Las Vegas, NV

Tom Brady, Barack Obama and Billie Jean King lead the tributes to Becky Hammon's Las Vegas Aces following their first WNBA title win

By Patrick Djordjevic For Dailymail.Com
 3 days ago

Despite an eventful day for Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, he, along with Barack Obama and Billie Jean King celebrated the Las Vegas Aces first-ever WNBA title.

Las Vegas never had a professional sports champion until Sunday when the Aces defeated the Connecticut Sun on the road, 78-71, in Game 4.

Brady tweeted out late Sunday night; 'Let's go! @LVAces @Kelseyplum10 @WNBA.'

Former President, Barack Obama, joined in on the well-wishing, writing on Twitter: 'Congratulations to the @LVAces on their first WNBA title! It's been fun to watch Coach @BeckyHammon and this team play this season.'

Tom Brady, Barack Obama and Billie Jean King all showed their love to the Las Vegas Aces

Tennis great Billie Jean King, chimed in saying: 'Congratulations to the @LVAces and all those involved in the organization, the fans, the city of Las Vegas and to @BeckyHammon, the first head coach to win a #WNBA title in their debut season since league's first championship in 1997 #WNBAFinals.'

Chelsea Gray scored 20 points to lead the Las Vegas Aces to their inaugural WNBA title after going 9-of-13 from the floor.

She was named Finals MVP after averaging 18.3 points throughout the series.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gsze4_0i11Nasy00
Las Vegas celebrated their first WNBA title after a thrilling 78-71 victory on the road in Game 4

Vegas finished the series' final game on an 8-0 run. As the buzzer sounded, league MVP A'ja Wilson, who played every minute of the game, grabbed the ball and stomped the floor before being mobbed by her teammates.

'We champs! We champs! We champs!' Wilson screamed at teammates as they pulled on their championship hats and t-shirts before the trophy ceremony.

Riquna Williams had 17 points for Vegas, Kelsey Plum added 16 points, Jackie Young had 13 and Wilson added 11 points to go with her 14 rebounds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uMWk7_0i11Nasy00
The Aces players celebrated in style after winning Las Vegas' first-ever professional sports title

Aces coach Becky Hammon didn't get a title in her standout WNBA career, yet on Sunday her decades-long quest was finally achieved.

Hammon left an assistant coach position with Gregg Popovich and the San Antonio Spurs to take over in Las Vegas. The move paid off.

'They're unbelievable on the court, but they're unbelievable humans, first and foremost,' Hammon said.

'They care about each other. They invest in each other. It's been an absolute honor to be their coach. I saw excellence and I wanted to be a part of it.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wN3x0_0i11Nasy00
Las Vegas Raiders owner, Mark Davis (L), was on-hand as his Aces won rather than in Vegas

Hammon also paid tribute to former Aces coach Bill Laimbeer, who was on the floor for the ceremony: 'He put this team together and saw the pieces.'

Aces owner Mark Davis, who also owns the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders, wasn't with his football team Sunday.

He was in Connecticut to get a trophy. He hoisted it, then turned it over to gleeful players who did the same.

'Las Vegas, we are world champions,' Davis said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LEqsq_0i11Nasy00
Aces coach Becky Hammon celebrated claiming the WNBA title in her first season in the role

