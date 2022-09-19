Read full article on original website
55 Money Making Apps and Websites
Everybody could use a little extra money now and then, even those making a decent salary. Maybe it’s to go on a dream vacation, pay down debt, or shore up...
Facebook hit by strange glitch as bizarre posts start appearing in feeds
Facebook has been hit by a bizarre glitch, with strange posts appearing users’ feeds.Those logging onto Facebook on Wednesday morning just saw a flood of posts from strangers, which had been originally posted on the pages of celebrities.The issue appeared to stem from a technical problem with the system that automatically decides what posts will show up on on the news feed.Users rushed to post memes, taking advantage of the chaos to spam other people’s news feeds. Others complained that the issue had meant that Facebook was practically broken.The bug means that if anyone posts a comment on a...
PC Magazine
Listen Up: How to Borrow Audiobooks From Your Library
You can always buy audiobooks from Amazon, Audible, Google, and other retailers, but why not borrow from your local library instead? By using Libby, Hoopla, SimplyE, and cloudLibrary, you can find audiobooks and download them to your PC or mobile device. Before you can borrow audiobooks, you’ll need an account...
Digital Trends
This beloved TikTok hashtag just got its own app feature
A popular hashtag-turned-online-community has its own TikTok feature now. On Tuesday, TikTok launched a new feature that is dedicated to #BookTok, a hashtag and TikTok community that is centered around discussing books. The new feature allows TikTok users to add links to books in their videos. According to TikTok’s blog post announcement about the feature, when users select the links that are posted in the TikTok videos they’re watching, the links will open up “a dedicated page with details about the book, including a brief summary. and a collection of other videos that linked the same title.” The feature also allows users to save book titles to their profiles’ Favorites tab.
9to5Mac
Spotify audiobooks launch with 300k titles, but no discounts for subscribers
Spotify audiobooks are now on sale, following the company’s announcement that it was further diversifying its business model by acquiring the audiobook platform Findaway. It follows a previous diversification into podcasting. If this sounds like old news, that’s because Spotify previously dipped its toe into the waters by offering...
Fast Company
Spotify takes on Amazon with a huge leap into the audiobook business
After taking on Apple and Pandora, Spotify appears to be setting its sights on Amazon. In what seems to be the beginning of a new phase for the company, Spotify on Tuesday announced that U.S. subscribers will be able to purchase and listen to more than 300,000 audiobook titles. Users will have to pay separately for each book—there’s no audiobooks subscription plan yet—but with expectations of a growing interest in audiobooks in the coming years, this seems to be setting up a battle between Spotify and Amazon-owned Audible.
CNET
Get an Unlimited Lifetime Membership to Rosetta Stone and StackSkills
Feel like a jack-of-all-trades with this amazing bundle. StackSocial is offering a steal of a deal, with not only one, but two unlimited lifetime memberships with Rosetta Stone and StackSkills. You can score this learning set for only $170 by using the code LEARN10NOW at checkout. Your education doesn't have...
knowtechie.com
Spotify is now selling audiobooks in its app
Spotify is now selling audiobooks from inside its app. Users in the US can go to a dedicated section, purchase their chosen books, and listen along. Launched today, there are over 300,000 titles to purchase. While browsing, the play button will look like a lock icon. Tapping on that opens a separate webpage where users can pay for their audiobook.
HuskerOnline Live RSS Chat: September 21
Members can click the link below and get all of their Nebraska athletics and recruiting questions answered by our staff in our weekly HuskerOnline Live RSS Chat…
Spotify's audiobooks are finally here, but there's a catch
Spotify has been one of our top destinations for streaming music for years now, and recently we've been checking out its efforts to branch out into other audio content. Not too long ago, it introduced podcasts to the platform, letting you listen to your favorite podcasts and check out thoughtful conversations without requiring a separate app. Now, Spotify is expanding even further, as audiobooks land on the platform.
TVGuide.com
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, September 16
Amazon Prime Video's first Thursday Night Football broadcast — historic, as it's the first streaming-exclusive NFL broadcast and the beginning of Amazon's $1 billion per year, 11-year deal with the NFL — debuted last night, and you know what? It felt like an NFL broadcast. That's good news for Amazon, whose best-case scenario for Thursday Night Football was feeling like all the other NFL broadcasts (don't shake any trees!) and avoiding any technical snafus. Mission accomplished? However, Amazon is not counting the broadcast in its list of the top 10 movies and shows on Prime Video, so The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power reigns supreme again. Patrick Mahomes has nothing on Galadriel. The big news is a new movie has joined the list: The Grand Tour: A Scandi Flick parallel parks in the No. 8 spot.
electrek.co
Quick Charge Podcast: September 19, 2022
Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players. Sponsored by Recurrent: Get a free Range Score then monitor your EV battery performance with fresh insights...
Spotify adding over 300,000 audiobooks for purchase
Spotify is beginning a new chapter. The streaming platform announced Tuesday it is now offering audiobooks for purchase in the United States. More than 300,000 audiobooks are being added beginning today. Though these audiobooks will show up in Spotify via search, users will have to purchase them at a web...
ZDNet
Google is moving your Calendar and Assistant "reminders" to Google Tasks
Google Tasks started out as a feature that let Google users create to-do items in their Calendar and Gmail accounts. Then in 2018, Google made Tasks a standalone product. Now, the tech giant is steering more of its users to the Tasks app, moving all Google Assistant and Calendar reminders to Tasks.
Tired of Your Profile? Here's How to Delete Your Facebook Account in 2022
Facebook isn't as popular as it once was. Its service is fine, but the way it handles its user's data is shady. Besides, since Facebook launched its become populated by trolls, bots and misinformation. Everyone probably knows a few people who went down the rabbit hole of conspiracy theories and home research that the platform is a haven for.
How To Remember Everything From Podcasts
Use These Effective Tips & Tools. Do you think you learn anything just by listening?. Passively listening is not enough. Our goal is to remember and make use of the newly acquired information. In this case, we should take a better, more practical approach to make the knowledge stick.
7 ways movie lovers can make the underrated Letterboxd feel like home
Letterboxd might be the most comprehensive movie tracking service around. It lets you keep records of the films you’ve seen, the ones you’ve liked, the ones you’ve hated, and the ones you want to see in the future. While it’s easy to get started, Letterboxd also has...
Android Authority
Get ready to bid farewell to Google Reminders
Google plans on migrating Calendar Reminders and Assistant into Google Tasks. Google will be migrating Google Assistant and Calendar Reminders into Google Tasks. There is no set date for a full mandatory swap from Reminders to Tasks. If you’re someone who uses Google Calendar Reminders to create and view reminders,...
Spotify announces launch of audiobooks for U.S. listeners
Spotify users in the U.S. will now be able to purchase and listen to more than 300,000 different audiobook titles, the company announced Tuesday. The streaming company’s foray into audiobooks marks its latest attempt to make the platform a one-stop-shop for all things audio. Spotify introduced podcasts in 2015 and is now home to more than 4.4 million of them, according to its second-quarter earnings report.
