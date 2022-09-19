Read full article on original website
Cyberpunk 2077 hits 1M daily players due to Edgerunners, update
Two years after its initial release, and soon after the update and Edgerunners anime, Cyberpunk 2077 hit 1 million daily players. To learn more about this news, keep reading. Cyberpunk 2077 was one of the most anticipated video game releases of recent time. The biggest problem was that on release, it proved to be a […] The post Cyberpunk 2077 hits 1M daily players due to Edgerunners, update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
YouTuber accidentally reveals self as game leaker The Real Insider
In what is basically a rookie mistake, known video game leaker The Real Insider accidentally revealed who they really were. Read on to learn more about the man behind the leaks. The Real Insider has made a name for itself by leaking various video game details. His most recent one involved the Assassin’s Creed series. […] The post YouTuber accidentally reveals self as game leaker The Real Insider appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Twitch to lower revenue split with its creators
Right after the drama regarding the gambling side of Twitch, a new issue has risen that has people up in arms. Now, Twitch plans to lower the share of the revenue that its creators will get. Keep reading to learn more about the issue. In a letter from Dan Clancy,...
Splinter Cell Remake will have a story for the modern-day audience
Last year, Ubisoft announced that a remake of Splinter Cell was greenlit for development. Now, news has surfaced about the direction the company is taking for its story. Keep reading to learn more about Ubisoft’s plans for the Splinter Cell Remake’s story. Splinter Cell is one of the...
