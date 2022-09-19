ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Hurricane Fiona sweeps away a bridge in Puerto Rico after causing 'catastrophic' flooding: video

By Huileng Tan
Business Insider
 3 days ago

A home is submerged in floodwaters caused by Hurricane Fiona in Cayey, Puerto Rico, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022.

Stephanie Rojas/Associated Press

  • Hurricane Fiona made landfall in Puerto Rico at 3:20 p.m. on Sunday with winds of 85 miles per hour.
  • The storm caused massive floods and caused an islandwide blackout.
  • Hundreds of people have been evacuated or rescued due to the flooding.

Hurricane Fiona struck Puerto Rico on Sunday, causing massive flooding and an islandwide blackout.

The storm made landfall along the extreme southwestern coast of Puerto Rico at 3:20 p.m., with winds up to 85 miles per hour, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The storm swept away a bridge in the town of Utuado in central Puerto Rico. It was erected after Hurricane Maria struck in 2017, the Associated Press reported, citing the police.

"These rains will produce life-threatening and catastrophic flash and urban flooding across Puerto Rico and the eastern Dominican Republic, along with mudslides and landslides in areas of higher terrain," the hurricane center said on Sunday.

Hundreds of people have been evacuated or rescued across Puerto Rico as floodwaters submerged cars, the ground floor of buildings, and an airport runway, the AP reported.

"The damages that we are seeing are catastrophic," said Governor Pedro Pierluisi, per the AP.

Grid operator Luma said on Sunday the storm contributed to an islandwide blackout. The company said later it's in the process of restoring power.

Tropical storm and hurricane conditions are likely to continue in parts of Puerto Rico until Monday morning, the hurricane center said. Hurricane conditions are also expected in parts of the eastern Dominican Republic on late Sunday and Monday, and in the Turks and Caicos on Tuesday, it added.

Read the original article on Business Insider

RELATED PEOPLE
Business Insider

Business Insider

