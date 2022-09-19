ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

The Independent

Protester expelled from Trump’s Ohio rally after waving banner blaming him for factory closure

A man was walked out of Donald Trump’s rally in Youngstown, Ohio on Saturday after unfurling a banner which blamed the former president for the closure of a major manufacturing center.Chucky Dennison was escorted out of the event just seconds after unfurling the banner, a makeshift picket sign written on a pillowcase for portability.Mr Dennison was seen on video being walked out by a security guard as Mr Trump continued to address the crowd - it wasn’t clear if the president or others beyond those in Mr Dennison’s vicinity had seen the banner.“Trump lost 3,000 Lordstown jobs – and...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Markets Insider

A former top Russian finance official says Western sanctions have been at most 40% effective — but says economic growth will be interrupted for years

Sanctions against Russia have been 30% to 40% effective, a former finance official told Reuters. But the sanctions will interrupt Russia's economic growth for several years to come, said Oleg Vyugin. Russia's tech industry will also be impacted by sanctions, as it's reliant on foreign imports. Western sanctions against Russia...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Putin Tells Europe To Undo Sanctions For Gas: 'If You Have An Urge, If It's So Hard For You, Just Lift The Sanctions'

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that if Europe wants more gas, it should lift sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. What Happened: While speaking to the media at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Uzbekistan on Friday, Putin said Russia had nothing to do with Europe's energy crisis. He blamed the EU for its "green agenda" causing the energy crisis and said the Kremlin would fulfill its energy obligations.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Markets Insider

Russia's isolation from global markets is withering its economy and will wreck its status as an energy superpower, experts say

Russia's isolation from the west is a disaster for the long-term health of its economy, experts told Insider. Trade isolation limits what Russia can import, making production more expensive. Russia's situation will also greatly decrease its status as an energy superpower. Russia's resilience in the face of sanctions surprised experts...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Bill Clinton Says NATO Delayed Vladimir Putin's Invasion Of Ukraine: 'This Crisis Might Have Occurred Even Sooner'

Former U.S. President Bill Clinton rejected claims that Russia invaded Ukraine due to the expansion of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) that began during his presidency. What Happened: “You’re wrong,” Clinton said in response to a question regarding the critics' view during an appearance on CNN’s “Fareed Zakaria GPS.”...
FOREIGN POLICY
Business Insider

George Conway said Trump is threatening to incite violence if he gets indicted: 'It's just like January 6 all over again'

George Conway accused former President Donald Trump of threatening to incite violence again. Conway said he's acting like he's "being persecuted for no valid reason" in relation to Mar-a-Lago. "He is absolutely encouraging people to engage in violence," Conway said on CNN. Conservative lawyer George Conway said former President Donald...
POTUS
The Independent

Trump says supporters are threatened with jail for refusing to denounce him as he warns they are a ‘sleeping giant’

Former president Donald Trump on Saturday levelled new, outlandish accusations at the Biden administration by claiming that federal authorities are now threatening his supporters with decades in prison unless they agree to say negative things about him.Mr Trump made the bizarre claim not ten minutes into a subdued, rambling speech to an under-capacity crowd at the Covelli Centre in Youngstown, Ohio. Ostensibly a rally in support of Ohio Senate candidate JD Vance, Mr Trump’s remarks were instead peppered with what is now a familiar litany of grievances, grudges, and complaints about the myriad investigations into his conduct by federal...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
