Lord Blood-Rah's Nerve Wrackin' Theatre - E36 – Mesa of Lost Women (1953). Lord Blood-Rah's Nerve Wrackin' Theatre presents the best, worst and wildest horror and science fiction films ever made! Join the High Lord of Geekdom, Lord Blood-Rah, each week in Blood-Rah Manor as he comically guides you through the offbeat worlds of weird cinema. Come in and Geek Out! In production since 2012, Lord Blood-Rah's Nerve Wrackin' Theatre has garnered a loyal fan base comprised of families introducing their children to horror and sci-fi in a family friendly format, young adults who enjoy the campy humor of low budget films and insights into film history, and older viewers who enjoy the nostalgic aspects of the older films we present. The host, Lord Blood-Rah, is a three time nominee for The Rondo Hatton Classic Horror Award for Favorite Horror Host and has hosted live film events and film festivals across the country. For more info, please visit lordbloodrah.com.

MURRYSVILLE, PA ・ 6 HOURS AGO