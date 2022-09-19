Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fans Call KTLA A Low Class operation. After Local L.A. TV Newsman Suspended Amid Controversy Over Co-Anchor’s Departure.Monster Beats Publishing and Distribution PressLos Angeles, CA
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Attempt to Be Mother Teresa but It BackfiresAmancay TapiaBeverly Hills, CA
Homeless Man Caught on Camera Throwing His Own Feces on Business Owner's CarBriana B.Los Angeles, CA
A Spicy Mexican Brunch That Will Brighten Your WeekendLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Yue Yu: Woman accused of poisoning husband faces him in court over custody battleLavinia ThompsonOrange, CA
longbeachstate.com
Long Beach State Finishes in the Top 5 at the Husky Invitational
BREMERTON, Wash. – — After a solid start in the first two rounds, the Long Beach State men's golf team held strong for a fifth-place finish in the Husky Invitational. In the final round of action, the Beach shot four strokes over par which gave them a 12-over par score of 876 for the tournament.
longbeachstate.com
Women’s Golf Rallies In Final Day At Coeur D’Alene Collegiate
COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho – Long Beach State had their best round as a team on Tuesday in the final day of the Coeur d'Alene Resort Collegiate Invitational, climbing three spots to finish 11th overall in the 19 team field. Freshman Janae Leovao had the best round of the tournament...
ocsportszone.com
Five Orange County teams earn No. 1 rankings in CIF boys water polo polls
Five Orange County high school boys water polo teams are ranked No. 1 in their divisions in this week’s CIF boys water polo polls announced Monday. In Division 1, JSerra is first and Mater Dei second. San Clemente is first and Dana Hills second in Division 2, Irvine first and Portola second in Division 3, Crean Lutheran first in Division 4 and Buena Park top ranked in Division 5.
UCLA ranked No. 1 public university in US and best for veterans
The ranking is considered an honor for the school's veteran's resource center, which offers services for vets interested in attending UCLA as well as current student veterans and alumni.
HealthcareFinanceNews.com
Providence announces $712 million expansion in southern California
Providence is investing $712 million in southern Orange County in California to build two new multispecialty medical centers and a new patient-care tower at Providence Mission Hospital. The new patient-care tower will provide operating suites, cardiac catheterization labs and nearly 100 new private patient rooms. It will allow Providence Mission...
NBC Los Angeles
Delicious Openings Abound, From the Ocean to Pasadena
Cuisine-themed debuts popping around Southern California?. The word "bounty" springs to mind, and as does "deliciousness," as do the words "where do I go and what shall I eat and where can I peruse a menu?" A few popular sup-out spots have had major openings around town in recent days,...
Cool temperatures sunshine expected Wednesday in SoCal
Southern California will see some mild temperatures on Wednesday, just slightly below normal for this time of year, but the heat is returning soon.
oc-breeze.com
UC STEM residential program for middle and high school students extended for five more years
Senator Dave Min (D-Irvine) today announced that Governor Gavin Newsom signed Senate Bill (SB) 1299. This legislation continues the University of California (UC) California State Summer School for Mathematics & Science residential program, known as COSMOS, offered to middle and high school aged students with an aptitude for careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). COSMOS has had tremendous success in educating young minds who display academic excellence and fostering their skills to better prepare them for the competitive workforce of the 21st century. Under SB 1299, COSMOS will continue to operate at UC campuses for another five more years.
foxla.com
These are California's 10 deadliest roads
LOS ANGELES - For those of you who have driven in California, you know it's no easy feat. But did you know the nation's most populous state is home to some of the deadliest roads in the U.S.?. That's according to MoneyGeek, which analyzed the most recent data available from...
New Brunch Spot Con Huevos Debuting with Two Locations in LA
The restaurant will open in Montebello and Long Beach
Tay Ho Restaurants: Putting Vietnamese food at forefront of American culture
Vivian Yenson, who was born and raised in Fountain Valley in Orange County, isn’t your average 21-year-old college graduate. In fact, there’s nothing average about this young woman who earlier this year opened her brainchild restaurant in San Gabriel–Tay Ho Takeout Restaurant. And that was before she graduated from Cal State Fullerton this past May. As if that wasn’t impressive enough, a month ago she inaugurated her second restaurant in Chino Hills.
cohaitungchi.com
30 Best & Fun Things To Do In Long Beach (California)
Lately, Long Beach is getting the recognition it’s deserved for so long as one of the best cities in California. You are reading: Top 10 things to do in long beach | 30 Best & Fun Things To Do In Long Beach (California) It’s not hard to see why,...
These Are the Best Waffles in California
Since 2017, this full-service Los Angeles restaurant takes the classic breakfast food and gives it a whole new meaning. Where to find the best waffles in California?Adobe. (Los Angeles, CA) - We all know how hard it is to resist a waffle.
A Spicy Mexican Brunch That Will Brighten Your Weekend
A spicy brunch in Los Angeles worth getting out of bed for. Mexican brunch place in Glendora Los Angeles@misabor_mk / Instagram. (Los Angeles, CA) - If you're looking for a brunch spot in Los Angeles serving chilaquiles, chances are Mi Sabor is going to be on your radar.
Watering Ban Lifted Early As Crews Finish Repairing Pipeline
The ban was expected to last until Tuesday, but was lifted Monday.
thelog.com
Everything You Need to Know for Beach Fishing on the Orange County Coastline
Beach fishing (also known as surf fishing) is an option for anglers in Southern California with many locations to choose from. It is land-based game fishing while standing on the shoreline or wading into the surf zone. Beach fishing can be done by casting from sandy and rocky beaches. Surf...
thefamilyvacationguide.com
31 of the Best Things to Do in Orange County With Kids
Orange County, affectionately called the OC, is a beautiful area of southern California with so much to do and see. Some of the largest cities in the county that you’re probably familiar with include Irvine, Anaheim, Newport Beach, Santa Ana, Huntington Beach, and Fullerton. Traveling to California gives you...
New High Tech Bus Shelters Are Coming to LA Streets
After over 20 years of failure, Los Angeles has a new contract to add 3,000 high-tech bus shelters to city streets by 2033. The City Council voted 12-1 to approve an agreement with curbside management and micromobility operator Tranzito-Vector. The new shelters will have amenities like digital e-paper displays with...
foxla.com
RAT beach to stay closed as bacteria levels stay high
TORRANCE, Calif. - A portion of beach will remain closed in the Torrance area, Los Angeles County health officials announced Saturday, as bacteria levels remain high following a sewage spill earlier this month. RAT (Right After Torrance) Beach was closed back on Sept. 7, after 5,000 gallons of raw sewage...
foxla.com
2 LAUSD schools win National Blue Ribbon honors for 2022
LOS ANGELES - Kester Elementary in Sherman Oaks and Colfax Charter Elementary in Valley Village were just named two of 29 California schools and 297 in the nation to be National Blue Ribbon Schools "for creating vibrant, welcoming and affirming school communities where students can learn, grow, reach their potential and achieve their dreams" according to the U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona.
