Murrysville, PA

murrysville.com

Lord Blood-Rahs Nerve Wrackin Theatre

Lord Blood-Rah's Nerve Wrackin' Theatre - E36 – Mesa of Lost Women (1953). Lord Blood-Rah's Nerve Wrackin' Theatre presents the best, worst and wildest horror and science fiction films ever made! Join the High Lord of Geekdom, Lord Blood-Rah, each week in Blood-Rah Manor as he comically guides you through the offbeat worlds of weird cinema. Come in and Geek Out! In production since 2012, Lord Blood-Rah's Nerve Wrackin' Theatre has garnered a loyal fan base comprised of families introducing their children to horror and sci-fi in a family friendly format, young adults who enjoy the campy humor of low budget films and insights into film history, and older viewers who enjoy the nostalgic aspects of the older films we present. The host, Lord Blood-Rah, is a three time nominee for The Rondo Hatton Classic Horror Award for Favorite Horror Host and has hosted live film events and film festivals across the country. For more info, please visit lordbloodrah.com.
MURRYSVILLE, PA
murrysville.com

Sudzin Country

Sudzin Country "Sudzin Country" is country and bluegrass music interview shows with a song or two by the artist. Some of the shows teach a country dance in the show.
MURRYSVILLE, PA
murrysville.com

Creature Features

Creature Features - Ep299 – The Old Dark House (1963) Vincent, Tangella and Mr. Livingston host the 21st-century version of Creature Features, the classic San Francisco Bay Area horror-host program made famous by Bob Wilkins in the 70’s and John Stanley in the 80’s. Host Vincent Van Dahl, former frontman for 90’s metal band “Prince of Darkness” retired from music a few years back to pursue a quiet life in Bodega Bay at his newly-acquired home, The Poulter Manor. From this haunted mansion, he is joined by his housemate Tangella and his valet Mr. Livingston to deliver the best guests and the worst movies to the entire Bay Area and around the world.
MURRYSVILLE, PA
murrysville.com

The Driftwoods - Beach Boys Party! 50th Celebration

The Driftwoods - Beach Boys Party! 50th Celebration On November 8, 1965, Beach Boys Party! was released, cementing the band's international super-stardom all over the world. 50 years later, Rhode Island Beach Boys tribute band The Driftwoods celebrate this milestone by performing it just the way The Beach Boys did it - 'unplugged' and acoustic.
MURRYSVILLE, PA
Murrysville, PA
Murrysville, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Household Items Gathering Dust? Here’s Your Chance to Donate Them at One Convenient Spot

If you have household items gathering dust in your garage, basement or closet, here’s your chance to easily donate them for a good cause. Pennsylvania Resources Council’s 11th annual “ReuseFest” — a unique event for gently used materials destined for a second life at numerous local nonprofit organizations — takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 15 at the North Park Swimming Pool area.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Pittsburgh's top concerts of the week: Sept.19-25

Gabriella Salvucci Album Release Party. Sat., Sept. 24. 4-7 p.m. The Bridge Music Bar. 6018 Broad St., East Liberty. $10-12. facebook.com/gsalvuccimusic. The youngest artist to sign to Misra Records is making more waves in the Pittsburgh music world. This week, she releases her debut album, Peacing Offering, which was recorded with Dana Cannone at The Church and features local bluey-rock band The Commonheart as her backing band. Danny Gochnour of Joe Grushecky and The Houserockers also contributed some guitar work, and the album even features a song that she co-wrote with Western Pa. native Dave Pahanish, who wrote "American Ride" for Toby Keith.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Pittsburghers Love to Wax Nostalgic About Bygone Chain Restaurants

There’s a popular episode of the “Pittsburgh Dad” webseries in which the titular father loads up the family for a road trip. After hours of driving, he arrives at their destination: the nearest remaining Rax Roast Beef location. “All I ask is for one little thing — for yinz to drive six hours round trip to go to Rax,” he says. “Do yinz know how rare this is? Finding a Rax is like finding Narnia.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

News in brief from North Park, Zombies

The Allegheny County Parks Foundation is hosting two events at North Park on Oct. 15. Park ‘til Dark offers free, family-friendly activities starting from 8 a.m. Some events include yoga, birding, volunteer tree planting and family fishing. The foundation’s annual Pour at the Park annual beer, spirits and food...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland happenings: scarecrow contest, spaghetti dinners, rummage sale

Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

Couple Looking to Buy Home Ends Up Owning Whole Town in Pennsylvania

Riverstone Estate, Foxburg, Pa., the initial purchase that ended up placing ownership of much of the town with a Cleveland couple. When Cleaveland couple Saji Daniel and Shannon McGauley got an invitation in October 2020 from their neighbor, Dr. Lou Keppler, to visit Foxburg, they thought it would just be a nice daily escape from the city. Katherine Clarke, in The Wall Street Journal, chronicled how it lead to a real-estate buying spree.
FOXBURG, PA
High School Football PRO

Butler, September 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Kiski Area High School football team will have a game with Butler Area High School on September 21, 2022, 15:30:00.
BUTLER, PA

