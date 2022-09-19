Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cityofjohnston.com
Johnston Homecoming Parade
The Johnston Community School District's homecoming parade will be held on Thursday, Sept. 22, at 6:00 p.m. To ensure the community's safety, the northbound lane of Pioneer Parkway will be closed from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. from Greendale Road to NW 62nd Avenue. The entrance into Hy-Vee along Greendale Road will be closed with limited access during staging until the parade route has gone by. Pioneer Parkway will remain open going southbound.
cityofjohnston.com
Movie in the Yard, Lightyear
Join the Johnston Town Center and Johnston Student Council for a movie after the homecoming parade. Bring a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy Disney's Lightyear movie. There will be concessions and food trucks available.
Comments / 0