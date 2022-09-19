Read full article on original website
Related
Rebuild civilisation on the back of a giant dinosaur in The Wandering Village
In The Wandering Village you should think of the environment as a living, breathing entity. Mainly because, well, it is. In a world beset by toxic spores that have wiped out civilisation and much of nature, a group of nomads has grasped one last chance by climbing atop an Onbu, a gigantic, six-legged dinosaur-thing with a hard, flat back that sustains its own eco-system.
Phys.org
Exploring an ancestral Maya neighborhood
We stand in the open fields of Spanish Lookout, a modernized Mennonite farming community in Central Belize, looking at what remains of ancestral Maya homes. White mounds, the remnants of these houses, pock the landscape as far as the eye can see, a stark reminder of what existed more than 1,000 years ago. The collapsed buildings look like smudges on an aerial photograph, but as archaeologists, we get to see them up close. With enough excavation and interpretation, we can eventually make sense of how these dwellings functioned in the deep human past.
Atlas Obscura
Arshi Castle
A few ruins on a hilltop overlooking the Terek River Valley. To get there you can hike past the two waterfalls Toti (16 meters high) and “Woman’s hair” (10 meters high), then follow the narrow path to the top of the ridge. Around the back of the collection of boulders is a doorway.
Comments / 0