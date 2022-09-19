Read full article on original website
Scientists Find Surprising Cause of Devastating Mass Extinctions
About 183 million years ago, Earth was rocked by apocalyptic volcanic eruptions that belched greenhouse gasses into the skies and triggered widespread extinctions around the world. The exact origins of this tumultuous era, which is known as the Early Toarcian oceanic anoxic event (T-OAE), have been shrouded in mystery for...
New 6-Acre Island in Pacific Ocean Has Been Seen From Space
The new island was formed after an underwater volcano known as Home Reef erupted on September 10, spewing lava and causing the surrounding water to discolor.
What caused the world's largest die-off of mangroves? A wobble in the Moon's orbit is partly to blame
Over the summer of 2015, 40 million mangroves died of thirst. This vast die-off – the world’s largest ever recorded – killed off rich mangrove forests along fully 1,000 kilometres of coastline on Australia’s Gulf of Carpentaria. The question is, why? Last month, scientists found a culprit: a strong El Niño event, which led to a temporary fall in sea level. That left mangroves, which rely on tides covering their roots, high and dry during an unusually dry early monsoon season. Case closed. Or is it? While evidence clearly implicates El Niño, we found this climate cycle had a very...
An asteroid and volcano 'double punch' doomed the dinosaurs, study suggests
Massive volcanic eruptions may have played an important role in mass extinctions throughout history, including the one that killed the dinosaurs.
