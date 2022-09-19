The Johnston Community School District's homecoming parade will be held on Thursday, Sept. 22, at 6:00 p.m. To ensure the community's safety, the northbound lane of Pioneer Parkway will be closed from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. from Greendale Road to NW 62nd Avenue. The entrance into Hy-Vee along Greendale Road will be closed with limited access during staging until the parade route has gone by. Pioneer Parkway will remain open going southbound.

JOHNSTON, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO