Protester expelled from Trump’s Ohio rally after waving banner blaming him for factory closure
A man was walked out of Donald Trump’s rally in Youngstown, Ohio on Saturday after unfurling a banner which blamed the former president for the closure of a major manufacturing center.Chucky Dennison was escorted out of the event just seconds after unfurling the banner, a makeshift picket sign written on a pillowcase for portability.Mr Dennison was seen on video being walked out by a security guard as Mr Trump continued to address the crowd - it wasn’t clear if the president or others beyond those in Mr Dennison’s vicinity had seen the banner.“Trump lost 3,000 Lordstown jobs – and...
A former top Russian finance official says Western sanctions have been at most 40% effective — but says economic growth will be interrupted for years
Sanctions against Russia have been 30% to 40% effective, a former finance official told Reuters. But the sanctions will interrupt Russia's economic growth for several years to come, said Oleg Vyugin. Russia's tech industry will also be impacted by sanctions, as it's reliant on foreign imports. Western sanctions against Russia...
Ukraine news LIVE: US warns Vladimir Putin will face ‘consequences’ if madman uses nuclear weapons on Ukrainian troops
US PRESIDENT Joe Biden has sent a fierce WARNING of "consequences" to Vladimir Putin if he was use nuclear weapons in the war against Ukraine. In a preview for this Sunday’s 60 Minutes, Scott Pelley asked Joe Biden what words he would offer Putin if he is considering using nuclear weapons.
Defense One
Air Force Secretary: ‘China Would be Making an Enormous Mistake to Invade Taiwan’
One day after President Joe Biden said the U.S. would defend Taiwan militarily, his Air Force secretary issued a stern warning to Beijing: Don’t do it. Frank Kendall said Chinese leaders should look no further than Russia’s botched attempt to take over Ukraine to see why an invasion of Taiwan would not be easy and would have severe consequences.
Putin Tells Europe To Undo Sanctions For Gas: 'If You Have An Urge, If It's So Hard For You, Just Lift The Sanctions'
Russian President Vladimir Putin said that if Europe wants more gas, it should lift sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. What Happened: While speaking to the media at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Uzbekistan on Friday, Putin said Russia had nothing to do with Europe's energy crisis. He blamed the EU for its "green agenda" causing the energy crisis and said the Kremlin would fulfill its energy obligations.
Russia's isolation from global markets is withering its economy and will wreck its status as an energy superpower, experts say
Russia's isolation from the west is a disaster for the long-term health of its economy, experts told Insider. Trade isolation limits what Russia can import, making production more expensive. Russia's situation will also greatly decrease its status as an energy superpower. Russia's resilience in the face of sanctions surprised experts...
Former US Attorney says he's frightened by the 'prospect of a second Trump administration': 'I shudder to think about it'
Former US Attorney Geoffrey Berman said the potential for a second Trump administration "frightens me." Berman said Trump would repeat "all of the dangerous and outrageous things he did as president" in a second term. The former US attorney added that it is unlikely that Trump will be indicted on...
Bill Clinton Says NATO Delayed Vladimir Putin's Invasion Of Ukraine: 'This Crisis Might Have Occurred Even Sooner'
Former U.S. President Bill Clinton rejected claims that Russia invaded Ukraine due to the expansion of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) that began during his presidency. What Happened: “You’re wrong,” Clinton said in response to a question regarding the critics' view during an appearance on CNN’s “Fareed Zakaria GPS.”...
George Conway said Trump is threatening to incite violence if he gets indicted: 'It's just like January 6 all over again'
George Conway accused former President Donald Trump of threatening to incite violence again. Conway said he's acting like he's "being persecuted for no valid reason" in relation to Mar-a-Lago. "He is absolutely encouraging people to engage in violence," Conway said on CNN. Conservative lawyer George Conway said former President Donald...
Trump lawyer claimed boxes of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago only held 'news clippings:' WaPo
A lawyer for former President Donald Trump falsely told the National Archives that 12 boxes containing classified documents at Mar-a-Lago only contained "news clippings," The Washington Post reported Friday. In a September 2021 call, Pat Philbin, a lawyer for Trump and former White House deputy counsel, told the federal agency...
Trump says supporters are threatened with jail for refusing to denounce him as he warns they are a ‘sleeping giant’
Former president Donald Trump on Saturday levelled new, outlandish accusations at the Biden administration by claiming that federal authorities are now threatening his supporters with decades in prison unless they agree to say negative things about him.Mr Trump made the bizarre claim not ten minutes into a subdued, rambling speech to an under-capacity crowd at the Covelli Centre in Youngstown, Ohio. Ostensibly a rally in support of Ohio Senate candidate JD Vance, Mr Trump’s remarks were instead peppered with what is now a familiar litany of grievances, grudges, and complaints about the myriad investigations into his conduct by federal...
China is depleting its oil stockpiles in a potential sign Beijing is looking to boost the economy with a surge in fuel exports
Roughly 1 million barrels per day have left Chinese oil inventories in the last three weeks, according to Vortexa data cited by Bloomberg. Inventories hit 909 million barrels as of September 15, the lowest since May. Both oil refiners and traders in China have applied for an additional 15 million...
Two Turkish banks suspend Russian Mir payments after U.S. sanctions
ISTANBUL, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Turkish lenders Isbank and Denizbank have suspended use of Russian payment system Mir, the banks said on Monday, following a U.S. crackdown on those accused of helping Moscow skirt sanctions over the war in Ukraine.
Iran’s president says he hasn’t seen difference between Trump and Biden admins | 60 Minutes
“The new administration in the U.S., they claim that they are different from the Trump administration,” President Ebrahim Raisi told Lesley Stahl, “But we haven’t witnessed any changes in reality.”
Bill Clinton says Democrats can hold control of Congress, but warns Republicans will find ways to 'scare the living daylights out of swing voters'
"That's what they did in 2021 when they made critical race theory sound worse than smallpox," Clinton said in an interview with CNN's Fareed Zakaria.
As Biden Lambasts Trump Over Mar-A-Lago Case, Former POTUS Says He's Heading To Scene Of 'Unjust' Raid
President Joe Biden was critical of Donald Trump’s handling of sensitive documents at Mar-a-Lago, the former president’s Palm Beach, Florida residence. What Happened: Biden, in an appearance on CBS’ 60 Minutes program, said he had not “personally spoken” with anyone on the investigation surrounding the documents, reported The Hill.
China Already Expects U.S. Forces to Defend Taiwan—Think Tank
A majority of experts don't believe China has established a fixed timeline as part of its plan to one day control Taiwan.
Putin Doesn't Have Sufficient Manpower, UK Military Chief Reportedly Says: 'His Forces Are Thin On The Ground'
Russian President Vladimir Putin is failing on all of his military strategic objectives, U.K. Chief of Defense Staff Admiral Sir Tony Radakin said in an interview with the BBC on Sunday. The military official said Putin’s desire "to subjugate" Ukraine wasn’t going to happen. Russia’s efforts to capture the Ukrainian...
Exclusive-Zelenskiy suggests resuming Russia ammonia exports in exchange for POWs, Kremlin says no
KYIV, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday he would only back the idea of reopening Russian ammonia exports through Ukraine if Moscow handed back prisoners of war (POWs), an idea the Kremlin quickly rejected.
Russia's surging oil exports to China in Aug fail to keep Saudis down -data
SINGAPORE, Sept 20 (Reuters) - China's crude oil imports from Russia in August surged 28% from a year earlier, official data showed on Tuesday, but it handed back its top supplier ranking to Saudi Arabia for the first time in four months.
