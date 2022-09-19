Read full article on original website
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Buckeyes winning streak ends, splits weekend with Tennessee, No. 12 Pitt during Pitt ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
New cannabis dispensary location opens in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersNew Kensington, PA
5 Must-Try Foods if You're Visiting Pennsylvania [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostPennsylvania State
The Best Homemade Pierogis Can Be Found Inside This Small Pennsylvania RestaurantTravel MavenCoraopolis, PA
Lord Blood-Rahs Nerve Wrackin Theatre
Lord Blood-Rah's Nerve Wrackin' Theatre - E36 – Mesa of Lost Women (1953). Lord Blood-Rah's Nerve Wrackin' Theatre presents the best, worst and wildest horror and science fiction films ever made! Join the High Lord of Geekdom, Lord Blood-Rah, each week in Blood-Rah Manor as he comically guides you through the offbeat worlds of weird cinema. Come in and Geek Out! In production since 2012, Lord Blood-Rah's Nerve Wrackin' Theatre has garnered a loyal fan base comprised of families introducing their children to horror and sci-fi in a family friendly format, young adults who enjoy the campy humor of low budget films and insights into film history, and older viewers who enjoy the nostalgic aspects of the older films we present. The host, Lord Blood-Rah, is a three time nominee for The Rondo Hatton Classic Horror Award for Favorite Horror Host and has hosted live film events and film festivals across the country. For more info, please visit lordbloodrah.com.
Sudzin Country
Sudzin Country "Sudzin Country" is country and bluegrass music interview shows with a song or two by the artist. Some of the shows teach a country dance in the show.
Creature Features
Creature Features - Ep299 – The Old Dark House (1963) Vincent, Tangella and Mr. Livingston host the 21st-century version of Creature Features, the classic San Francisco Bay Area horror-host program made famous by Bob Wilkins in the 70’s and John Stanley in the 80’s. Host Vincent Van Dahl, former frontman for 90’s metal band “Prince of Darkness” retired from music a few years back to pursue a quiet life in Bodega Bay at his newly-acquired home, The Poulter Manor. From this haunted mansion, he is joined by his housemate Tangella and his valet Mr. Livingston to deliver the best guests and the worst movies to the entire Bay Area and around the world.
The Driftwoods - Beach Boys Party! 50th Celebration
The Driftwoods - Beach Boys Party! 50th Celebration On November 8, 1965, Beach Boys Party! was released, cementing the band's international super-stardom all over the world. 50 years later, Rhode Island Beach Boys tribute band The Driftwoods celebrate this milestone by performing it just the way The Beach Boys did it - 'unplugged' and acoustic.
Grand opening of local Warner Bros. museum set
The grand opening of the Historic Warner Cascade Theatre Museum is set for early October.
11 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend, from free plane flights to fall celebrations and the Chinese Cultural Festival
With the autumnal equinox on Thursday, this weekend is the first official weekend of fall in Pittsburgh. There’s a ton going on for families and kids – including a slew of fall festivals and pumpkin-themed fun. Check out this weekend’s many things to do in Pittsburgh with kids:
Only a Dream Job Could Tear the Owner Away from Her Spring Hill Dream Home
When Shirin Fozi and her husband, Thomas, moved to Pittsburgh from Chicago in 2013, they hoped to take advantage of the hilly terrain by finding a property with great views of Downtown. When they discovered 1208 Haslage St., they found the views were just as spectacular as in other parts...
Household Items Gathering Dust? Here’s Your Chance to Donate Them at One Convenient Spot
If you have household items gathering dust in your garage, basement or closet, here’s your chance to easily donate them for a good cause. Pennsylvania Resources Council’s 11th annual “ReuseFest” — a unique event for gently used materials destined for a second life at numerous local nonprofit organizations — takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 15 at the North Park Swimming Pool area.
Pittsburgh's top concerts of the week: Sept.19-25
Gabriella Salvucci Album Release Party. Sat., Sept. 24. 4-7 p.m. The Bridge Music Bar. 6018 Broad St., East Liberty. $10-12. facebook.com/gsalvuccimusic. The youngest artist to sign to Misra Records is making more waves in the Pittsburgh music world. This week, she releases her debut album, Peacing Offering, which was recorded with Dana Cannone at The Church and features local bluey-rock band The Commonheart as her backing band. Danny Gochnour of Joe Grushecky and The Houserockers also contributed some guitar work, and the album even features a song that she co-wrote with Western Pa. native Dave Pahanish, who wrote "American Ride" for Toby Keith.
Some neighbors upset by political Halloween set up in Bethel Park
BETHEL PARK, Pa. — A spooky display showing a skeleton using a bloody axe to chop the head off another skeleton wearing a Biden and Harris 2020 T-shirt is part of a Halloween set-up that had neighbors contacting Channel 11 News. “This year he came up with that. If...
9-year-old Pittsburgh girl beaten by older boy on school bus, per mother
PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh mother contacted Channel 11 after her 9-year-old daughter was reportedly beaten up by an older boy on her ride home from school. “He punched her like 20 times... she was defenseless,” said Brandi Anderson. Anderson told us that her daughter, Alona, had just started...
Pittsburghers Love to Wax Nostalgic About Bygone Chain Restaurants
There’s a popular episode of the “Pittsburgh Dad” webseries in which the titular father loads up the family for a road trip. After hours of driving, he arrives at their destination: the nearest remaining Rax Roast Beef location. “All I ask is for one little thing — for yinz to drive six hours round trip to go to Rax,” he says. “Do yinz know how rare this is? Finding a Rax is like finding Narnia.”
Westmoreland Co. mom looking for missing adult son with disabilities
Nancy Mullaert has spent the last two weeks posting to social media, searching the area near her son’s Herminie apartment, talking to police, hoping it will lead to her son, 43-year-old Aaron Ross.
News in brief from North Park, Zombies
The Allegheny County Parks Foundation is hosting two events at North Park on Oct. 15. Park ‘til Dark offers free, family-friendly activities starting from 8 a.m. Some events include yoga, birding, volunteer tree planting and family fishing. The foundation’s annual Pour at the Park annual beer, spirits and food...
Westmoreland happenings: scarecrow contest, spaghetti dinners, rummage sale
Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
Couple Looking to Buy Home Ends Up Owning Whole Town in Pennsylvania
Riverstone Estate, Foxburg, Pa., the initial purchase that ended up placing ownership of much of the town with a Cleveland couple. When Cleaveland couple Saji Daniel and Shannon McGauley got an invitation in October 2020 from their neighbor, Dr. Lou Keppler, to visit Foxburg, they thought it would just be a nice daily escape from the city. Katherine Clarke, in The Wall Street Journal, chronicled how it lead to a real-estate buying spree.
Mother, friends launch search for missing Tarentum area woman
Friends and family of a Tarentum area woman who has been missing for three weeks went out looking for her Saturday. Tonya Lynn Sadecky, 43, was last seen in the area of Ninth Avenue and Morgan Street in Brackenridge on Aug. 28, according to police. She has not been seen or heard from since.
TIMELINE: Heavy rain, damaging winds possible with storms Wednesday evening
PITTSBURGH — There will be a few rounds of showers and storms through Wednesday night. Some of the storms could be severe later in the day. >>> Few rounds of showers, storms through Wednesday night. >>>Track the rain and storms HERE with our LIVE interactive radar. Stay with our...
Butler, September 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Local parent looking for answers after elementary school students dropped off at incorrect stop
PITTSBURGH — The video is hard to watch. Cell-phone footage sent to Channel 11 shows several elementary-school kids screaming and crying after getting off the bus at the wrong stop. “I was standing here until I got a call from the police.”. Esther was waiting to pick up her...
