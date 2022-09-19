ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

longbeachstate.com

Long Beach State Finishes in the Top 5 at the Husky Invitational

BREMERTON, Wash. – — After a solid start in the first two rounds, the Long Beach State men's golf team held strong for a fifth-place finish in the Husky Invitational. In the final round of action, the Beach shot four strokes over par which gave them a 12-over par score of 876 for the tournament.
LONG BEACH, CA
longbeachstate.com

Women's Golf Rallies In Final Day At Coeur D'Alene Collegiate

COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho – Long Beach State had their best round as a team on Tuesday in the final day of the Coeur d'Alene Resort Collegiate Invitational, climbing three spots to finish 11th overall in the 19 team field. Freshman Janae Leovao had the best round of the tournament...
LONG BEACH, CA
ocsportszone.com

Five Orange County teams earn No. 1 rankings in CIF boys water polo polls

Five Orange County high school boys water polo teams are ranked No. 1 in their divisions in this week’s CIF boys water polo polls announced Monday. In Division 1, JSerra is first and Mater Dei second. San Clemente is first and Dana Hills second in Division 2, Irvine first and Portola second in Division 3, Crean Lutheran first in Division 4 and Buena Park top ranked in Division 5.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Long Beach, CA
Sports
City
Long Beach, CA
Local
California Sports
Riverside, CA
Sports
City
Riverside, CA
HealthcareFinanceNews.com

Providence announces $712 million expansion in southern California

Providence is investing $712 million in southern Orange County in California to build two new multispecialty medical centers and a new patient-care tower at Providence Mission Hospital. The new patient-care tower will provide operating suites, cardiac catheterization labs and nearly 100 new private patient rooms. It will allow Providence Mission...
MISSION VIEJO, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Delicious Openings Abound, From the Ocean to Pasadena

Cuisine-themed debuts popping around Southern California?. The word "bounty" springs to mind, and as does "deliciousness," as do the words "where do I go and what shall I eat and where can I peruse a menu?" A few popular sup-out spots have had major openings around town in recent days,...
PASADENA, CA
oc-breeze.com

UC STEM residential program for middle and high school students extended for five more years

Senator Dave Min (D-Irvine) today announced that Governor Gavin Newsom signed Senate Bill (SB) 1299. This legislation continues the University of California (UC) California State Summer School for Mathematics & Science residential program, known as COSMOS, offered to middle and high school aged students with an aptitude for careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). COSMOS has had tremendous success in educating young minds who display academic excellence and fostering their skills to better prepare them for the competitive workforce of the 21st century. Under SB 1299, COSMOS will continue to operate at UC campuses for another five more years.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Sophie Jones
foxla.com

These are California's 10 deadliest roads

LOS ANGELES - For those of you who have driven in California, you know it's no easy feat. But did you know the nation's most populous state is home to some of the deadliest roads in the U.S.?. That's according to MoneyGeek, which analyzed the most recent data available from...
CALIFORNIA STATE
HeySoCal

Tay Ho Restaurants: Putting Vietnamese food at forefront of American culture

Vivian Yenson, who was born and raised in Fountain Valley in Orange County, isn’t your average 21-year-old college graduate. In fact, there’s nothing average about this young woman who earlier this year opened her brainchild restaurant in San Gabriel–Tay Ho Takeout Restaurant. And that was before she graduated from Cal State Fullerton this past May. As if that wasn’t impressive enough, a month ago she inaugurated her second restaurant in Chino Hills.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
cohaitungchi.com

30 Best & Fun Things To Do In Long Beach (California)

Lately, Long Beach is getting the recognition it’s deserved for so long as one of the best cities in California. You are reading: Top 10 things to do in long beach | 30 Best & Fun Things To Do In Long Beach (California) It’s not hard to see why,...
LONG BEACH, CA
#Uc Riverside#Long Beach State#Beach#Highlanders#Ucr#Summer Laskey
thefamilyvacationguide.com

31 of the Best Things to Do in Orange County With Kids

Orange County, affectionately called the OC, is a beautiful area of southern California with so much to do and see. Some of the largest cities in the county that you’re probably familiar with include Irvine, Anaheim, Newport Beach, Santa Ana, Huntington Beach, and Fullerton. Traveling to California gives you...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
dot.LA

New High Tech Bus Shelters Are Coming to LA Streets

After over 20 years of failure, Los Angeles has a new contract to add 3,000 high-tech bus shelters to city streets by 2033. The City Council voted 12-1 to approve an agreement with curbside management and micromobility operator Tranzito-Vector. The new shelters will have amenities like digital e-paper displays with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

RAT beach to stay closed as bacteria levels stay high

TORRANCE, Calif. - A portion of beach will remain closed in the Torrance area, Los Angeles County health officials announced Saturday, as bacteria levels remain high following a sewage spill earlier this month. RAT (Right After Torrance) Beach was closed back on Sept. 7, after 5,000 gallons of raw sewage...
TORRANCE, CA
foxla.com

2 LAUSD schools win National Blue Ribbon honors for 2022

LOS ANGELES - Kester Elementary in Sherman Oaks and Colfax Charter Elementary in Valley Village were just named two of 29 California schools and 297 in the nation to be National Blue Ribbon Schools "for creating vibrant, welcoming and affirming school communities where students can learn, grow, reach their potential and achieve their dreams" according to the U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona.
LOS ANGELES, CA

