trains from Maine, other New England states, and eastern states as far west as Pennsylvania, Virginia, and California. TRAIN TIME is produced with railroad enthusiasts in mind. Adults and young children who enjoy watching trains are quiet and relaxed as they watch train cab rides, excursions, fall foliage trips, snow scenes, and trains passing through the countryside. Although most programs feature real trains in action, some of the shows are based on model railroading with “How to” clinics and model railroad layouts. This popular program has elicited such comments as: “The only time my children are quiet is when they sit down in the afternoon and watch TRAIN TIME.” “When I get off work in the evening I love to sit down and relax by watching the trains travel through beautiful locations and familiar places.
