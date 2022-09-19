Read full article on original website
Alabama Mother Disappears After Stranger Asks Her To Braid His Daughters' HairThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBirmingham, AL
Huntsville Utilities and Birmingham Water Works Charged Residents High Utility Bills for 'Half a Month' or Less UsageZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Hoover Girls Win Miss Iron City TitlesP3 StrategiesHoover, AL
birminghamtimes.com
Meet Mike Suco, Coca-Cola United CEO and Co-Founder of Fiesta Birmingham
Mike Suco knows about stamina. The CEO of Birmingham-based Coca-Cola Bottling Company United (CCBCU) is an endurance-sport enthusiast—whose favorites are activities like long-distance running and triathlon. He has participated in about 10 or 11 marathons, including the Boston Marathon, as well as a couple of full Ironman races, considered to be some of the most challenging triathlons in the world.
Bham Now
Get tickets to The Magic City HBCU Breakfast Oct. 27
The Birmingham Business Alliance (BBA) is working to grow talent in The Magic City, and they need your help. Keep reading to find out how you can help students from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) find internship opportunities at the BBA’s breakfast on Thursday, October 27. BBA is...
comebacktown.com
No more Fox in Birmingham hen house
I write this column on Tuesday, September 19th. Tomorrow I will attend a Celebration of Life service for Albert Fox deFuniak, III, a man you may never have met, but who’s had a major impact on your life in Birmingham. Fox deFuniak answered a question for me that I’ve...
Food distribution drive happening in Wylam on September 27
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Community Food Bank of Central Alabama will be hosting a food distribution drive in honor of Hunger Action Month on September 27 in Wylam. The food distribution will begin at 9 a.m. at Faith Chapel, located on 100 Mike Moore Blvd, Birmingham. Food will be provided by Winn-Dixie to the […]
Archibald: That thing about murders we don’t talk about
This is an opinion column. We talk a lot about murder. We don’t talk about it well. We mourn the dead – when it suits – and punish killers to ease our minds, if not our souls. In particularly dangerous years, such as this one in Birmingham, we wring our hands and act as if violence is new, as if the world is going quite rapidly to hell, as if the good old days were divine, and did not pave this path to perdition.
birminghamtimes.com
Crimestoppers Chairman Gives $10M to UAB To Reduce Crime, Grow Businesses
J. Frank Barefield Jr., president of Abbey Residential and chairman of Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama, has given a $10 million gift to the University of Alabama at Birmingham, committing $5 million to name the UAB J. Frank Barefield Jr. Department of Criminal Justicein the College of Arts and Sciencesand $5 million to name the UAB J. Frank Barefield Jr. Entrepreneurship Program in the Collat School of Business. It is the single largest gift given to UAB from an alumnus in the university’s history, a legacy intended to reduce crime and drive economic growth in Birmingham.
16 arrested for shoplifting in Trussville
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Sixteen people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between September 13, 2022, and September 19, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well find […]
birminghamtimes.com
‘It Was Like She Was Gliding Towards Me…I Knew She Was Going to be My Wife’
“You Had Me at Hello’’ highlights married couples and the love that binds them. If you would like to be considered for a future “Hello’’ column, or know someone, please send nominations to Barnett Wright bwright@birminghamtimes.com. Include the couple’s name, contact number(s) and what makes their love story unique.
birminghamtimes.com
Cynthia Warrick, 1st female president at Alabama’s Stillman College, to retire
Stillman College’s first female president, Cynthia Warrick, has announced plans to retire after leading the Tuscaloosa, Alabama-based historically Black college for five years. Stillman’s Board of Trustees has launched a national search for Warrick’s replacement. The college plans to find her successor by the June 30, 2023, end of...
wvtm13.com
Black Girls Dream Tour offers mentorship, inspiration
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — An event aimed at building a brighter future for members of our community took place at Birmingham's Kelly Ingram Park. Watch the video above to learn more about the special tour that concluded in Birmingham.
Bham Now
Job-seekers: There are over 23k job openings in Birmingham-Hoover right now
Birmingham, it’s a great time to be looking for your next job. The Greater Birmingham Area has over 23k job openings, according to Indeed.com, so get your resume and interviewing skills ready. Keep reading to learn which companies are hiring. Find your next job on Bham Now’s featured listings...
wbrc.com
Jimmie Hale Mission celebrates ownership with ‘note burning’
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jimmie Hale Mission celebrated getting a deed/ownership of its downtown location with a “note burning” Monday. The “note burning” is meant to celebrate having ownership or being paid up on a building. Jimmie Hale Mission leaders held the lease burning at...
wvtm13.com
Jimmie Hale Mission burns 40-year lease with Birmingham, focus on renovating dorms for clients
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Jimmie Hale Mission burned its 40-year lease with Birmingham and started a capital campaign to renovate living space for clients. Learn more in the video above.
birminghamtimes.com
Olivia Anthony, The Birmingham Designer With the Bold and Creative Brand
Birmingham designer Olivia Anthony is LIVing her best life with a streetwear brand that is bringing back iconic looks, feels, and concepts from the 90s and the 2000s, and she’s doing it unapologetically. Through the brand Anthony designs hats, sweatpants, hoodies, t-shirts, and other pieces full of color that...
Golden Flake potato chip maker plans warehouse; Birmingham agrees to improve road
The City of Birmingham and Jefferson County have agreed to improve Acipco Industrial Drive to prepare for two new multi-million-dollar warehouses to be built by Home Depot and Utz Brands, which bought Birmingham-based Golden Flake potato chips in 2016. Combined, the Home Depot and Utz warehouses will have about 90...
samford.edu
Samford Elects Six New Members to Board of Trustees
Six new members have joined the Samford University Board of Trustees. Amy Allen, Hon. Karon O. Bowdre ’77, J.D. ’81, Peter J. Clemens IV ’87, Rhega Gordon, Julie K. Jenkins and Steve Vinyard were elected on Friday, Sept. 9 during the Board of Trustees meeting. This is the second term for Bowdre.
Comeback Town: Mountain Brook man reluctantly moves away, but has an idea
David Sher’s ComebackTown to give voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Today’s guest columnist is Daniel Bolus. I was born and raised in Birmingham and attended Mountain Brook High School. I graduated with a degree in Biomedical Engineering from Tulane University in 2018, and, I have...
wbrc.com
Metro Crime Stoppers showcasing techniques that allow informants to remain anonymous
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Many of you are familiar with Crime Stoppers and their mission to serve as a bridge between our community and law enforcement, but over the years the non-profit has begun to battle a handful of public misperceptions that are now hurting their efforts. The non-profit hopes...
wbrc.com
Emergency rooms around Ala. are full
Shelby Co. Humane Society at capacity SOURCE: Shelby County Humane. Alabama coach Nick Saban addresses media before Vandy game SOURCE: University of Alabama. Alabama coach Nick Saban addresses media before Vandy game SOURCE: University of Alabama.
How Much Money Did Alabama Pay To Beat Up UL-Monroe
The football program at University of Louisiana Monroe would not be considered a "powerhouse". They certainly aren't a strong program nationally, and to be honest, they're probably not even one of the top 5 programs in the state. So why would a program like that choose to head to Tuscaloosa for a showdown with the Crimson Tide when they're ranked #2 in the nation?
