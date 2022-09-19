ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
birminghamtimes.com

Meet Mike Suco, Coca-Cola United CEO and Co-Founder of Fiesta Birmingham

Mike Suco knows about stamina. The CEO of Birmingham-based Coca-Cola Bottling Company United (CCBCU) is an endurance-sport enthusiast—whose favorites are activities like long-distance running and triathlon. He has participated in about 10 or 11 marathons, including the Boston Marathon, as well as a couple of full Ironman races, considered to be some of the most challenging triathlons in the world.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

Get tickets to The Magic City HBCU Breakfast Oct. 27

The Birmingham Business Alliance (BBA) is working to grow talent in The Magic City, and they need your help. Keep reading to find out how you can help students from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) find internship opportunities at the BBA’s breakfast on Thursday, October 27. BBA is...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
comebacktown.com

No more Fox in Birmingham hen house

I write this column on Tuesday, September 19th. Tomorrow I will attend a Celebration of Life service for Albert Fox deFuniak, III, a man you may never have met, but who’s had a major impact on your life in Birmingham. Fox deFuniak answered a question for me that I’ve...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Food distribution drive happening in Wylam on September 27

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Community Food Bank of Central Alabama will be hosting a food distribution drive in honor of Hunger Action Month on September 27 in Wylam. The food distribution will begin at 9 a.m. at Faith Chapel, located on 100 Mike Moore Blvd, Birmingham. Food will be provided by Winn-Dixie to the […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
Birmingham, AL
Society
State
Georgia State
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
Birmingham, AL
Government
Local
Alabama Society
State
Arkansas State
City
Birmingham, AL
AL.com

Archibald: That thing about murders we don’t talk about

This is an opinion column. We talk a lot about murder. We don’t talk about it well. We mourn the dead – when it suits – and punish killers to ease our minds, if not our souls. In particularly dangerous years, such as this one in Birmingham, we wring our hands and act as if violence is new, as if the world is going quite rapidly to hell, as if the good old days were divine, and did not pave this path to perdition.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghamtimes.com

Crimestoppers Chairman Gives $10M to UAB To Reduce Crime, Grow Businesses

J. Frank Barefield Jr., president of Abbey Residential and chairman of Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama, has given a $10 million gift to the University of Alabama at Birmingham, committing $5 million to name the UAB J. Frank Barefield Jr. Department of Criminal Justicein the College of Arts and Sciencesand $5 million to name the UAB J. Frank Barefield Jr. Entrepreneurship Program in the Collat School of Business. It is the single largest gift given to UAB from an alumnus in the university’s history, a legacy intended to reduce crime and drive economic growth in Birmingham.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

16 arrested for shoplifting in Trussville

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Sixteen people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between September 13, 2022, and September 19, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well find […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
birminghamtimes.com

‘It Was Like She Was Gliding Towards Me…I Knew She Was Going to be My Wife’

“You Had Me at Hello’’ highlights married couples and the love that binds them. If you would like to be considered for a future “Hello’’ column, or know someone, please send nominations to Barnett Wright bwright@birminghamtimes.com. Include the couple’s name, contact number(s) and what makes their love story unique.
BESSEMER, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Racism#The Journey Dream Village#The Southern Black Girls
birminghamtimes.com

Cynthia Warrick, 1st female president at Alabama’s Stillman College, to retire

Stillman College’s first female president, Cynthia Warrick, has announced plans to retire after leading the Tuscaloosa, Alabama-based historically Black college for five years. Stillman’s Board of Trustees has launched a national search for Warrick’s replacement. The college plans to find her successor by the June 30, 2023, end of...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Jimmie Hale Mission celebrates ownership with ‘note burning’

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jimmie Hale Mission celebrated getting a deed/ownership of its downtown location with a “note burning” Monday. The “note burning” is meant to celebrate having ownership or being paid up on a building. Jimmie Hale Mission leaders held the lease burning at...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
birminghamtimes.com

Olivia Anthony, The Birmingham Designer With the Bold and Creative Brand

Birmingham designer Olivia Anthony is LIVing her best life with a streetwear brand that is bringing back iconic looks, feels, and concepts from the 90s and the 2000s, and she’s doing it unapologetically. Through the brand Anthony designs hats, sweatpants, hoodies, t-shirts, and other pieces full of color that...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
samford.edu

Samford Elects Six New Members to Board of Trustees

Six new members have joined the Samford University Board of Trustees. Amy Allen, Hon. Karon O. Bowdre ’77, J.D. ’81, Peter J. Clemens IV ’87, Rhega Gordon, Julie K. Jenkins and Steve Vinyard were elected on Friday, Sept. 9 during the Board of Trustees meeting. This is the second term for Bowdre.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Emergency rooms around Ala. are full

Shelby Co. Humane Society at capacity SOURCE: Shelby County Humane. Alabama coach Nick Saban addresses media before Vandy game SOURCE: University of Alabama. Alabama coach Nick Saban addresses media before Vandy game SOURCE: University of Alabama.
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
1130 AM: The Tiger

How Much Money Did Alabama Pay To Beat Up UL-Monroe

The football program at University of Louisiana Monroe would not be considered a "powerhouse". They certainly aren't a strong program nationally, and to be honest, they're probably not even one of the top 5 programs in the state. So why would a program like that choose to head to Tuscaloosa for a showdown with the Crimson Tide when they're ranked #2 in the nation?
TUSCALOOSA, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy