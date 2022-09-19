Read full article on original website
ECU releases complete 2022-23 schedule
East Carolina's complete 2022-23 season schedule is here. The American Athletic Conference released its men's schedule for the coming season on Wednesday. ECU will start its AAC slate with a home contest against Temple on Wednesday, Dec. 28 before traveling to Wichita State for a game on New Year's Eve the following Saturday. The Pirates return home to host UCF (Jan. 4) before traveling to consecutive road games at Memphis (Jan. 7) and at Cincinnati (Jan. 11). That is followed with a return home to host USF (Jan. 15), and then a return trip to Philly to face Temple (Jan. 18) for the second time. East Carolina then closes out January with back-to-back home contests against Tulsa and Wichita State.
Lampley quickly making an impact for ECU's defensive front as a freshman
East Carolina head coach Mike Houston didn’t mince words when speaking about the possible impact of J.D. Lampley during spring practice this past March and April. It was clear from the get go the Pirates’ coaching staff loved what they saw in the Richmond High School product and former three-star recruit early in his tenure with the team.
WITN
Former ECU baseball player Norby promoted to AAA
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Former ECU baseball player Connor Norby has been promoted from double-A to triple-A in the Baltimore Orioles organization. The O’s triple-A club in Norfolk, Virginia, shared the news on social media this afternoon. Norby was promoted from High-A to double-A earlier this summer playing for...
247Sports
Maryland Football players, Locksley address penalty plague with punishment, fan criticism and more
Maryland football pulled out a victory against SMU Saturday, 34-27, but it had to overcome a slew of penalties, a familiar sight for the Terps. They tallied 15 penalties for 141 yards on top of allowing the Mustangs to run 91 plays and rack up 520 yards of offense. “If...
dbknews.com
Mike Locksley asked fans to show up, and they did. The team rewarded them with a win.
Fans celebrate during Maryland football’s 34-27 win over SMU on Sept. 17, 2022. (Cam Andrews/The Diamondback) Coach Mike Locksley begged, pleaded and hoped Maryland football’s fans would show up for all four quarters in his team’s Saturday night home bout against SMU, he said during his Tuesday press conference.
thewashingtondailynews.com
Riverside honors legendary coach
Former Williamston High School football coach and athletic director Harold Robinson is surrounded by former players Friday night. Riverside HS recognized the coaching legend at halftime of Friday’s game for his recent induction to the North Carolina High School Athletic Association Hall of Fame. Robinson compiled a 239-89 record with two state championships at Williamston High School. (Contributed.)
Jacksonville business holding shoe drive through Oct. 31
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Zing Zumm Children’s Museum of Jacksonville is conducting a shoe drive through Oct. 31. The organization’s goal is to help raise funds by donating gently used and worn shoes. New shoes are also accepted. All sizes, styles and types are welcome. “I think it’s a nice way for people to contribute […]
WITN
Ayden police lieutenant’s home raided by FBI
GRIFTON, N.C. (WITN) - WITN has learned that one of the two locations the FBI raided this morning in Pitt County is the home of an Ayden police officer. The FBI confirmed their agents conducted “court authorized” searches at a townhome on Allen Road in Greenville and a home on St. Joseph Street in Grifton.
WITN
Project at 10th and Evans streets could have $656 million impact
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville drivers may have seen signs for Intersect East around 10th and Evans streets. That project will cover a 19-acre area, with the goal of connecting downtown Greenville with East Carolina University and ECU Health. Tuesday morning, Tim Elliot, who is a developer with Maryland-based Elliott...
WITN
Eastern Carolina man wins $100,000 lottery prize
DUCK, N.C. (WITN) -A Dare County man bought a scratch-off ticket and won a $100,000 prize. Luke Ash from Duck bought the $25 Extreme Cash ticket from My Stop on Hooker Road in Greenville. He got the money Friday at the lottery headquarters. After state and federal taxes were taken...
Athletic director files complaint against Maryland coach after fight at high school football game
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The athletic director of Gaithersburg High School filed a citizen’s complaint against the head football coach of Northwest High School after a fight that took place at a game between the two schools. Gaithersburg hosted the game Friday night when a fight started on the field. Players and […]
America’s oldest Black town is trapped between rebuilding and retreating.
This story is part of the Grist series Flood. Retreat. Repeat, an exploration of how communities are changing before, during, and after managed retreat. Linda Worsley had been trying to get back to her hometown of Princeville, North Carolina, for almost six years. In 2016, Hurricane Matthew overwhelmed the banks of the Tar River and submerged the town under more than 10 feet of water, destroying Worsley’s house and nearly 500 others. Worsley fled with her family, but she returned without one: Her mother, father, and husband all passed away before they could move back. Many of her closest friends had also died or moved elsewhere during her period of exile.
proptalk.com
Upcoming Maryland Seafood Festivals
Make your way to one of these fine Maryland seafood festivals for delicious crabs, oysters, and other delicacies. Maryland Seafood Festival: Held at Sandy Point State Park in Annapolis September 24 and 25 from 11 a.m. to p.m., this family- friendly event features a crab picking contest, live music, and craft beer. General admission tickets cost $15; military and seniors pay $10; children under age 12 are free. Due to the limited availability of crabs, Jimmy’s Famous Seafood is taking pre-orders for steamed crabs. A limited number of steamed crabs will be available without pre-orders. Learn more at abceventsinc.com/maryland-seafood-festival.
WITN
Gas prices continue to fall in Eastern Carolina
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Average gas prices continue to fall across the country and North Carolina. Prices in North Carolina have fallen 5 cents in the last week, averaging $3.33 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy. Gas prices are 25 cents lower than a month ago but stand 37 cents higher than a year ago.
Jamesville announces return of herring festival in 2023
JAMESVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — One of the oldest festivals in North Carolina is making a huge comeback. Jamesville town officials say the Herring Festival has been put on a three-year hiatus due to COVID-19. There were also talks of canceling the festival in 2023 due to a lack of volunteers. After a town meeting in […]
obxtoday.com
Dare County man scratches off $100,000 lottery win in Greenville
Luke Ash of Duck tried his luck on a $25 scratch-off ticket and won a $100,000 prize. Ash bought his Extreme Cash ticket from My Stop on Hooker Road in Greenville. He collected his prize Friday at lottery headquarters and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $71,017.
matadornetwork.com
The Best Places To Eat Inside the Pennsylvania Dutch Farmers Market
The Pennsylvania Dutch Farmer’s Market attracts locals and visitors alike to a 290,000 square foot center close to historic Annapolis, Maryland. Inside, vendors expertly knead bread dough, smoke locally-grown meats, and offer wares ranging from handcrafted chocolates to packaged homemade pastas ready to go home with visitors. There are a plethora of food options at the Annapolis Amish market for immediate eats, dinners at home, and snacks for later that won’t last past the car ride home.
WITN
FBI announces arrest after raid on Greenville residence; Ayden officer on administrative leave
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The FBI says one man has been arrested after raids on two residences, while a police officer who owns one of those homes has been placed on leave. One raid happened at a townhome on Allen Road in Greenville and the other on St. Joseph Street in Grifton.
foodmanufacturing.com
Snack Foods Company Announces North Carolina Plant
RALEIGH, N.C. — SunTree Snack Foods will create 94 new jobs in Wayne County, Gov. Roy Cooper announced. The company will invest $10.1 million to establish an East Coast manufacturing site in Goldsboro. “SunTree Snacks has made a great decision to establish an East Coast headquarters in Wayne County,”...
Kinston working to fix issue of abandoned, rundown buildings
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The City of Kinston is making an ongoing effort to fix the issue of abandoned and dilapidated buildings in some of the city’s neighborhoods. 9OYS first told you about the empty buildings in Kinston being a problem more than two years ago. Fast forward to today. We spoke with Kinston Fire […]
247Sports
