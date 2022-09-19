Read full article on original website
Lynda Gray
3d ago
Omg, this is horrible. RIP SEARA. YOU FOUGHT LIKE HELL. Spread your wings and fly high now!
Muncie attorney and former county commissioner killed in crash
MUNCIE, Ind. – A Muncie attorney and former Delaware County commissioner died in a single-vehicle crash this week. Family members said 84-year-old Donald Dunnuck was driving to IU Health Ball Memorial Monday night because his wife had fallen ill after the family returned from a trip to Georgia earlier in the evening. His medication was […]
Fox 19
Amber Alert for 3 abducted Ohio children canceled
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Wednesday’s Amber Alert for three children allegedly abducted from Greenville, located around 35 miles northwest of Dayton, is over. The alert was canceled around 6:15 p.m., some two hours after it was issued. The children were located and are safe, according to the Greenville Police Department.
Fox 19
Man shot near Metro bus stop, witnessed by high school students
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man was shot in West Price Hill near Glenway Market Wednesday morning, according to the Cincinnati Police Department. Police say the victim was near a Metro bus stop on Rutledge Street when the suspect shot him in the leg. According to Metro’s external affairs spokesperson, Brandy...
What’s next for man accused of shooting fallen Richmond police officer
RICHMOND — The man accused of firing the shots that led to the death of Richmond Officer Seara Burton remains in the Indiana Department of Corrections system, just days after being extradited to Indiana. But now that Burton has passed away from her injuries, questions now surround what’s next...
Fox 19
Coroner: 2 of 4 children critically hurt in West Chester fire have died
WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WXIX) - Two of the four children critically hurt in a West Chester fire last weekend have died, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. Alaiya Encarnacion, 2, and Bryson Brooks, 4, both died Tuesday at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, the coroner’s office confirms.
Fox 19
Man killed in Boone County crash identified
HEBRON, Ky. (WXIX) - The driver killed in a two-vehicle crash in Hebron Monday has been identified, according to a spokesman for the Boone County Sheriff’s Office. Maj. Philip Ridgell says Travis Jacob Freas, 30, of Cincinnati, died as a result of the collision. The crash happened around 8:12...
Fox 19
Mother, grandfather arrested after teen tied to bed escapes from home, police say
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The mother and grandfather were arrested in Celina, Ohio, following their indictment in connection with the alleged abuse of a teen girl. Sarah Evans, the child’s mother, and Robert Evans, the grandfather, are awaiting an extradition hearing after being arrested nearly 90 miles away from where the crime allegedly occurred, according to the Fairfield Township Police Department.
1 dead after semis collide head-on on I-70 in Henry County
A driver of a semi-trailer died and another was taken to a hospital after their vehicles collided head-on early Tuesday on Interstate 70 in Henry County, police say.
Fox 19
Woman critically hurt in Clifton hit-and-run
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman is in critical condition after she was struck in a Clifton hit-and-run early Wednesday, Cincinnati police say. Amber Joulbert, 21, was hit by an unknown vehicle around 2 a.m. at 428 McAlpin Ave., according to Cincinnati Lt. Col. Teresa Theetge. Police received a 911 call...
Court docs: robbery suspect shot in the face, didn’t get treatment until overdosed days later
A Muncie man was shot in the face during a reported exchange of gunfire after a robbery, court documents indicate.
Fox 19
Major changes within Justice Center after rise in inmate attacks on officers
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A new detention center has been added inside the Hamilton County Justice Center to increase safety after numerous reports of officers being attacked by inmates. “We have an officer who has gotten punched in the eye and he has a broken orbital,” said Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey. “We’ve...
Fox 19
Woman charged in ‘random’ slaying of Covington man walking home from work
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A woman is behind bars accused in connection with the shooting death of a man who was walking home from work in Covington. Virgil Stewart, 60, was walking along Madison Avenue on Aug. 18 when two people approached him, according to the Covington Police Department. One...
Fox 19
‘Organized group’ moves swiftly from car to car in rash of Deer Park break-ins
DEER PARK, Ohio (WXIX) - An “organized group” utilized lookouts as suspects swiftly moved through a Deer Park area to steal stuff from vehicles. Early Monday, around 2:30 a.m., numerous suspects were seen on home security cameras walking up to vehicles in the area in video released by the Deer Park Police Department.
Fox 19
Daughter resolved to see through conviction of her father’s killers: ‘I’m not settling’
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - It’s been a month since Charlotte Stewart lost her father to a shooting authorities have described as random. Her grief remains as strong as her conviction to see those responsible punished. One of those people, according to police, is behind bars with a hearing scheduled...
Fox 19
Driver dies following Boone County crash, deputies say
HEBRON, KY (WXIX) -A driver died following a two-vehicle crash in Boone County Monday morning, according to Boone County deputies. Deputies say they were dispatched to North Bend Road, north of Gateway Blvd., around 8:15 a.m. Once first responders arrived at the scene, they saw someone dead inside one of...
Fox 19
Man accused of throwing ‘Drano bombs’ at ex-girlfriend’s home
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 30-year-old Cincinnati man is facing charges after allegedly concocting “Drano bombs” he threw at his ex-girlfriend’s home. Ryan Burwinkel, 30, is being held on a $190,000 bond following his arrest for arson, manufacturing explosives and stalking charges, according to Hamilton County court records.
Fox 19
Lincoln Heights homeowner fatally shoots man who ran inside home after crash
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One person is dead in Lincoln Heights after they were shot by a homeowner who feared for his life. The deceased, 48-year-old Henri Jennings, was driving on Chamberlin Avenue when he and his passenger had a domestic violence situation, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.
20 years ago: longest tornado track in Indiana history
INDIANA — It has been 20 years since a tornado touched down in Indiana and tracked 112 miles, the longest tornado track in Indiana history. September doesn’t typically bring severe weather but on September 20, 2002, there were 13 tornadoes that caused millions of dollars in damage. It was on this night a tornado hit […]
Fox 19
Defense requests mistrial in Pike County trial, judge gives ruling as court resumes
WAVERLY, Ohio (WXIX) - The defense team for George Wagner IV returned from a one-hour break Wednesday and immediately requested a mistrial. The defense argued the “grisly” images shown in the trial would evoke anger from the jurors. Wagner IV’s attorney said that anger would in turn be used against his client.
Fox 19
Man arrested, accused of killing 26-year-old in Norwood
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Norwood police arrested and charged a man accused of killing a 26-year-old in Norwood, according to Norwood police. Officers say Bryan Curry was arrested on Tuesday for the murder of Andre Denson. Police say on Sept. 5, at about 9 p.m., Denson was found on the ground in...
