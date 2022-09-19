This Day in Bulldog History: September 18th

PASADENA, Calif. (KSEE) – One year ago, on September 18th, 2021, the Fresno State football team was at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena to face No. 13 UCLA.

The Bulldogs were coming off of a blowout win over Cal Poly, and they were set to face their second ranked opponent in two weeks. They won, 40-37.

Quarterback Jake Haener threw for 455 yards, 13 of which came with 14 seconds left on the game-winning touchdown to Jalen Cropper. It was the end of a six play, 75-yard drive in 40 seconds as Fresno State came from behind to beat the Bruins for the fourth straight time.

“I think the biggest thing was the belief that we would win. There was never a question coming into the game and we fought for all four quarters,” said Fresno State head coach Kalen DeBoer. “We know what we are capable of. The best thing about this game is that there aren’t any regrets. We missed opportunities and we know that, but we just focused on those last seven minutes of the game.

“It was a great team effort.”

